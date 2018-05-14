Boulder ready for final passage of unenforceable gun ban

The Boulder City Council is preparing to adopt a local ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons, bump stocks and high-capacity magazines.
But city attorneys and police officers are under no delusion that the ban will be enforceable on any broad scale.
In fact, Boulder officials have been very open about the limits of the law.
City Attorney Tom Carr, who’s been responsible for drafting and redrafting the law in the council’s vision, said that the city is not going to go out looking for people who possess the items that Boulder is primed to ban.
That’s welcome news for the many gun owners who’ve already threatened not to comply with the ban.
“I can’t imagine a way to do proactive enforcement,” Carr said. “Obviously, there’s no circumstance where we go door-to-door and ask people if they’ve violated the law. So, I think it would mostly be responsive.”
Greg Testa, Boulder’s police chief, declined through a spokeswoman to be interviewed for this story.
But his comments to the council earlier this month revealed that he’s not expecting his department to be especially active in its enforcement of the ban, should the council follow through on its stated attempt to adopt it.
“My officers could only take action if they came in lawful contact with someone who was in (illegal) possession or if they observed a weapon” subject to Boulder’s likely ban, Testa said on May 1.
So, what does that mean, in practice?
Assuming the latest draft of the ordinance is advanced on Tuesday, those in possession of what the city defines as “assault weapons” will have until the end of the year to get them grandfathered via a certificate from the police department. Bump stocks and magazines above 10-round capacity would have to be trashed, sold or otherwise removed from the city within 30 days of the law’s adoption.
Carr’s fully expecting a significant amount of non-compliance.
“This is a very divisive issue where people have very strong feelings,” he said. “The folks who oppose these kinds of bans … some of them suggest they’re not going to cooperate. I can’t predict what people are going to do, but I respect the feelings.”
Given that city officials won’t be going “door-to-door,” and that cops won’t seek out — much less, be able to secure — warrants to search private properties to find illegal, non-grandfathered assault weapons, even in cases when they may know they’re being harbored, it seems a safe bet that few, if any, people would be charged in violation of the proposed ban.
Testa himself has suggested that the department would approach violators from an initial standpoint of “education,” as opposed to enforcement.
Also, since breaking this proposed law would just be a misdemeanor, chances are that if cops are contacting someone in violation, that violator may have bigger problems than the misdemeanor.
Citing an extreme example of that, Carr said, “If someone shoots someone with an assault weapon, obviously they’re going to be charged with homicide and not the city ordinance.”
At no point during the council’s deliberations on the ordinance have any of the nine members suggested that Boulder might easily be able to execute a full wipe of the items the city may soon ban. Consistently, supporters of the proposal have suggested that it’s a worthwhile endeavor if it makes purchasing a dangerous weapon a bit harder for someone intent on doing harm.
Others on the council, including Mary Young, have argued the ban is more symbolic than useful.
Young did not return a request for comment on Friday, but Carr said he rejected her previous comment.
“I think there are teeth to it,” he said. “I don’t think it’s symbolic if it saves a life. And it’s designed to try to save a life.”
Rachel Friend — a Boulder resident, attorney and former head of the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America — said she also feels the law could have a real impact.
Among the reasons she offered to support that idea was the potential for Boulder to influence others.
“I think this sends a message to the students leading the way,” she said, referencing young leaders from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., “that we are with them and we are doing everything in our power to help them.
“The Boulder City Council is really limited in how much they can fine and they can’t sentence you to … but I think they’re doing everything they can and they’re setting an example to other cities and hopefully other states to follow.”
Others aren’t so hopeful.
John Ramey is a Boulderite who, via Councilwoman Mirabai Nagle, pushed a last-minute alternative proposal to the council’s law. Nagle presented his concept, which stripped away the “ban” aspect of the draft and offered a new approach based largely on promoting the certification of more safe and educated gun owners in Boulder.
The council was mostly unreceptive to the idea, which barely saw daylight during the May 1 deliberation, and will almost certainly not be revisited when the council takes up the issue again on Tuesday.
Said Ramey, in an email about the likely effect of the proposed law, “By definition, effective governing must be practical and enforceable. When something isn’t enforceable, like the war on drugs, that’s a huge sign that the underlying legal model doesn’t match the actual problems and realities.
“At best, ineffective laws just displace or morph the problem. Mass shootings declined after Australia’s weapons ban, but gun-related crimes doubled in just five years. In countries like the UK and China, they now deal with daily fear of acid, knife, and vehicle attacks.”
