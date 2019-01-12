Brian Stelter worries CNN isn’t fair with Democrats

CNN’s Brian Stelter says journalists need to be vigilant in the new year to offer Democrats fair coverage.

The host of “Reliable Sources” told his audience Sunday that 2019 would offer the media a fresh start to accurately report on the Democratic Party. Mr. Stelter told a panel that he wanted to avoid having news “framed or refracted through Trump that’s going to hurt the Democrats.”

“Framing Democratic policies and campaigns through Trump’s shots and smears is one of the things that are wrong about political coverage,” he said, the media watchdog NewsBusters reported Sunday. “Are reporters repeating some of the mistakes made in 2016 already? Is sexism creeping into the coverage?”

Mr. Stelter also claimed that President Trump has “cheerleaders” by “pro-Trump outlets” that are “unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

Contributor David Frum of The Atlantic countered that they were discussing a false premise because Mr. Trump’s media coverage has been too favorable.

“Relative to the truth, the prestige press in this country has a pro-Trump bias,” he said, NewsBusters reported. “Relative to the truth, Trump gets easier coverage than he deserves.”

