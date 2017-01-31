Two years after a controversial decision to allow openly gay troop leaders and employees to join the Boy Scouts of America, the organization announced Monday it will do the same for transgender young people as well.
Although Boy Scouts leadership did not say so, some think the change is connected to the protests of an 8-year-old transgender boy in New Jersey who was asked to leave the organization because he is transgender.
“We’ve taken the opportunity to evaluate and update our approach,” Michael Surbaugh, chief scout executive, said in a video statement. “I hope you’ll join with me in embracing the opportunity to bring scouting to more families and children who can benefit from what our organization has to offer.”
The change comes after what Surbaugh said was weeks of deliberations on how to handle the issue properly — advocates applauded the Boy Scouts for its decision about transgender boys since the New Jersey boy, Joe Maldonado, was kicked out.
In the past, the organization has been criticized for how it handled the inclusion of gay scouts three years ago and gay troop leaders and employees in 2015, neither of which had previously been permitted to join the Boy Scouts openly.
“Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application,” the organization said in a statement press release. “The BSA is committed to identifying program options that will help us truly serve the whole family, and this is an area that we will continue to thoughtfully evaluate to bring the benefits of Scouting to the greatest number of youth possible — all while remaining true to our core values, outlined in the Scout Oath and Law.”
Boy Scouts to allow girls who think they are boys to join,
The Boy Scouts have become nothing more than a sexually perverted organization and should be avoided by moral people.
Many kids are joining the alternative group Trail Life.
https://www.traillifeusa.com/
The Scout Oath
On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.
On my lack of courage and spine I will do my best to to my duty to the godless people of my country and disobey the Scout Law; to help freaks at all times; to keep myself sexually available, mentally deranged and immorally bankrupt.
Maybe the BSA should also “update” the Scout Oath.
Sadly this is the end of one of the few remaining sanctuaries for young men to be shaped into men and the kind of people we should all aspire too.
This wonderful moral organization has become the sanctuary for the morally unfit, making it now a TOTALLY IMMORAL organization for boys. There is now NOTHING good about boy scouts other than learning camping skills…but now even that can be challenged when they have to cater to a confused, mentally ill girl being in the group. Helping boys become men should never include helping a “girl become a man”…The stupidity in the whole matter shows the lack of true, good moral based male leadership, making it impossible to help a boy grow towards becoming a good, decent moral man. I am disgusted with these pansy assed immoral men leading our boys into their perverted, “no difference between male/female” immoral world. This will become a group for gays only soon. GOOD MEN AND FATHERS will not allow their sons to be a part of this…it offers their sons NO GOOD!
I am glad having refused my son joining the Boys Scout and now the same with my Grandson!
What a Socialist SEWAGE once a great Organisation has became!
Democrat legislation, and Democrat appointed Supreme Court Injustices have legalized, then added Gender Identity, and Gender Expression to The Human Rights Act. Now citizens cannot tell their children these perversions are illegal as they ought to be. Perverts now take decent folks before Democrat appointed Supreme Court Injustices who allow homosexuals, transgenders and the like to recruit even Kindergarteners in our schools, and Boy and Girl Scouts. These parents are decreed homophobic and punished by Democrat Supreme Court Injustices, as their children continue to be taught morbid behavior is the new normal.
Don Trump and Mike Pence are trying to prevent the perversion of our society, which is corrupting our malleable schoolchildren starting with Kindergarteners, by Democrat legislation. Donald Trump and Mike Pence deserve our support, as corrupt Democrats aided by the popular Democrat loving Media Moguls are working Democrat voters into a corruption keeping frenzy.