___
(c)2018 the Daily Camera (Boulder, Colo.)
Visit the Daily Camera (Boulder, Colo.) at www.dailycamera.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Today: let’s just pass these laws dont worry, we dont plan on actually enforcing them.
Tomorrow: hands on your head and no sudden movements or we will open fire on you and your family
I agree with you! They will smile and slide this little unenforceable regulation in place, and sit back. The day will come when they will start enforcing it – FROM MY COLD DEAD HANDS …………
As they step over the cold dead bodies of those who tried first….
What these leftist loons in Boulder and elsewhere never seem to grasp is the police ( Feds, State, County and City ) in the USA are overwhelmingly politically conservative, strongly support the 2nd Amendment and nationwide CCW reciprocity, tens of thousands are proud NRA members, and detest liberal social policies the sad results of which they must address daily in human contact. The left’s utopia of private citizen gun banishment is delusional since the police will not cooperate in enforcing any such lunacy. When the politicians lack the physical means of enforcing their fantasy, it rather makes reality a bit complicated eh?
If the feds are all so ‘conservative’ why are they doing all they can to effectively OUST trump??
They’re just getting the camel’s nose in the tent. Much more to come.
IMO they’ve had that nose under the tent for decades.. Now its gotten to the full head and part of the camel’s neck.
Leftist Democrats moved eastward from California when they should have moved westward a few hundred miles. The measure is unconstitutional. Those with these soon to be outlawed things need to keep them safe and private and file a class action law suit. A good enterprising attorney may take it pro bono. State court should cancel the law, certainly the U.S. Supreme Court will.
Meanwhile, get ready. Leftist demented Democrats in power will do the same thing over and over. For that reason among many thousands of others, do not vote for a Democrat…ever!
I certainly HOPE that when this hits the Scotus, its ruled unconstitutional..
Typical liberals, chipping away at our Constitution, until it no longer exists! Communism!
Stupid liberals. Ban with do nothing. It makes them feel good to do something, even if it does nothing to stop mass killings or whatever they are trying to control. Control is the key word. We pass a law that will make an item that used to be legal, now illegal, and you must register some of the items and destroy some of the other items. These laws should be challenged as Unconstitutional, just like the sanctuary laws in Communistfornia.
And to ME< it should be illegal to even PUT into place a law, you KNOW is unenforcable..
I am not for banning guns, however if the left would calm down I agree rapid fire guns an bump stock could be not banned but vetted with a one month period to accomplish. Plenty of information to be gathered including a Mental Examination paid for by the purchaser as well as a high fee for all the processing. If so important they’ll pay, if they’ll pay examine very closely
And why is the financial hardship your propose laid on the person buying the weapon?
With the illegal background checks already in place there should be no need.
BUT, if you want to that route, then place the onus on liberals and those who have been prescribed psycho drugs.
To date, EVERY SHOOTER has come from a liberal background or were indoctrinated into liberalism in college or/and were on prescribed drugs for mental conditions.
Or, easiest to justify, just make it illegal for democrats to buy guns and the problem is solved!
What you are suggesting sounds a great deal like an infringement. and BTW it’s AND bump stock
And what then happens when the left gets some quack to certify ‘being conservative/christians IS a mental disorder, thus making you unable to pass that ‘mental exam’ requirement?
We the people must not let the tyranny of the government, be it city, county, state or national, to remove our rights. Immaterial objects do not kill, people kill. Concentrate on that aspect!
I’ll say this only once. The Second Amendment is written as a God given right not to be infringed upon. The founding fathers wanted American to be armed to the extent to match the fire power of our attackers, foreign or Domestic. It’s not the honest firearm owners doing these crazy shootings, it’s the people that are actually mentally ill, and not taking their meds. Would you Ban cars, kitchen knifes, home made bombs, etc ? That’s how stupid this Law is. Anti-Guns work on the real problems why we have shooting from the mentally ill.
“I think there are teeth to it,” he said. “I don’t think it’s symbolic if it saves a life. And it’s designed to try to save a life.”
uuuhhhmmm, excuse me sir, but what is your position on murdering children still in the MOTHERS WOMB?
As he’s a rabid democrack, he’s all for abortion! Can’t be a “Right to lifer” and be a dem…
They are sending the message that their “laws” and “law enforcement” are arbitrary. (“we make laws.” “we enforce some, and some we don’t.”)
