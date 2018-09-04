Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing begins under mob rule

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing turned into a political spectacle within moments of Tuesday’s kickoff, as top Democrats tried to overtake the session with a rapid-fire string of objections and protesters shouted and screamed from the audience.
More than an hour and 15 minutes after the hearing began, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, moved past Democratic attempts to delay and delivered his opening statement, over the sustained shouts of protesters who were being escorted out of the room.
The disruptions continued as lawmakers attempted to make opening statements. Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch struggled to deliver his prepared remarks, as protesters audibly shouted over him.
“I think we ought to have this loudmouth removed,” a frustrated Hatch said. “We shouldn’t have to put up with this kind of stuff.”
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
Join the discussion
So sad so many are so ignorant of what a SC judge can do but then again their education over the last 6 1/2 decades has been under democrat control and hence they know nothing. Guess they are going to have to grow up the hard way to learn something besides screaming, yelling, hiding faces, etc. etc. Or better yet go and live under communism in Venezuela, Cuba, many African countries, or off to the ME for a REAL education for females.
Now would be a good time to revisit the fine structure for disruption of Congress. You know, preventing them from carrying out the PEOPLES business., not just the people that yell the loudest.
Stand by, things are going to get very ugly in November.
What is this woman even screaming about? When did it become OK to think that the one who yells the loudest or can throw a brick the furthest is the ‘winner’? Oh, wait….when antifa and their ilk started protesting, when people marched in opposition of someone who hadn’t actually even been inaugurated as President but yet they were calling for impeachment, and when ‘resistance’ seemed like a good idea just because.
Just wait till November. The RAT party will experience the “Hillary Factor” in November. They will be at a loss for words and excuses for having been denied by voters again, and lost many seats in both houses…I guess Russia will have done it again to the RATS…
Welcome to mob rule.
The loudest, stupidest, most annoying, most obnoxious, most unreasonable moron becomes the de facto leader of the mob.
If you’ve ever seen any episode of The Simpsons where a mob breaks out, Homer Simpson usually ascends to the leadership role. And then everyone else in the mob dumbs down to his low standard.
This is the modern Dem playbook. Forget logic, reason, civility, common sense. It’s all mobs now.
The Democrats may as well change their name to Antifa-The Peoples Party of Anarchy & Socialism.
Democrats: Orating, bloviating, pontificating braying jackasses, full of sound and fury, but signifying nothing.
I find it hard to understand how these Democrats seem to think they haven’t seen enough documents about the nominee. He is already a sitting judge that these same Democrats voted to approve him! They have already looked over about 450,000 documents concerning this man. Most have already decided to vote no on his nomination so why would requesting more documents help them? I hope the American people are paying attention to these idiots! They are not doing anything to help or promote growth in America! All they are doing is trying to delay the progress of moving forward! Watching these hearings is pretty hard because these Democrats are like a bunch of kids and from what I have seen they have taken up the tactics of so called antifa! I just hope that come November that the people will fire a bunch of these childish fools!
That woman sure does have a big mouth. Those who showed up to demonstrate obviously don’t work, live in their parents basements, and collect their pay from George Sosos “Hate America” organization, or “Rent A Mob.”
I watched the first two hours of the hearing; It was like watching an organized riot .