Agreed…and here are the facts:
(CNSNews.com) — Dr. Paul R. McHugh, the former psychiatrist-in-chief for Johns Hopkins Hospital and its current Distinguished Service Professor of Psychiatry, said that transgenderism is a “mental disorder” that merits treatment, that sex change is “biologically impossible,” and that people who promote sexual reassignment surgery are collaborating with and promoting a mental disorder. Dr. McHugh, the author of six books and at least 125 peer-reviewed medical articles, made his remarks in a recent commentary in the Wall Street Journal, where he explained that transgender surgery is not the solution for people who suffer a “disorder of ‘assumption’” – the notion that their maleness or femaleness is different than what nature assigned to them biologically.
Trail Life has already stated they will inevitably have to follow the BSA in accepting transgenders.
It is likely this is the last straw for this 67 year Scout veteran. 2 Eagle Scout sons and tons of good events gone down the drain.
Being the charter rep for our units Icould at least control who can be a leader. This is unreal, picture the mess as soon as the other kids find out that there is female plumbing in the tent.
Time to leave this all behind, such a heart breaking shame.
[Trail Life has already stated they will inevitably have to follow the BSA in accepting transgenders.]
Why do you feel that is inevitable dove??
And imo if they DO, they can expect THEIR registrations to drop like the boy scouts did..
BUT What i would like to know, why is it only the BOY SCOUTS having to do this>> WHy not the ‘GIRL GUIDES”???
Exactly. Its now just another social experiment costing our boys.
Forget it. There are good outdoor groups.
Who needs this shite.
>> Why do you feel that is inevitable dove?? <<
Please do me the courtesy of reading my note more carefully. I didn't say it's inevitable. the Trail Life representative said it.
“Trail Life has already stated they will inevitably have to follow the BSA in accepting transgenders.”
The liberals quest to sexualize the boy scouts is now complete. Won’t those camp outs be fun now? Normal parents, raising normal children, would be well advised to avoid the boy scouts and girl scouts like the plague. What a sad, sick, country we have allowed America to become.
If there is a Seventh-day Adventist Church in your area, they most likely have a Pathfinder group that would welcome your children. Many years ago I directed one such group in California. It’s a wonderful organization with Christian values for all kids. The Adventurer part of it starts with kids in about the 1st grade. When they reach the right age, they become a Pathfinder. Call your local SDA church and ask about it. Your kids will be safe there.
bad move b.s.a. how sad the de-testosteroning of american males.
Yes, well, there is that nasty “toxic masculinity” thingy. Beyond sad. We have two Eagle Scouts in the family, and I guess we’ll have to start qualifying that with, “Of course, that was the old BSA.”
I’ve already heard from two of my gaming comrades who have said THEIR sons are going to show up at their local BSA chapter and BURN their membership paperwork, badges etc.. To show their disapproval of this…
Boy, I have mixed feelings about that, ituser. I’d hate to see those boys destroy evidence of their hard work in earning badges. I agree with the protest, but I hope they don’t destroy things they could show their grandchildren with pride. When my grandson made Eagle, he gave me one of the two “Mentor” pins, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.
What a disgrace this country has become. Moral depravity = liberals
Is it any wonder so many boys grow up into snowflakes when THIS is what the BSA has become??
..and most it happened in the last 8 years. Wonder why.
Hopefully it will change, but might take a long time.
For parents to let their boys even join boyscouts? I just cant believe it.
Bingo, ituser. Reckon the BSA will add a “Snowflake” badge?
Liberal Satanic destruction continues in America. Instead of boy scouts allowing little girls who think they are boys they should be calling social services to investigate the parents of these children. This anti-God perversion is being taught to these children. Not just by mis-guided so called parents but by schools too. Since same sex couples cannot reproduce this is their method of increasing their numbers. Not to mention their sexual perversion towards children. Our Prayers need to be with President Trump as he cannot unravel the dastardly destruction put upon this nation by obama and his communist party in the past eight years without the Lords help…
If i was a parent of a boy, i certainly would not be sending MY kid to the BSA, and if they ever asked why i would tell them straight out, i am not gonna put MY kid in to such a repulsive setting..
