Boulder, Colorado ‘assault weapons’ ban met with mass non-compliance

BOULDER, Colorado — Boulder’s newly enacted “assault weapons” ban is meeting with stiff resistance from its “gun-toting hippies,” staunch liberals who also happen to be devoted firearms owners.
Only 342 “assault weapons,” or semiautomatic rifles, were certified by Boulder police before the Dec. 31 deadline, meaning there could be thousands of residents in the scenic university town of 107,000 in violation of the sweeping gun-control ordinance.
“I would say the majority of people I’ve talked to just aren’t complying because most people see this as a registry,” said Lesley Hollywood, executive director of the Colorado Second Amendment group Rally for Our Rights. “Boulder actually has a very strong firearms community.”
The ordinance, approved by the city council unanimously, banned the possession and sale of “assault weapons,” defined as semiautomatic rifles with a pistol grip, folding stock, or ability to accept a detachable magazine. Semiautomatic pistols and shotguns are also included.
Current owners were given until the end of the year to choose one of two options: Get rid of their semiautomatics by moving them out of town, disabling them, or turning them over to police — or apply for a certificate with the Boulder Police Department, a process that includes a firearm inspection, background check, and $20 fee.
Judging by the numbers, however, most Boulder firearms owners have chosen to do none of the above, albeit quietly.
“The firearms community in Boulder — they may be Democrats but they love their firearms,” said Ms. Hollywood, herself a former Boulder resident.
One longtime Boulderite who has openly refused to comply is Jon Caldara, president of the free-market Independence Institute, who writes a column for the Denver Post and hosts the public-affairs show “Devil’s Advocate” on Colorado Public Television.
“The question was, do I do this publicly or do it privately, and I’ve chosen to do it publicly because somebody has to,” Mr. Caldara said. “There will be thousands of people in Boulder living in the shadows, worried about somebody turning them in.”
What made him decide to take one for the team was the specter of the tolerance-espousing Boulder City Council cracking down on a maligned minority, namely gun owners.
“In this town that spouts tolerance for alternative lifestyles, that actually puts posters all over its buildings and schools about it, when it comes to a lifestyle they don’t like, there is no tolerance,” said Mr. Caldara. “So for me, this all works around the word tolerance. And tolerance means tolerating things you dislike, that you find scary.”
How many others are engaged in non-compliance? “Without a doubt, there are more than 342,” he said. “I think potentially there are thousands.”
The city council, which has been hit with state and federal lawsuits challenging the ban, took action in response to the tragic Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead.
“I’m proud that we’ve taken a stand and become part of the growing movement towards common sense gun control in our country,” said council member Aaron Brockett on Facebook.
City attorney Tom Carr has acknowledged that enforcing the ordinance will be a challenge, telling the Boulder Daily Camera that “there’s no circumstance where we go door-to-door and ask people if they’ve violated the law.”
Still, Mr. Caldara, who has shared custody of his son with Down Syndrome and teenage daughter, said he’s worried about the consequences. Each violation of the ordinance carries a fine of as much as $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail.
“I don’t like this at all. I’m scared,” Mr. Caldara said. “I do not want to go to jail. I don’t want them to confiscate my guns. I’m scared s—less about what’s going to happen to my kids. The idea of my son being without his dad for three months is awful. I just want some damn consistency.”
Boulder spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh declined to comment on his non-compliance, citing his role as a plaintiff in the federal lawsuit filed by the Mountain States Legal Foundation.
Other Boulderites are making their objections known in different ways. A Boulder business owner provided Ms. Hollywood’s group with T-shirts and yellow car stickers with the message, “We Will Not Comply,” which have popped up on vehicles, guitar cases, even rifle bags.
A rally in April before the council’s vote drew more than 500 supporters to downtown Boulder.
“That was a neat protest because it really brought out people from Boulder,” Ms. Hollywood said. “People you would never expect to be gun owners were standing there, the gun-toting hippies, basically, saying, ‘Why are you guys doing this to us? We didn’t do anything wrong, and now you’re coming after us.'”
The city has insisted that certification does not constitute gun registration — police issue paper certificates and insist they do not keep records — although Ms. Hollywood refers to it as the “‘not-a-registry’ registry.”
Given that the average gun owner possesses multiple weapons, she said the 342 certificates could have been issued to as few as two dozen residents. She knows one owner who certified four firearms, another who certified eight.
“Most of them are doing five to 10 firearms per person,” Ms. Hollywood said. “I’m pretty confident it’s somewhere between 20 and 50 people altogether.”
© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
If you want it come and take Bullits come first!!!!
I hope these people wake up and realize that there is no place for pro-2nd Amendment people in the democrat party.
Any ‘infringement’ on keeping or bearing arms is unconstitutional… what part of infringement does the city council not understand. At 20 dollars a pop, certifying these weapons can be a real revenue raiser for the city… makes one question what’s the real purpose of this program.
Replace the government officials that approved this unconstitutional ban. THESE OFFICIALS ARE TRYING TO MAKE YOU ALL CRIMINALS.
