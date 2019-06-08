Brave young girl jeered during anti-abortion speech in N.C.

A 13-year-old North Carolina girl was jeered while giving a statement against abortion during a heated Raleigh City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Addison Woosley, 13, used her time to ask city leaders to make abortion illegal in Raleigh, invoking God and the Bible to plead her case.

“On ultrasounds the baby tries to run away from the disturbing instruments that try to kill the baby,” she said, The News & Observer reported. “The baby’s mouth opens wide in a scream when being killed. These babies are alive. They feel being killed. It hurts them and there is nothing they can do about it. There is no way around it. Abortion is murder.”

Several members of the audience spoke out during Addison’s remarks, including someone who said, “Getting a child to do this is wrong,” and another who yelled, “You’re a baby!”

But it was Addison’s comments comparing abortion to slavery that caused some attendees to erupt.

“Are you choosing to be like the plantation worker flogging the little black child?,” the girl asked the council. “Or are you going to protest even if it cost your life like Martin Luther King, Jr.?”

“Done! Done!” one black woman in the audience yelled as Addison, who is white, returned to her seat, according to cell phone video published by The Blaze. “Inappropriate!”

“Do not speak for black people!” another woman yelled. “Go save your own! You don’t speak for black people!”

Mayor Pro Tem Corey Branch, who is black, defended Addison’s right to speak her mind and demanded order from the crowd.

According to The Observer, “There were several children sitting with the anti-abortion speakers, and at least one boy was crying silently in his seat while people yelled at one another.”

Several other anti-abortion speakers addressed the council while the jeers reportedly continued. The tension bled into a public budget hearing.

