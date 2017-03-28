Home Fresh Ink Break Out the Violins for Poor Chelsea

Break Out the Violins for Poor Chelsea

March 28, 2017 at 11:45 am 13 Fresh Ink, Lead Stories
Chelsea Clinton at the annual meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in New York City, NY, USA, on Monday, September 19, 2016. The annual CGI meetings bring together heads of state, leading CEOs, philanthropists, and members of the media to facilitate discussion and forward-thinking initiatives that challenge the way we impact the future. Photo by Dennis van Tine/ABACAPRESS.COM

Meet America’s newest victim — Chelsea Clinton.

Nobody knows the troubles she’s seen. Chelsea’s got a right to sing the blues.

Last week, in the Los Angeles Times, someone named Ann Friedman laid out the former First Spawn’s credentials as a modern Democrat in good standing. Chelsea is oppressed, as opposed to, say, another first daughter with blond hair.

“Chelsea,” Friedman wrote, “like her mother, never gets a break — unlike Ivanka and her father.”

You don’t say. Now that I think about it, it really must be arduous being Chelsea Clinton. This L.A. Times op-ed appeared a day after it was reported that after a nationwide search, she’d been added to the board of Expedia, a travel company owned by Clinton-connected billionaire Barry Diller.

The pay: $250,000 a year in stock options, plus $45,000 cash. It’s her second no-heavy-lifting director’s gig at a Diller company — she also grabs $299,936 a year for sitting on the board of something called IAC Interactive. Nice work if you can get it.

Chelsea Clinton. How did her father’s aide, Doug Band, describe her?

A “spoiled brat.” In the WikiLeaks emails, Band said she had dipped into Clinton Foundation funds for “her V.I.P. wedding,” which he described as “not smart.”

But then, how could a graduate of such lofty institutions as Stanford, Oxford and Columbia possibly concern herself about such mundane matters as the provenance of money.

“I was curious,” she was once quoted as saying, “if I could care about (money) on some fundamental level, and I couldn’t.”

What exactly are Chelsea’s credentials? She made $600,000 a year “working” for NBC News alongside anchor-fraud Brian Williams. Somebody did the math on her on-air packages (put together by a producer, of course) and discovered that she was paid $26,724 for every minute she appeared on NBC.

Chelsea Clinton was born on third base and thinks she hit a triple — can I actually say that about a member of a protected class (Democrats) and not be brought up on hate-speech charges? Of course, when the exact same thing was said, and rightly so, of George W. or Jeb! Bush, it was marvelously droll and speaking truth to power.

This Ann Friedman can’t understand why the spawn of Bill and Hillary is so resented for winning the lucky sperm contest.

“The laser-focused Chelsea vitriol is perplexing when it comes from the left,” writes Friedman, who is easily perplexed. “Shouldn’t such first-daughter hatred be reserved for Ivanka?”

Like Ivanka Trump has had it easy, being screamed at on a JetBlue flight to West Palm by an unhinged homosexual in front of her three babies. Or having her clothing line purged from dying department-store chains on grounds of insufficient Political Correctness.

Chelsea, on the other hand, gets a total free pass. She starts tweeting, and her family’s media rumpswabs swoon.

The fake-news Washington Post says her tweets are “edgy.” Politico describes them as “spicy, sassy.” CNN agrees — Chelsea’s tweets display “sass.”

She only makes $65,000 per speaking engagement. Her Gramercy Park apartment in Manhattan cost a mere $10.5 million. Her net worth, at age 37, is but $15 million.

No wonder she can’t care about money on some fundamental level.

Chelsea Clinton. She just can’t get a break.

Order Howie’s new book, “Kennedy Babylon,” at his website, howiecarrshow.com.

___

(c)2017 the Boston Herald

  1. praireliving March 28, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Perhaps she’d like to try living like many (most) women in this country who work hard, do their own chores, don’t have high paying seats on boards, who don’t have nannies, who don’t live in million dollar condos in NYC, etc. On the other hand, I wouldn’t trade my simple, at times difficult, but always honest life for hers for anything. I’d have to be the daughter of Bill and Hillary and that just isn’t worth it.

  2. FrankC March 28, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    If Sears Holdings actually wanted to save their corporation, they would put the entire Ivanka Trump line in the Sears stores. But they are die-hard liberals, so their response would be “Death First!”

    • ltuser
      ltuser March 28, 2017 at 5:16 pm

      Maybe that explains why so many Kmart and Sears stores are shutting down!

  3. Carstairs March 28, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    What a dreadful person.

  4. 440volt March 28, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    “Nobody knows the troubles she’s seen. Chelsea’s got a right to sing the blues”

    Look at her parents….

  5. ultrabloo March 28, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    This is a young lady with no demonstrable skills (other than producing trophy grandkids), no real work experience, and worthless college degrees. Her whole life has been scripted, and now her parents arrange “jobs” to pay for her lifestyle.

    • ltuser
      ltuser March 28, 2017 at 5:18 pm

      Heck, anyone actually remember her ON NBC?? I certainly don’t!

  6. gran24 March 28, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    A paternity test would likely show that she is not related to Bill Clinton. They are, nevertheless, a family of losers. “For what shall it profit a man (or woman) if he (she) should gain the whole world and lose his soul?” Mark 8:36.

  7. 440volt March 28, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    I’ve got a shiny nickel says that is a dumbocrat presidential candidate in 2020.

  8. elderal March 28, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Yes, poor pitiful Chelsea does have her burdens to bear.

    Her father is a sleaze-ball sexual deviant who has a long history of molesting women and exposing himself to them.

    Her mother is a serial liar who has endangered national security in a multitude of ways.

    Both of her parents have zero morals: supporting the murder of unborn children, political corruption, false statements under oath, obstruction of justice, and a long line of “suspicious” suicides of close associates who were scheduled to testify against them.

    Today, Chelsea is fully immersed in the Family Business and is likely of equal legal and ethical standing as dear old mommy and daddy.

    • ltuser
      ltuser March 28, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      Poor wittle darwing. Maybe if she actually HAD TO AN HONEST DAYS work, she might know what bearing a burden is… But like her mom, i doubt she even KNOWS wha an honest days work is, let alone has done one!

  9. ohsuzyq March 28, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Yes, it’s hard to look smart when you’re not. What a burden to bear! http://nation.foxnews.com/2017/03/27/chelsea-clinton-hopes-maga-hat-pic-lincoln-photoshopped

  10. baitfish March 28, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Little horse face is only a victim of tainted genes.

