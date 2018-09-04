Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing begins under mob rule

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing turned into a political spectacle within moments of Tuesday’s kickoff, as top Democrats tried to overtake the session with a rapid-fire string of objections and protesters shouted and screamed from the audience.

More than an hour and 15 minutes after the hearing began, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, moved past Democratic attempts to delay and delivered his opening statement, over the sustained shouts of protesters who were being escorted out of the room.

The disruptions continued as lawmakers attempted to make opening statements. Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch struggled to deliver his prepared remarks, as protesters audibly shouted over him.

“I think we ought to have this loudmouth removed,” a frustrated Hatch said. “We shouldn’t have to put up with this kind of stuff.”

