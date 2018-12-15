Boy Scouts struggle with funding, consider bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK – The Boy Scouts of America deflected questions about a report suggesting it is considering seeking bankruptcy protection, though the head of the organization said it is exploring “all options” as it tries to stay afloat while facing sexual abuse lawsuits and dwindling membership.
“I want to assure you that our daily mission will continue and that there are no imminent actions or immediate decisions expected,” Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh said in a statement issued Wednesday evening.
Surbaugh was responding to a Wall Street Journal report that the BSA, founded in 1910, had hired a law firm to assist in a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. He described the report as “news speculation,” but he acknowledged that the group is “working with experts to explore all options available” as well as the pressures arising from multiple lawsuits related to past instances of sexual abuse.
“We have a social and moral responsibility to fairly compensate victims who suffered abuse during their time in Scouting, and we also have an obligation to carry out our mission to serve youth, families and local communities through our programs,” Surbaugh said.
Other institutions facing multifaceted sexual abuse scandals have sought bankruptcy protection recently. USA Gymnastics took the step last week as it attempts to settle dozens of lawsuits related to abuse by now-imprisoned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. About 20 Roman Catholic dioceses and other religious orders around the U.S. have previously filed for bankruptcy protection as a result of clergy sexual abuse claims.
Surbaugh apologized on behalf of the BSA to those abused during their time in the Boy Scouts.
“We have always taken care of victims – we believe them, we believe in fairly compensating them and we have paid for unlimited counseling, by a provider of their choice, regardless of the amount of time that has passed since an instance of abuse,” he said. “Throughout our history we have taken proactive steps to help victims heal and prevent future abuse.”
In addition to abuse-re-lated litigation, the Boy Scouts have been trying to reverse a decline in membership. The organizations’ current youth participation is about 2.3 million, down from 2.6 million in 2013 and more than 4 million in peak years of the past.
In a major step toward revitalization, the BSA is moving to open all its programs to girls, but even that has caused problems.
Last month, the Girl Scouts of the USA filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the BSA for dropping the word “boy” from its flagship program in an effort to attract girls.
That suit was in response to the BSA’s decision to rename its program for 11-to 17-yearolds; it will be called Scouts BSA rather than the Boy Scouts, though the parent organization will remain the Boy Scouts of America.
Paul Mones, a Los Angeles-based lawyer who has handled many sex-abuse lawsuits targeting the BSA, said the organization has assets of more than $1 billion, but has been under increasing pressure from litigation as public awareness of sexual abuse intensifies.
Mones was co-counsel in a 2010 sexual abuse case in Portland, Oregon, that led to a nearly $20 million judgment against the BSA on behalf of a man molested by a Scout leader in the 1980s. As a result of that case, the Oregon Supreme Court ordered the BSA to release previously confidential files on suspected abusers.
The Boy Scout Oath has traditionally been considered to have three promises;
Duty to God and country,
Duty to other people, and
Duty to self
“On my honor, I will do my best
To do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law;
To help other people at all times;
To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.”
The bankruptcy of the Scouts began when they became morally crooked, morally bankrupt by allowing gay Scout Leaders access to our young boys who they mentally lobotomized, then sodomized by doing their morally worst to God and Their Country.
Moral bankruptcy ALWAYS precedes Financial Bankruptcy, whether it be a Scouting Organization or a Federal Orgasming immediate gratification government that defines duty to selfishness as duty to their new god government and duty to other people. The scouts, like many liberal non-fecund women, have forgot the purpose for which they were created, and in God’s natural design, such failures and forgetting ultimately cull themselves out of existence. They need now only remember their acts in creation, and all will be well.
This organization can blame ONLY themselves for NOT being morally straight. They discarded and abandoned the values that made them mentors and teachers of moral values to boys and young men and adopted the immoral agendas of the Liberals.
Any credible moral organization that bows down to the self-worshiping, immoral Liberals will in the end face destruction.
We can thank the liberal antagonists for the demise of this once great organization.
What is now happening to The American Boy Scout organization is the Political Canary in the American Coal mine warning of what happens to successful Christian based organizations who forget the very successful Christian tenets on which they were founded. Take Christianity out of Christian founded America and you will see the same weakening and destruction that has happened when they took Christ out of Scouting, allowed girls to join an organization designed for men and young boys, all in the name of the ILLUSION of secular social gender equality. The proffered social lie has AGAIN been empirically exposed. God has never been a democracy and his workable universal truths cannot be negotiated, modified or refuted in the long run, just successful when refuted for an immediate gratification that always ends in a moral bankrupting result which is always followed by a bankrupting financial fall. Those people and Nations who learn not the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them. Who can we trust to write our own HIStory, those who redefine it as HERstory? I think not.
This is a result of bowing down to the PC crowd. Boy means male not girl. Boy Scouts was and are to be an avenue for boys to have mentoring and leadership to transition into men. Not become transgender something or another or to become beta-males. The Boy Scouts need to go back to their roots or become a relic of the past.
PCBS will destroy every noble establishment it engages every time.
When the weak minded leaders caved, they lost the support of every American who embraced the BSA as an American institution. The only possible outcome then (because liberals only demand and never give) was eventual bankruptcy.
Perhaps they shouldn’t have given in to the communists?
Just another example of how Progressivism ruins everything it commandeers.
Bottom line, a massive failure of leadership, they had a choice of following the Word of God or the delusion of man and they choice the delusion of man. In 2019 when the Mormon church pulls 600,000 plus youth out of Scouts to form their own the financial hit will be huge. Will we see a reduction in programs as a result of trying to balance the books?
Yup, and all because the new CEO of the Boy Scouts of America negotiated a big bonus based on increased membership – he bet letting in girls, stealing members from the Girl Scouts of America would give him a big payday. Boy, did HE ever get the opposite.
We _knew_ this was going to happen when they decided to let girls in. No matter the name, it was no longer the _boy_ Scouts.
When the BSA allowed girls to join I knew it was the beginning of the end.
Well, I did see this coming. Not at all surprised!
” “I want to assure you that our daily mission will continue …. ”
One of the daily missions, at least it WAS – Morally Straight. < – FAILED.
Thus why this will GO DOWN HILL. You compromised your MISSION and thus …
It's called CONSEQUENCES.
Gee, here’s a thought:
GO BACK to your roots. Your Original Mission and see what happens!
Yet another symptom of the sack of America by the trans-national hostile ruling clique and their invading army of “migrants”, “asylum seekers”, and “liberators” from Third-World countries.
As we are being conquered and subdued, our societal and civic organizations, once the strong fabric of American free society, are falling apart one after another.
Like so many other institutions who have lost their way they have become irrelevant.
Sadly I say goodbye “Go where you belong from now on – into the dustbin of history!”
Apologies and congratulations to Mr. Trotsky, for that is probably where he wished the organization would go.