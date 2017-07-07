Boston’s Irish community on edge after contractor is deported

A prominent Boston man nabbed by ICE last month for overstaying his visa by more than a decade has been sent back to Ireland, and the city’s Irish community is still worried about further deportations, an advocate said.
John Cunningham, 38, was a Brighton-based electrical contractor and chairman of the Gaelic Athletic Association before he was detained June 16 for overstaying a 90-day visa that he used to enter the U.S. in 2003. Cunningham left on a commercial flight Wednesday night, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Shawn Neudauer.
Cunningham had a warrant for his arrest dating back to his failure to show up for a civil court appearance in 2014 over a contracting dispute, but ICE officials said that did not lead to his deportation.
ALSO READ: Columnist Howie Carr on immigration crackdown
Irishman who lived in US illegally for a decade is deported
Community leaders have said they’ve seen increased fear from Irish residents in the state, 12,000 of whom are estimated to be living in Massachusetts illegally.
“ICE is enforcing the law, it’s simple and sometimes painful but they’re just doing their jobs,” said immigration attorney John Foley, a board member of the cultural center Cunningham chaired. “But there’s real fear in the Irish immigrant community, that if you’re out of status, they may come knocking.”
At an Irish immigrant rally yesterday, Irish International Immigrant Center executive director Ronnie Millar said: “These days migrants fleeing desperation, poverty and violence have to wait outside the door and those already here without papers live in fear of being arrested by ICE and being deported. This is no way for society to exist.”
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
Hey how about this they come here legally so others can also????? I mean there are ways to get here and not have to fear being deported. Ireland has laws on Immigration and I bet those in Ireland don’t like people coming there illegally. Respect of the law is the first step to being a good candidate for immagrating. Those here illegal should fear being deported and be done so when caught as should any criminal fear jail when caught. See that means they won’t repeat the STUPIDITY that got them jailed in the first place if they fear prison or jail. Same holds for real deportation send they back and force them tothebottomof the list to return legally and maybe that which drove them here might just be enough to nake them follow the law next time around. Deport all ILLEGALS and if they have children who are US Citizens by birth then either they go up for adoption or the parents take them back to where ever they came from till the kid is 18. Only way to make it fair as Democrats whine things are not to those who follow the law.
If you’re here illegally, go home. Every race, nationality and creed. Take your anchor babies with you and just let yourself out. Thanks.
As a son of Irish legal immigrants who had to register periodically with immigration and being against illegal immigrants, I often wondered if I had this attitude because these illegals weren’t like me. Now I can honestly say that this “Irish” illegal should be deported forthwith. How in the world could this guy be here illegally for ten years, run a licensed business and have a warrant out for him for three years and slip between the cracks or was it corruption? The Irish community is worried about the possible 12000 illegals in Mass, well they can go to he*l. Let the other illegals come through Mexico like the 20 million that are here now did.
I am sick and tired of these illegals being here. What a joke!
Is it true that wherever you find four illegal Irishmen you will find a Fifth?
“Community leaders have said they’ve seen increased fear from Irish residents in the state, 12,000 of whom are estimated to be living in Massachusetts illegally.”
Good.
dude is only half right–illegals inside the door is no way for society to exist. illegals outside the door is exactly the way for society to exist. rule of law. . .