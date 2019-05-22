Brit Hume defends Fox News as President Trump slams network for hosting Pete Buttigieg

Fox News anchor Brit Hume punched back at President Trump and right-wing critics over the conservative-leaning network’s upbeat town hall with Democratic rising star Pete Buttigieg.

Hume defended colleague Chris Wallace for not trashing Mayor Pete during the nationally televised event, which drew cheers from the audience.

Trump used the Buttigieg event to resume his attack on Wallace and other FoxNews journalists.

Trump makes no secret of his dislike for Fox’s hard-news coverage, which generally adheres to basic journalistic standards. The president prefers the network’s fact-challenged talking heads like Bill O’Reilly and the morning “Fox & Friends” crew, who generally parrot his positions.

Wallace and Shepard Smith along with Hume are considered the network’s respected veteran journalists.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind. and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) have both received positive responses after making appearances on the conservative network. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Ma.), on the other hand, shunned Fox and the Democratic Party scrapped plans to have one of its primary debates hosted by Fox.