My only question is are the boy scouts gonna start selling cookies 2! when i was in the boy scouts many moons ago we had a saying. When does a boy scout become a man!………when he eats his first brownie!!! do the boy scouts have to change their name to be politically correct now. i think i will write my local boy scouts and demand the name be changed! please advise on any name you can help me out with! lungsmurfs out!!
Perhaps they should change the name to “The we no longer know who the hell we are”!
“some think the change is connected to the protests of an 8-year-old transgender boy in New Jersey who was asked to leave the organization because he is transgender.”
Does anyone have a clue what gender is the individual
Is IT a boy who thought he was a girl
or a girl who thought IT is a boy
See how they sow the seeds of confusion, which breaks down communications, the essential foundation for being able to settle our differences with words because WE ALL SHARE A COMMON MEANING, rather than fighting to the death because we have unresolved grievances and no means of peaceably being able to settle them
This is the road they are taking us down, war without end!
If you note, when it came to schools and showers/locker rooms, it was always Boys who felt they were girls.. So why none of them here, pushing to be allowed into the girl guides?
HELL i have not heard of a single case of a lesbian suing to be in the girl guides.. BUT plenty of gays suing to be in the boy scouts?? WHY the double standard?
The Founder is rolling in his Grave with the PC changes the Scouts have made. I can no longer support scouting since it’s values, goals and ideals by the Founder have been corrupted. Values, morals and ethics, et.and God’s word are eternal and do not change based on society norms. The Scouting experience is over for those who felt Scouting was a good place for their son’s to learn values, honor and Morals.
Sick.
The ‘leadership’ of the BSA (and I use the term loosely…) has become a bunch of moral reprobates, rubber stamping the anti-God agenda of the Comintern and the Cultural Marxists who are bent on destroying America by destroying our cultural pillars.
They should change their name: CSA – Communist Scouts of America.
.
More like the commie sickos of america!
The road to Hell is paved with good intentions.
The BSA has just proved the veracity of that time-proven aphorism.
How is this one a good intention?
Actually, BSA proceeded into the non-metalled section of that road on this one.
This is so disappointing on so many fronts, but I will address just one.
When the United Way said they would no longer support the boy scouts because they rightfully banned homosexual leaders, I stopped giving to the United Way. In fact every year when they would have there hand out in mass session, I would express my opinion, as a father of four boys, and grandfather to eight boys.
I was a Boy Scout in the early seventies. We went to a local campsite for a week. I witnessed some boys forcing a mentally challenged boy to give them oral sex, amongst other things. We were 12 years old!! I was sexually molested by a sibling when I was very young. I see this as nothing less than pure danger. Just because we won’t hear about it until someone dies, doesn’t mean it’s not going on. In my case, both instances occurred over 50 years ago, you all are the first to know.
I was molested by my gay scoutmaster too…and by the time he got to me…he had molested over 20 others first….I also stopped supporting scouts when they changed there values. Gay leaders have no place in the old scouts. Now, it’s a home for misfits and morally corrupt leaders.
That did it for me, too. Stopped donating to United Way (in fairness, I was close, anyway) and to the BSA.
(groan) Is there a male equivalent of Heritage Girls (a Christian alternative to the now-way-degraded girlscouts) as alternate to BSA?
Our parish (Catholic) has a Troops of St. George chapter now. I don’t know whether it’s a national organization or a regional one, but I understand many denominations are starting their own “Scouts” equivalents.
And after THIS brainless decision i can see THOSE orgs getting some massive influx of new recruit!
>> massive influx of new recruit! <<
And I can see them getting a massive influx of tax dollars. How's that for rubbing salt in the wound?
Unfortunately, our next Secretary of State was on the board of directors of the Boy Scouts and was the one who forced accepting gay scout leaders. This was the beginning of the end for the organization.
