Bret Baier on The View: Fox not a ‘mouthpiece’ for Trump, but Hannity is a problem

Fox News’ Bret Baier attempted to convince the ladies of ABC’s “The View” Thursday that his network is not a “mouthpiece” for the Trump administration.
The host of “Special Report with Bret Baier” fielded a flurry of questions from Whoopi Goldberg and her co-hosts this week — particularly the line of demarcation between his network’s news division and its star pundits.
Mr. Baier, who is promoting his new book “Three Days in Moscow,” defended his reporting while acknowledging “problems” caused by network star Sean Hannity’s friendship with the president.
“If you watch my show, you know, some of the loudest critics of Fox don’t watch my show,” Mr. Baier said. “We’re on the news side and there’s an opinion side. I say to people, just watch my show three times and drop me an email or a tweet and tell me what you think. … I’m going to cover all sides fairly so people can make up their minds.”
Sunny Hostin then pushed back by echoing critics’ claims that Fox shades its coverage in a Trump-friendly way.
“People do see Fox News as the administration’s mouthpiece,” Mrs. Hostin said. “I don’t know if it helped that it’s been reported that your colleague Sean Hannity talks to the president nightly before bed about the day’s musings. Do you think that’s appropriate? I understand Sean is on the opinion side of the network.”
“First of all, the network overall is not a mouthpiece,” Mr. Baier replied. “There may be opinion shows that have a direct relationship with the president, and Sean is not calling me and giving me a download of the call. I was on his show the other night, and he said to me, ‘how much problem do I cause the news division? Scale of one to 10.’ And I said, you know, ‘A solid six.’ But it depends on the day.”
Mr. Baier’s later plugged his book, which covers President Ronald Reagan’s efforts to destroy the Soviet Union and win the Cold War.
Hannity has an opinion from a Conservative viewpoint and I have no problem with that, as liberals are liars and true Conservatives (not RINOS) tell the truth!
And since CNN, HLN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS and ABC are all mouthpieces for the DNC, why is it an issue if Fox is the only network that’s ON the administration’s side??
The big 4 tv media, CNN, CBS, ABC, NBC, are mouthpieces for the democrats. They are blatant about it. So if Sean is, so what? Trump needs some media support.
And that Bret goes on the voice to lambast Hannity, shows just how much he’s been brainwashed into the liberal mindset.
Sorry Bret, but i will NEVER WATCH your show again.
Real news, Fake News, Opinion, Fact. “Aye, Matey, there’s the rub”. We are in a new age and era of discovery unlike any. Remember when ‘language’ was invented? ‘Pictures’, ‘Writing’, ‘Mail’, etc. Oh my . . .!?
EVERY other MSM outlet EXCEPT Fox and OAN are in the progressive pocket. And these witches are concerned about Fox?
This is very true. It’s all about moving the middle. The leftists have been successful over the past five or six decades in infiltrating the MSM, and as gradually as the boiling frog effect they have morphed all major news outlets into the presumption that the progressive agenda is the “center” of politics. Today, the public generally views ABC news, NBC news and CBS news as centrist news outlets. CNN at one time had that position, but thanks to Trump they have now been somewhat exposed as a left leaning network. Consequently Fox News is characterized as right wing even as its “news” division is anything but (has anyone been watching Shep Smith’s newscasts). On the opinion side Fox news personalities overwhelm the mostly lame opinion shows on CNN and MSNBC (mainly because the Fox people generally deal with facts whereas the opposition deals in innuendo and gossip).
The bottom line is leftists “moving the middle” politically with media has been successful in indoctrinating much the great unwashed who don’t care or don’t have time to examine the reality of the crap they are being fed daily by the MSM. Journalistic integrity is almost dead in this country. Fox news is the last remaining major source of information that is not tainted by the leftist corruption.
If anything, CNN is not ‘left leaning’ but SO FLAT out liberal, it makes some of the others, look centrist..
Progressive Pocket? Wrong words! Let’s properly define them. How about those leftist, Anti American, President Turmp hating, Islamo loving, communist networks. That pretty much characterizes all the alphabet networks, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, PBS, ESPN, and I could go on and on, and on again. FoxNews and One America News Network, OAN are honest networks. There’s no deception with them, the very opposite of the alphabet networks fake and lying reports. Every alphabet network reporter, talking head, and guest is an editorialist, never a journalist……….
Sums it up pretty well.
[FoxNews and One America News Network, OAN are honest networks. ]
Unfortunately, Fox has been slipping on that lateley.. ALL cause of the owners overtly leftist agenda..
