Bring it On: Giuliani Eager for Brennan Lawsuit

Former CIA Director John O. Brennan said Sunday he would consider suing the Trump administration for revoking his security clearance, prompting Trump attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani to respond: Bring it on.
“Then we take his deposition right away. As the plaintiff he’d have to go first. I’d volunteer to do that case for the president. I’d love to have Brennan under oath for I don’t know, how many days, two, three days? We’ll find about Brennan,” Mr. Giuliani told Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”
He cited Mr. Brennan’s role as CIA station chief in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when the Khobar Towers were bombed in 1996, killing 19 U.S. service members, and his support for Communist Party presidential candidate Gus Hall in 1980.
“How do you become CIA director if in the midst of the Cold War, you vote for a Communist? Only Obama would pick you,” Mr. Giuliani said.
Mr. Brennan, a security and intelligence analyst for NBC and MSNBC, confirmed Sunday that he had been in contact with lawyers about possible legal action to stop President Trump from pulling other security clearances.
“I have been contacted by a number of lawyers and they have already given me their thoughts about the basis for a complaint, an injunction, to try to prevent him from doing this in the future,” Mr. Brennan told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
The White House has indicated that the security clearances of nine other current and former intelligence officials are also under review.
“If my clearances and my reputation as I’m being pulled through the mud now, if that’s the price we’re going to pay to prevent Donald Trump from doing this against other people, to me, it’s a small price to pay,” Mr. Brennan said. “So I’m going to do whatever I can personally to try to prevent these abuses in the future. And it if means going to court, I will do that.”
Mr. Trump, who withdrew the clearance last week, blasted Mr. Brennan in a Saturday tweet as a “loudmouth, partisan political hack” and “easily the WORST” CIA director in history.
Mr. Brennan called the move “a clear signal to others, that if you cross him and go against him, he’ll use whatever tools he has at his disposal to punish you.”
Former intelligence officials have also decried Mr. Trump’s move. Twelve former senior officials sent a letter last week to the president condemning the decision, followed by 60 lower-ranking ex-CIA officers who said they should be able to weigh in on national security issues “without fear of being punished for doing so.”
Retired Adm. William H. McRaven wrote in an op-ed that he would consider it an “honor” to have his security clearance revoked under such circumstances.
Former CIA Director Leon E. Panetta suggested Sunday that Mr. Trump may not have the authority to revoke security clearances, citing an executive order signed by President Clinton.
“I think there are questions raised as to whether or not this president has followed the executive order, and whether or not he’s provided due process to those that are going to have their security clearances revoked,” Mr. Panetta said on “Face the Nation.”
At the same time, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Mr. Brennan has hurt his cause with his fiery rhetoric, including his description of Mr. Trump’s behavior at Helsinki last month as “nothing short of treasonous.”
“John and his rhetoric have become I think an issue in and of itself,” Mr. Clapper said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
“John is sort of like a freight train, and he’s going to say what’s on his mind,” he said. “I think though that the common denominator among all of us that have been speaking up is genuine concern about the jeopardy or threats to our institutions and values, although we may express that in different ways. I think that’s what really what this is about.”
Mr. Brennan partially walked back his comment Friday, telling MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, “I didn’t mean that he committed treason, but it was a term that I used, nothing short of treasonous.”
National Security Adviser John R. Bolton said Sunday he would support reviewing the policy of allowing former government officials to keep their security clearances, saying it “might well be a good idea.”
“I think it’s certainly appropriate in a time when we’re seeing what I believe are unprecedented leaks of highly classified information to look at the question of how many people have clearances, how many people receive this very sensitive information, both inside the government and in the case of former officials,” Mr. Bolton told ABC’s “This Week.”
“I don’t see that there would be anything wrong if it were determined to go that way to review the policies of former officials having clearances,” he said.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I would love to see this as Brennen would be smacked down so bloody hard its not funny. Violation of his 1st Amendment rights? Yea right. So exactly WHO is stopping him from going on talk shows and News shows and facebook and newspapers and twitter and expressing his views. Oh wait…NOBODY. HE was the one who called President Trump a traitor and his actions treason, something he is trying now to walk back. And will someone PLEASE show me where in federal law it says once you get a TS clearance that its for life? I dont care what party you are from, if you are fired or no longer work for the US Government then it makes no difference what your party is, you should have your TS clearance revoked the second you are not longer with the US Government. Period, end of story.