Good for Mr Caldara! SOMEONE needs to stand publicly. Although the Second Amendment applied to CONGRESS, the states had to ratify it. Therefore, it is implied that States and cities would respect the Second Amendment also. Todays radical lawyers maintain that the Second Amendment only applies to Congress. States have their own constitutions and have opted to infringe on the Second Amendment, I guess citing the technicality of the exact wording of the US Constitution. Well, think about it: IF states can violate the US Constitution then there is NO US Constitution–effectively! I don’t think that the Founding Fathers intended for spirit of the US Constitution to be broken by the states. Yet the states HAVE—for many years. Maybe SOMEONE should make a Supreme Court case out of it and let SCOTUS clarify that the States CANNOT nullify the spirit of the US Constitution–since the states ALL ratified the US Constitution–and therefore ratified the spirit of the Bill of Rights which states are NOT entitled to take away.
Okay folks, consider this. If this kind of reaction to a gun control law is witnessed in Boulder, Peoples Republic of Colorado, imagine what it would be like in 90% of the rest of the states. I personally am glad to see the progressives continue to push this stuff. It simply stiffens conservative strength overall.
As an aside, if all these “Boulder hippies” described in the article are anti gun control, why are they democrats to begin with? Does the concept of “big government” and the problems it creates not resonate someplace in the deep recesses of the “progressive mentality”?
Aaaahhhh yesssss.
“At first I said nothing, then they came for me…” No one cared when they attacked Republicans, No one cared when they blocked conservatives from the media and internet, no one cared when they attacked gun owners in general, Then it came home to roost.
The real issue is that FEDERALLY SPEAKING….I have the right to travel through any state or city with my firearms. I have the right to go about my business with my property IN HAND. There is no way that a non-resident could be held to this law….unless every street, alleyway, city property and every other place had signs telling one the actual law, and stating it completely.
They would also have to have signs stating that you are leaving he gun ban area.
Regardless of such postings it would still violate your FEDERAL RIGHTS if you were traveling through or even owned property in more than one location…one that allowed guns and one that didn’t. YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO YOUR PROPERTY.
I think that the voters should just plan an instant removal of all the ones who voted for this….and remove them from office instantly on an emergency basis.
This would show the officials that the founding fathers were right and being listened to.
No, idiot. They love their FREEDOM!
Hey, Gary, if “they love their FREEDOM,” it is far past time to start voting that way. The ONLY Democrats still loving their ‘freedom’ are the old school type, NOT this wackadoodledoo ‘new’ version. This ‘new’ DemonRAT outfit thinks, as well as believes, that Socialism/Communism a.k.a. Progressivism can work in America when it has FAILED in every country where tried – see the current state of Venezuela! You just can NOT elect these people to ANY position of government that will allow them to put their boot on your neck. Lovers of all things government, DemonRATS, want to control you from cradle to grave….As any totalitarian/dictatorship knows, the fastest way to control ‘the serfs’ is to DISARM them!
Sorry, the percentages I posted were actually for the entire state of Colorado, not Boulder County. Here are the numbers just for Boulder County.
President: Boulder County vote
D – Hillary Clinton: 114,292
R – Donald J. Trump: 34,867
L – Gary Johnson: 6,314
Jill Stein: 2,782
That many Republicans and Libertarians can make a big noise about weapon registration but not enough to carry an election or a recall.
A very LOW percentage of boulder’s population vote in local elections. That’s how you get these disgraceful city council elected and UNANIMOUSLY voting for the outrageous gun registration law. Local elections DO MATTER.We must stop this trash from ever being elected at the ballot box. The faces of this council should be posted on every local boulder newspaper along with their council voting records. The majority of boulder residents don’t know what is happening to them because of this council laws.
People in Boulder County are one of two types: 1) Some(few) old school Democrats that continue to illogically vote the party line; 2) The NEW, Progressive/Socialist/Communist Democrat that believe America should be more like Venezuela, Russia, China, Cuba, or any other European country sliding toward the ash heap of history!
Even in liberal NJ where they passed a ban on magazines larger than 10 rounds, NONE have been turned in and that includes law enforcement people that have their own personal weapons. They were not exempt from this ban. NO magazines have been turned in!
People will resist!
It’s very sad that this type of Communism happens in America where the 2nd Amendment is part of our Constitution. Hopefully, these unconstitutional laws will be challenged in the courts and overturned. Liberalism will destroy this Country.
Boulder gun owners have become BOLDER gun owners !!
Welcome to the freedom guaranteed by the Constitution.
Ahh, and so it happens, DemocRATS become ‘criminals’ through the edict of other DemocRATS! But, of course, the edict makes ANYONE a criminal that does not “come to heel.” “….approved by the city council….” Why do I believe there isn’t ONE conservative on that council? How many members reside there – 5, 10, 15? Why does ANY city allow some “council” to have the power to impact the FREEDOM of thousands, without a vote, much less, INFRINGE on their Constitutional Rights? One more reason, NOBODY should put their Liberty in the hands of this NEW DemonRat party!! Coloradans NEED to put down the ‘weed’ and join with this ONE individual to REPLACE that Council and their edict….
The Second Amendment exists for when government becomes too weak and there is anarchy and for when the government becomes too strong and there is tyranny. Boulder is reaching for the latter.