Absolutely. We’ve been making a serious mistake using lighter weight language for the communists for decades. And look where it has gotten us.
We should use the most damning language possible, as long as it is true.
Hannity is often annoying because of his habit of repeating a litany of accusations and “points” loaded into his questions of guests. It makes him sound like a whiny boy anxious to show off how much he knows about stuff. But what is wrong with a show featuring people who are investigating the investigators? Are we to assume that the daily assaults of ABC-NBC-CBS-CNN-MSNBC-NYT-WAPO are to be allowed absolutely free reign? Baier actually should have defended Hannity on this point.
Unfortunately you are correct. I have to tune him out (Hannity) when he starts repeating the same thing, day after day – bleach bit, hammer hard disk drives, servers, Emails, it just gets old after a fashion. We’ve heard it. Enough already!! Sean – please change the tape.
Sean, by saying these things day in and day out, has made HUGE headways with the Congress and others by bringing this out into the daylight. Kinda like CNN giving the porn lawyer free air time. Yep, CNN has given Avenatti $175 Million dollars worth of free air time. I’d say that surpasses anything Sean has said, don’t you? Seems you are very one-sided on this topic. Discussing something without doing your homework first. You sound like a left leaning progressive liberal trying to fit your agenda in wherever you can find it.
Right. I suppose you must be somewhat of a leftie too if you don’t like my voicing my opinion. Homework? I listen to him every afternoon on the way from work. Some things I like, some things I don’t like. I just happen not to like his repeating the same thing over and over again. And, sadly, he has been found to be a bit over the top with some of the things he says. Deny it all you want.. or listen to him. It doesn’t matter to me. And your opinion of me means absolutely nothing to me.
That is why i much prefer watching Ingraham and Carlson!
There were undoubtedly people who didn’t want to hear the problems with the British repeated by the Founding Fathers.
But in life (and in war) some unpleasant things must be done; not doing them in the past has gotten us where we are now.
MSNBC is a direct mouthpiece for the communist DNC so what the hell are they talking about? And Bret, shut your pie hole. Hannity tells it like it is.
And how many lies a day do the cackling hens of the view spew ?
Every.
even FOX has some liberal commeys
Yes, Shep Smith heads the commie-lib division of FOX News. I still don’t understand why they tolerate him and Juan Williams!
Looks more and more like Bret needs to be added to that list of libtard commie infiltrators..
True, but it is the only major news outlet that has a few people who AREN’T liberal commies!
Any ” conservative” that goes on that show needs his head examined. Pushing your book is no excuse for lowering your standards. Bret you lost some respect in my book.
FYI: Bret Baier is a Democrat. He said so on Megyn Kelly’s show once. Bret is not a conservative, do not let his manner of speech suade you otherwise.
In that case, FOX get your head out of your butt, and get RID of bret. If he is that liberal, LET A LIBTARD network have him.
Brett Baier blew it! He was so busy sucking up to the covey of witches that he used their platform to show his resentment of Sean Hannity. Anything to sell a book, I guess.
Bret Bier On the Voice. You were being interviewed by the worst slime America has seen since Tokyo Rose. Giving them anything is not smart and yes most of us know Reporting from Opinion are different, what is it the view does? Spread Hate Whoopie is a disgrace to Black Americans. She has killed so much good work done since 1965. Bret you were in the swamp to sell a book, think twice next time, as you have an audience that trust you, now.
THen his audience should wise up and realize he’s not worth their trust..
No, the problem is Bret Baier. But it’s an easily solved problem. Trade him to one of the leftist networks for a new trash can.
I suppose that if Mr. Brett Baier’s concern is more with impressing the ladies of the left on “The View” then with doing what is necessary for Fox News to be profitable , meaning more eyeballs actually watching the programming and the advertising, then maybe Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingram should all be fired and then we can see just how profitable Mr. Juan Williams will be as a headliner. In other words, Fox News will have no distinction whatsoever in the marketplace! Mr. Brett Baier, one question for you , sir, who pays your salary? Maybe you can become a headliner like Juan Williams! Yeah, that for sure will work (in a pigs eye)! While you are remaining objective, please be sure to say little prayer for your colleagues, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingram, and count your lucky stars for your affiliation with these folks. Make America great again. In the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, Amen.
Better yet, LEAVE fox and go join his like minded buttheads over ON MSNBC, and let a true conservative step into his time slot.
It’s amazing how many new political books have suddenly popped up, eh. First of all hard to believe they really have the time to write them, then they all become whores to sell them. Any conservative that goes on The View for ANY reason loses my respect.