Getting fired from any job means getting the security associated with that job removed. That is only common sense for any security reasons. If Brennan attempts to get another job that requires a security clearance let apply and be investigated again. If denied, as he should be based on his record, then and only then would he have the slimmest of a case for a suit.
I once had a TS clearance a long time ago when working for an aerospace company. I’m no longer with that company and guess what, no clearance. Brennan is no longer with the company so why should he keep his?
Brennan is a scumbag and I am glad the Pres cancelled his clearance. Now the Pres needs to cancel the clearances of the other 8 people he is considering cancelling.
I read today that there are 5 MILLION people out there who once worked for the Federal government who still have their security clearances. This is NEGLIGENT, CARELESS bureaucratic BS, represents a MASSIVE national security issue, and needs to be FIXED. Don’t you think that hostile foreign powers are able to discover who those people ARE, and put them in compromising positions where they can be BLACKMAILED into giving up secret information? Pres. Trump should sign an executive order issuing a MASS CANCELLATION of ALL those clearances. And we need a LAW that SPECIFIES that the minute your employment with the government ends, so does your “security clearance!” to prevent this continuing!
A security clearance is meaningless without a need to know. No commentator has a need to know anything classified. So taking away the clearance is symbolic. All former government employees should lose their clearance unless they can prove a genuine need.
As FORMER government employees, THEY HAVE NO NEED!!! The only way they’ll ever again have a need for a clearance is if they are hired into a job which requires one; and then they can be vetted for the appropriate level of clearance for THAT job’s duties.
Additionally, upon leaving the government job or the military where a clearance was granted, each individual should be required to resign the agreements to hold all classified information secret, even if that information were to become public from a different source, with the violation of that agreement being prima-facie evidence of commission of a Felony punishable by a prison term of at least 2 years.
The President’s assessment of Brennan is correct and even his comrades are beginning to say he needs to shut up. He won’t. Keep it up gasbag! You and the rest of the Deep State are proving what we knew all along; you hate America and wrap yourself in the flag with the hope to keep the rubes thinking you are legit. 50% if U.S. see right through you. Beware! Pro-Deep Staters trolling this question!
Hey John Brennan, why should a person like you have a security clearance, since you voted for a communist during the 1976 election? Also, John, you lied under oath before Congress, when you indicated that you did not spy on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Lying under oath is a felony, isn’t it John? Oh and by the way John, I love the way you lied about Benghazi. What a spontaneous uprising, right John? Oh, John sorry to disappoint you, Hillary and Barack, Benghazi was a terrorist attack, but you, Hillary and Barack knew that all along, didn’t you John? If I was the President, you would be in a hard labor prison, John!
These VERMIN are doing nothing LESS than trying to ILLEGALLY challenge the Constitutionally-granted authority of a sitting US President through the Leftist LOON, legistlating-from-the-bench Obama-appointed judges!
Because the President is the person ultimately responsible for national security, he has the ABSOLUTE authority to cancel ANYBODY’S security clearance at ANY time, and he does not need to apologize or even EXPLAIN doing so! Brennan does not have a legal leg to stand on here, and he KNOWS it. Considering that he is a Muslim/Communist TRAITOR, this is LONG overdue, because he NEVER should have been granted security clearance in the FIRST PLACE, and only somebody who is as BIG a traitor to this country as HE is–Barrack Obama–would have given him one, much LESS put him in charge of the CIA!
This was necessary back when politics were secondary to national security. That seems to have ended beginning with the Obama Regime. The assault from within began in 2009. These Alinsky acolytes decided to weaponize the federal bureauracy from top to bottom. The had free reign for eight years and really believed they ‘were the ones we have been waiting for’. We came perilously close to losing the county as we’ve known it.The hunchback of Chappaqua was going to be Obama III. Foutunately, POTUS Trump happened.
Panetta, a Clintonista, claims that Trump violated an executive order issued by Clinton. Yet, a president can void any executive order. A Clinton lackey, Sandy Berger worked for Clinton and retained his security clearance. He used that to steal classified documents years after his job ended in order to conceal facts on behalf of Clinton. It seems useful to end clearances.
Brennan jeopardized the life of an agent overseas (announced it on TV), he lied before a Senate committee, and he runs off at the mouth to the press constantly endangering other agents. The CIA says when foreign countries hear him speaking, they think perhaps he does have access know something and they are leery of dealing with us. Prior to Trump’s administration, Brennan was involved in a number of seedy/shady ops including the big payoff to Iran.