Brennan’s security clearance revoked

Sorry it took you so long, Mr. President, but that you finally got around to yanking the security clearance of ex-Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan is music to the ears of millions of Americans long fed up with his disgracing of U.S. intelligence and of the nation.

Here’s what this former U.S. intelligence chief has said of President Trump: “Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors.’ It was nothing short of treasonous.”

Mr. Brennan, who led the CIA from 2013 through January 2017, also tweeted this: “Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”

Mr. Brennan, who was a lapdog of President Obama as his chief counterterrorism advisor, has accused Mr. Trump of “paranoia,” of “constant misrepresentation of the facts,” and and of being a “charlatan.”

The ex-intelligence chief said to a sitting president what no other man who’ve held such an exalted position has ever come close to saying about the president:”When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but will not destroy America … America will triumph over you,” he said.

Oh, for God’s sake. What is this Brennan creature made of?

Vile polemics like these spewing from the mouth of a man once trusted with the scrupulously nonpartisan uncovering and neutralizing of America’s mortal enemies were, and are, a slap in the face of all Americans.