It is astounding how so many of these talk show hosts (hannity, tucker, limbaugh, orielly) have the time to write book after book…
Baier & his mostly Globalist (anti Trump) hand picked FOX panel are a long time mouthpiece for the Murdoch D.C. Deep State. –L O L. Since election 2016 now forced to hedge it’s bets.
As usual, Bret Baier did this interview with class and calmness. And, credit to the View ladies, they didn’t try any “gotchas” on him. He truly IS fair, balanced and unafraid!
You’re such lying ***! These sea hags lie, smear, and otherwise act in a completely despicable manner anytime the camera happens to pan on their FUGLY pie holes! And Bret Bair is simply another gutless DC wonder selling a book that no conservative will touch with a 10 foot pole!
I have lost respect for Brett Baier
So Baier is bashing Trump on mainstream media enemy, who, all of them, have perpetually been a mouthpiece for Obama and the entire communist muslim demonRAT party Mafia. But, hey, it’s a terrible thing for just ONE person, JUST ONE PERSON, see the truth and have the right to speak the truth. The truth is the real problem.
WHAT A GRAND REVEAL!!!!!! If this doesn’t wake up even ONE liberal, they are reprobates and incapable of having one brain cell to think with.
Bret Baier just sunk lower into that swamp. Two face back stabbers are maggots – Baier just joined the ranks of communist muslim Nazi Shep Smith, the communist muslim demonRAT party, Hollywood, NFL, rappers, all liberals culture of hate.
So if he were friends with Obama there would be no problem? Problem solved.
I’ve always like Bret but I don’t know why he would go on a show like The View for any reason whatsover. Those that watch those harpies are never going to buy his book anyway. Why grovel to them and bash Hannity just to please them? So, Hannity has a certain viewpoint. He’s a commentator. What about Shep Smith? He’s supposed to be their big “hard news” guy, but he’s every bit as outspoken as Hannity, only he’s a leftist nut. He’s a mouthpiece for the Left. Plus, Bret has a lot of anti-Trump people on his show, such as A. B. Stoddard, who clearly hates Trump and even repeats lies about him. Stay off of shows like that, Bret, they are beneath you. Fox has absolutely nothing, zero, to apologize for. The Left has all the rest of the media. Heck with them. And don’t bash Hannity. He’s one of the few sane people out there. All other tv news bash Trump with constant lies daily. They have no credibility. Fox owes The View no explanations.
Well Bret…why not just do your show and let Hannity do his without calling it a problem? Novel concept isn’t it? And why anybody wants to sit on that “hen party” at the view, where two of them wish they were roosters, is beyond me.
“People do see Fox News as the administration’s mouthpiece,” Mrs. Hostin said.”
And “people do see” ALL the alphabet “news” networks as mouthpieces for the DNC! They ALL read from the same script–the COMMUCRAT script! They don’t even have the good sense to change the wording around–they ALL repeat the SAME words VERBATIM. It’s obvious they are all reading a prepared script–the SAME script.
Bret Brayer is a liberal meatsack; he is a liar like any regular liberal loser.
I watched the video above and Bret Baier did not say ‘Hannity is a problem’. The headline is false. This was a decent interview on the view, for once! – – – Vote for the most Conservative in all elections – Federal, State and Local. The mid-term election is Nov. 6th, 2018 and you will be electing all 435 Congressmen and 1/3 of the 100 Senators.
From the article: “There may be opinion shows that have a direct relationship with the president, and Sean is not calling me and giving me a download of the call. I was on his show the other night, and he said to me, ‘how much problem do I cause the news division? Scale of one to 10.’ And I said, you know, ‘A solid six.’ But it depends on the day.”
Hannity asked him how much problem does he cause and Baier said ‘A solid six.’ And yes, it is in the video too.
A decent interview on the View. Man, you are swigging that Kool-aid. Maybe you’re on the wrong website, eh? CNN would enjoy your comments more than conservatives do.
Baier appears on the Leftist The View program… What does this tell you… Baier is a good example of an organization man who would do whatever his company wanted. He must be perennially butt-sore as he’s always sitting on the fence in the middle of issues…rarely holds any controversial opinion and is always politically correct. He’s as colorless as pablum and as boring as someone reading the dictionary. Sean Hannity is so much more of a quality journalist. Sean wouldn’t change his positions based on the venue where he was appearing and Sean is always entertaining and thoughtful in making people think and respond in revealing ways. Sean also would not have disparaged his colleague as Baier did on TV.