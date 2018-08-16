Brennan’s security clearance revoked

Sorry it took you so long, Mr. President, but that you finally got around to yanking the security clearance of ex-Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan is music to the ears of millions of Americans long fed up with his disgracing of U.S. intelligence and of the nation.
Here’s what this former U.S. intelligence chief has said of President Trump: “Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors.’ It was nothing short of treasonous.”
Mr. Brennan, who led the CIA from 2013 through January 2017, also tweeted this: “Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”
Mr. Brennan, who was a lapdog of President Obama as his chief counterterrorism advisor, has accused Mr. Trump of “paranoia,” of “constant misrepresentation of the facts,” and and of being a “charlatan.”
The ex-intelligence chief said to a sitting president what no other man who’ve held such an exalted position has ever come close to saying about the president:”When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but will not destroy America … America will triumph over you,” he said.
Oh, for God’s sake. What is this Brennan creature made of?
Vile polemics like these spewing from the mouth of a man once trusted with the scrupulously nonpartisan uncovering and neutralizing of America’s mortal enemies were, and are, a slap in the face of all Americans.
When I heard Trump revoked Brennan’s security clearance I cheered! I will definitely be voting Trump again after this move and the 2 Supreme Court justice picks. Hopefully, he will revoke more clearances of the other criminals in the DOJ abusing their power.
I cheered too.. BUT i also felt “why the hell did it take so damn long’??
His clearance should have been either revoked or removed on the day he left government service and the position which required the clearance. Standard operating practice for any security manager!
On fox, someone was saying “unlike the military, these sorts of govt officials, routinely get to keep their clearances, just in case their successors need to talk to them about something..”
ANd i was wondering. WHY IS IT that way?
As a mil member, i routinely got asked questions by those who replaced me at a former command… So that shouldn’t be an excuse for why they keep it..
Good old John Brennan. Brennan voted for a communist for President, lied before Congress under oath, about spying on the Press and Congress, set up the Iran deal (giving Iran pallets of money in the middle of the night), shutting down our cyber security people with Susan Rice, when the Cyber Security people warned of Russian meddling in our election. Hey Brennan, since you voted for a communist and you were running a police state against we Americans, go move to North Korea!
That’s one, no reason to stop there.
Ha ha ha ha ha! All I can say is BRAVO, Pres. Trump–this SCUM has NO BUSINESS with a security clearance that he is only going to USE to attack you and sabotage your efforts to clean up the corrupt MESS his kind made of our government! He is a Communist/Muslim TRAITOR to this country who is a definite national security risk. Now do the same for James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Hillary Clinton and Barrack Obama. ALL of these VERMIN are America-hating TRAITORS who should not have access to secret information, as ALL have proven they have ZERO loyalty to this country, and if they GET any “top secret” information, will ONLY use it to undermine and sabotage this country and our President’s efforts to #MAGA and clean up the TOTAL MESS they have made of it! CUT THEM OFF, and put a stop to at least SOME of their on-going BS!
Much is been said about this guy. I will just simply say he is a CIAsshole