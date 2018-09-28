Brett Kavanaugh came out swinging; Dem’s treatment ‘a national disgrace’

Brett Kavanaugh indignantly chastised senators Thursday for mishandling his Supreme Court nomination, saying the delays and additional anonymous allegations have “totally and permanently destroyed” his family’s reputation.
With his face reddening, he accused Democrats of an unprecedented character assassination “frenzy,” highlighting “crazy stuff” accusations of sexual assault, rape, group sex and other improprieties. He warned that it may have permanently ruined the confirmation process for future nominees, since “what goes around comes around.”
“This confirmation process has become a national disgrace,” he said.
Moments later, he broke into tears recalling praying this week with his 10-year-old daughter and her suggesting they should say a prayer for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who just an hour earlier had powerfully accused him of sexual assault 36 years earlier at a high school party.
He said the onslaught of allegations was the natural result of the venom Democrats have expressed toward him, pointing out that one member of the Judiciary Committee he was facing Thursday had called him evil, and another Democratic leader had said his confirmation to the Supreme Court would kill Americans.
“You sowed the wind for decades to come. I fear the whole country will reap the whirlwind,” he said.
Judge Kavanaugh said he’s sailed through six FBI background investigations, several American Bar Association probes and three decades of public service and there’d never been “a whiff” of the allegations that he now faces.
He said he doesn’t question that Ms. Blasey Ford may have been assaulted by someone, but he wasn’t involved.
“I never had any sexual or physical encounter with Dr. Ford,” he said.
He denied remembering meeting her, though he said it was “possible” they had met in their time attending separate high schools in Montgomery County in the early 1980s.
But he said the people she says were at the party with them not only don’t remember her account, but refute it, saying they never were at such a party. One claimed witness, a woman who was a friend of Ms. Blasey Ford’s, has said in a statement made under felony penalty for lying to Congress that she has never met Judge Kavanaugh.
The judge also went through his own calendars he scrupulously kept as a youth, saying he was gone nearly every weekend around the vague time Ms. Blasey Ford has identified when her attack happened.
And he tried to inoculate himself against looming questions about his drinking in high school, admitting he occasionally had more than he should have, but saying there was no comparison between drinking too much and perpetrating a sexually assault.
He also apologized to Renate Dophin, a woman whose name appeared in his yearbook under a number of boys’ names, including his own, calling themselves “the Renate Alumni.”
Press reports called that a “suggestive” label that insinuated multiple sexual relationships. Judge Kavanaugh angrily denounced that, saying it was meant as a way for the boys to show affection for a good friend.
And he said his years of promoting women and the rave reviews he’s gotten from female students and lawyers should speak loudly.
He said if he’s confirmed to the Supreme Court, he’d be the first justice in history to have a group of all woman as law clerks.
This is a classic case of a young woman molested by a very close family member or friend that is so horrific to the victim that they repress the memory for decades, then later when reality re-emerges, in self defense of their tattered and betrayed reality, they place the face of another often innocent victim to recreate the safe place they used to have with the family betrayed member. The closer the family member the deeper the repression, like maybe 35 years. If it was the father or brother who does the raping or molestation, it is never discussed with the parents, friends or close family members. The Democrat party of confused rape victims similarly and confusedly place Donald Trumps face upon innocent Kavanaugh, when it is their very own party members who have drugged them, encouraged abnormal sex, then raped their minds in social mind manipulation away from the reality of a successful life. The closer the family member,,,father, brother, priest, back when, Democrat Party leader in the present,,, whatever, the more deeply the suppression and the more lack of accurate memory that follows,,,,,classic indeed.
“Dem’s treatment ‘a national disgrace”
Liberal Democrats are a National Disgrace in everything they do. It is all about gaining power over the people and the nation. Without any regard to the nation or the people just so long as they are in power.
It won’t matter who President Trump nominates the disgraceful Liberal Democrats will try and destroy them.
The only people that these vermin Democrats might like is
“Crooked Hillary” or “Tinkerbell obama”.
I am ashamed that we have such dishonorable people in the Senate.
Scruffy,
The reason we have so many dishonorable people in the Senate can be traced to the 17th Amendment. The states ratifying the amendment were initially the most liberal in the nation, with several conservative states never even taking it up. That single amendment to The Constitution of The United States transferred ultimate power away from the several States [as intended by The Framers] to the DC cesspool, where it has remained ever since.
This whole process is disgusting, the Dems. are showing their real selves as disingenuous creeps acting likes sharks after the prey. After watching this despicable display we have to wonder why any Democrat is considered worthy of political office. in addition the MSM slants the news or fake news to support the negative and untrue narrative against Judge Kavanaugh
If that isn’t enough build a protesting group of anarchists by indirectly monetarily supporting their actions.
Shame on the Dems. for their ruthless pursuit to destroy a fine man and a great potential Supreme Court Judge!
Jim,
They understand that a 5-4 majority of Constitution following Justices on The US Supreme Court will initially stop their communist policies; AND when the next aging Justice passes away or retires, a 6-3 majority of Constitution following Justices will end their attempts to overthrow our Constitution and our Constitutional Republic for at least a generation; if not 2.
They also do this because they think this is their “last stand” to preserve the right to commit wholesale slaughter of innocent children under the guise of “a woman’s right to choose”. Therefore, they and their leader, satan, will do anything to preserve that “right” which has placed a black cloud over our Constitutional Republic for far too many decades. Until we have the Personhood amendment to The Constitution of The united States declaring that “All persons” are entitled to Life and ending the practice of abortion on demand at any point in the early life of an unborn child, we’ll continue to suffer the loss of blessings from the One True God.
Actually, it’s jumped all the way to international (I don’t remember BBC covering such circi prior, but just reading the article about their antics there was more than enough to show Dems’ true colours to all-and-sundry)!
I’ve always said if you want to know what the Dems are up to, just listen to what they accuse others of. There is not a more vile demonic creature on the face of the Earth than a Democrat. There is no crime to low for them to commit in the pursuit of power. They are the enemy within. Not a person from the Dem side in that hearing yesterday has clean hands. Three examples are there was a wife abuser, a liar about heroic service in Viet Nam, and the employer of a Red Chinese intelligence agent for over 20 years who also is still on the Senate Intelligence Committee. It seems the Dem’s hypocrisy knows no bounds.
This circus was described as a job interview, but was handled like a trial! The Republicans laid back with Ford, afraid to be seen as white, male stalwarts of the male superiority, but in doing so, missed several opportunities to punch holes in Ford’s testimony. The female prosecutor’s approach was milk toast compared to the incessant grilling of Kavanaugh by the Dems. With them having the stoop to berating him for his comments in his 35 year old yearbook post, because he was so well prepared, corroborated and supported at the hearing. He dominated the floor and when the attempt to bait him failed, they went for anything that they could to discredit him! As I have stated in my posts over the past months, we MUST get out the vote to be sure this sickening behavior does not get the upper hand in either chamber of congress!!!