They are creating legal headaches for their courts as it brings all other laws into question.
And that one’s oath to UPHOLD the laws and constitution are meaningless.
BUT WE ALREADY knew that, when it comes to dems, they care NOT about that oath they make, as none seem to ever have a care to MEAN it..
stupid is as stupid does applies to cities also
John Ramey is a Boulderite who, via Councilwoman Mirabai Nagle, pushed a last-minute alternative proposal to the council’s law. Nagle presented his concept, which stripped away the “ban” aspect of the draft and offered a new approach based largely on promoting the certification of more safe and educated gun owners in Boulder.
Oh, you mean like this?:
A FULLY ARMED SOCIETY IS AN EXTREMELY COURTEOUS AND RESPECTFUL SOCIETY.
A “Well Armed Society” is only slightly less Courteous and Respecful.
MANDATORY FIREARMS TRAINING K-12!!!
Curriculum can be adapted to age ranges.
Hands on TRAINING in K-2, with live fire in 3rd and up.
Middle school and up will form shooting clubs and shooting teams for competition of other schools.
There will be NO MORE SCHOOL SHOOTINGS, from DAY ONE of implementation.
By graduation, more People will choose to carry for their own self defense.
With more adequate defense, even for the unarmed, only a shout away will drive the criminals back into the shadows.
And fewer and fewer Voters will vote democrat.
And fewer RINOs will get elected!
Politicians can pass laws, Tyrants can issue orders, but someone has to enforces them. Military and Law Enforcement are those resources. These same people are also citizens and have taken an oath to honor and uphold the Constitution of The United States of America. It seems to me to be a very easy dilemma to resolve. Tell the Tyrants and errant politicians No. Hitler and those like him could have done nothing of themselves. They needed goons to do the killing for them. Every one of us is connected to Law Enforcement and the Military through family and friends. Now that final choice to destroy America and kill your neighbor or cousin because they hold onto the 2nd Amendment must be made by your Law Enforcement and Military neighbors and family. Someone should remind those politicians how thin a thread they are hanging from.
Another example of Lefty Loony politicians acting out their fantasies through legislation that, in an of itself, is ridiculous. While the City Attorney and law enforcement personnel readily acknowledge its unenforceability, about which they affirm no delusions, the politicians who promulgated it are, at the least, delusional. Always keep in mind that these wacky politicians did not attain their offices via magic, but as a result of Boulder voters’ choice. They got what they deserve.
And since they have publiclly admitted “this law is unenforcable”, then imo PASSING it is making their oaths to uphold the law, out to be a lie. And since they all swear that oath, they are imo committing perjury.
“Obviously, there’s no circumstance where we go door-to-door…” I think Swalwell disagrees with that sentiment which means there are indeed circumstances this would occur.
“If someone shoots someone with an assault weapon, obviously they’re going to be charged with homicide and not the city ordinance.”
So, if the “illegal” assault-style rifle is used on a home-invader, would the new law invalidate self-defense as a justifiable homicide…or will city charge the homeowner using an “illegal firearm” to defend himself, with negligent homicide and see how SCOTUS eventually rules…after the city has needlessly run some poor guy defending his home & family into bankruptcy in a “symbolic-gesture?”
And for DECADES we’ve seen story after story of crooks who LEGALLY shouldn’t even OWN guns, being arrested with those illegal guns on them, and yet they get little to no punishment for it..
The enactment of stupid laws only serves to cast derision on all laws; thus encouraging anarchy and rebellion. Methinks the city counsel members may be enjoying the now-legal pot too much which has neutralized those few brain cells with which they were born.
OH, Boulder. Please do it. Please ban “assault” weapons and high-capacity mags. PLEASE. And start kicking in doors…. PLEASE. Let the War for Constitutional Restoration begin in Boulder.
IMO that war’s been going on for years.. Just not all out.
By grandfathering in your so called illegal weapon, you are in effect registering it with the city. This way latter on they can come back under a different city law and confiscate the same weapon. When they confiscate weapons, they are actually in effect stealing that weapon from you. These cities and states who make these laws up out of thin air are just making otherwise law abiding citizens into criminals. All this is done against our national constitution and most likely against their own state’s constitution. To me this in effect makes these city leaders anti-American tyrants.
I once agan default to my old standard; “Never take an politics or firearms from people who think it’s OK to kill babies.”