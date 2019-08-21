Bret Baier says ‘Fox has not changed,’ implores Trump to come back

Has Fox News changed? That is the question, though unfortunately, there’s no clear-cut answer. Nevertheless, on Monday FNC chief political anchor Bret Baier tried to provide one by arguing that, no, the 22-year-old network hasn’t changed and is the same now as it’s always been.

He made the remarks in response to recent criticism from President Donald Trump, who’s taken issue with FNC’s hiring decisions, its polling data and its seemingly left-wing “journalists.”

“Okay, well, Fox has not changed,” Baier said pithily Monday evening. ” We have a news side and an opinion side. Opinion folks express their opinions.”

This is an excerpt from Biz-Pac. Read more at the source.

What do you say? Has Bret Baier and Fox News changed?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