Srini: The point is, the BSA was conceived by Gen. Robert Baden-Powell as an organization dedicated to the task of creating (Christian) moral fibre and useful skills in men during their most formative years. That objective was well served for over 100 years until it came into contact with the Cultural Marxist avant garde – viz., the ACLU. That began a series of crucial policy concessions that have brought the BSA to where it is today: Staring into the abyss.
I sometimes see boys standing in their uniform in front of grocery stores to sell something, just like girls sell the cookies, the boys sell popcorn or whatever. I used to always buy something, even if I didn’t want it.
But not any more, parents need to realized what’s going on and pull their kids out. But in my area, very, very liberal, they probably are all for it.
This is why I would not put any male child in boy scouts–especially boy scout camps. Girl Scouts are probably just as bad. I have not heard of any issues in my area, (which is not surprising as I’m sure the liberal media would keep it quiet whenever possible…) but no way would I put any youngster in ANY camp other than a well known Christian camp, such as Word of Life or Christian Camps and Conferences…
No doubt the commie pope is all for this..
Many girl scout camps are run by lesbians.
Another Christian organization bites the dust.
It bit the dust when it embraced (pun intended) active homosexuals.
How long until they allow middle-aged perverts who self-identify as teenage boys to join? This, my friends, has gotten out of hand.
It makes me shudder to think how these transbenders will earn their merit badges!
OR what new merit badges they will come up with..
I am a 40 year registered adult scouter. I have been a cubmaster and a scoutmaster. I am still a merit badge counselor. Under the current rules, I no longer suggest parents register their sons in the program. I will not work with the troops on a troop basis since I am afraid of being sued by some child who will get mad at me for trying to main troop discipline. One boy threatened me 15 years ago and I have never forgotten the trauma that it caused me. I was abused by someone when I was in 4th grade and the risk is now very much higher that this will occur in the program, in spite of having a “youth protection program.” The program will continue to decline. The latest set of decisions have broken my heart. Gender matters.
If you don’t mind me asking, what was that treat over?
Wow, and this is the other side of the coin.
So does this also mean that any boy that wants to believe he’s a “girl” can now join the Girl Scouts and have access to all those girls?? I guess a liberal would think so. . .
Ever since gays were first green light to be allowed in the scouts, i was wondering when we would start hearing the girl guides are now being forced to allow lesbos…
STILL am awaiting it, but as yet i have not seen a single news story/lawsuit over it.. GUESS the lesbos are ok not going in the girl guides.. EITHER that or the girl guide leaders have more spine than the scouts do..
Hmmm. I would have loved to have been able to join the Girl Scouts as a 12 year old boy confused about my gender…
As long as communal showers and bathrooms are used, probably a great idea. With that in mind, I sorta doubt this will last long……
That girl is going to be very popular with the Boy Scouts when they go on their camp-outs. Especially when they want to make special showers and bathrooms for them. Wouldn’t that be discrimination to make them use separate showers?
Picture a group of 12 year old boys in the woods with minimal supervision. Now picture that one of them has bulges in their shirt on their chest at armpit level, a slightly rounder back side and hips, and a slightly softer voice.
Does anyone think that none of these boys will suggest a game of “show me yours”? Or perhaps a splash of water on that shirt? Or worse a late night “Snipe Hunt” in the woods with just a few “Friends”?
If this was my little girl there is no way she would be out there no matter what she thought she was. I used to be a 12 year old boy, I know what they can be like when those hormones kick in.
Why are those parents allowing an eight year old girl decide that she is a boy? A child that young and immature can not and should not be deciding such things. I grew up with a tom-boy who grew out of it when she physically and mentally matured. She never considered herself a boy.
This kid’s parents should be sent to a psychiatrist.
IMO parents who encourage (or worse PUSH) this sort of insanity on their kids should be in JAIL for child abuse..
Unfortunately there are idiot parents out there who are encouraging their child who believes they are the opposite of their birth gender. Kids as young as 3 years old have parents dressing them in the opposite gender clothes because supposedly the child believes itself to be in the wrong body. Really???? These parents are sick.