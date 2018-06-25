Bossie tells black Fox News panelist he’s out of his ‘cotton-picking mind’, hysteria follows

David Bossie, a former deputy campaign manager for President Trump, told a black Fox News guest he was out of his “cotton-picking mind” amid a heated debate on rhetoric surrounding the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
Bossie hurled the phrase — bringing to mind the work of slaves in the old South — at Democratic strategist Joel Payne on “Fox & Friends” Sunday morning after the two spoke about former CIA director Michael Hayden sharing a photo of Auschwitz on Twitter.
“Michael Hayden posted a picture of Auschwitz,” Bossie said, to which Payne replied, “Yeah, that liberal Michael Hayden, that screaming liberal Michael Hayden.”
Bossie then responded, “Look, you’re out of your cotton-picking mind.”
Payne was quick to reply: “Cotton-picking mind? Brother, let me tell you something. I got some relatives who picked cotton. And I’m not going to allow you to attack me like that on TV.”
Bossie responded with an incredulous, “Attack you how?” and continued to declare Payne “out of (his) mind.”
Ed Henry, a Fox News host and the discussion’s moderator, issued a statement once the show returned from a commercial break and said that while he wasn’t sure what Bossie meant by the phrase, it “clearly offended” Payne and others.
“I want to make sure that Fox News and this show, myself, we don’t agree with that particular phrase,” he said. “It was obviously offensive and these debates get fiery, that’s unfortunate. We like to have honest and spirited debates, but not phrases like that, obviously. And so I will just leave it at that.”
The network doubled down in distancing itself from Bossie’s comments in a statement that labeled his words “deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate.”
“His remarks do not reflect the sentiments of Fox News and we do not in any way condone them,” a spokesperson told the Daily News.
Bossie himself later issued an apology of his own to Payne, the network and viewers.
“During a heated segment on Fox & Friends today, I should have chosen my words more carefully and never used the offensive phrase that I did. I apologize to Joel Payne, Fox News and its viewers,” he wrote on Twitter.
I’m really not trying to white wash the whole thing, but, when EVERYTHING is racist and hate speech, NOTHING is racist or hate speech.
Fake outrage. Soon “black, white, clouds, cotton, peanuts, and chocolate” will be PC outlawed. Maybe we should outlaw being too delicate and easily offended instead. That is another way of saying “grow up” you are not in the 4th grade anymore.
Fox is starting to look more like the other lying media outlets, day after day..
Perhaps we need to develop an entire new dictionary to utter words that do not “offend” the “high” minded dems. Come along – cotton-picking mind is an old expression. But in this climate, perhaps saying your f-ing mind would be something the foul mouthed libs understand.
They would still be offended – but then we are in their language sphere.
granny 4 … No, saying, “outta your F-ing mind” would NOT have offended that guy, or any democrate regardless of the color of his skin. Democrats are liars. Pathological and habitual liars, and they are NEVER offended by anything! They are trained, from the time they are small children … to pretend and to ACT offended. They are the most phony and hypocritical perverts on this planet! Chuck Schumer actually stuffed chopped onions up each of his huge ugly nostrils so that he could cry for the cameras during one of his immigration comments. The ‘N’ word doesn’t even offend them … they use it all the time to describe themselves and each other! And then pretend not to like it when they’re in front of a camera! They are ALL … without exception … liars and hypocrites. Please, don’t ever believe them. And for God’s sake, and the sake of this nation, PLEASE don’t ever vote for them!
Granny, in that case, they would try to say 99% of all words, offend them in some manner..
I have picked cotton and assure you that it is not fun. But there is nothing racial in the comment that was made. Perhaps Joel Payne has been out in the sun too long.
Mr. Payne, I also have relatives (as well as myself) who have picked cotton . . . and I am as white as the driven snow. I’ve heard (and used) the expression, “cotton-picking mind”, many many times. None of those times in an inter-racial context. So, don’t go trying to claim it is a racial slur (like you leftists try to claim EVERYthing is a racial slur). It is not.
Same here. Plenty of white folk picked and separated cotton before Cyrus McCormick invented the cotton gin.
To the extent that many if not most field songs or “Spirituals” are based on Irish tunes.
When I was a lot younger in Arizona,I tried to pick Cotton and found that I was out of my mind it HURTS. so I picked some Okra instead for the gas I needed. I realy respect those who did pick it.
This is ridiculous. There should have never been an apology. My grandparents (we privileged white people) picked cotton. Even my mother (who is still alive) picked cotton back in the 1950’s. This is nothing more than a phrase that’s been used for generations. Get over yourselves you self entitled liberals. How many of you libtards have actually picked cotton, or been a slave?
Awesome shortstuff, so did my mother and her 11 siblings….. I can’t understand why all the blacks think they are the only ones who picked cotton and every reference is about them…WOW!!
The left has taken over the word/phrase, to now where ANYONE saying it must be racist..
I’m offended that he was offended!
The Left is psychotically hysterical and pathologically hypocritical.
The Left had a hissy fit over Roseanne’s referencing Valerie Jarret’s ancestry to “Planet of the Apes,” but could not care less that Peter Fonda wanted Trump’s son raped by pedophiles or that Kathy Griffin carried a mock-up of the severed head of the president of the United States or that the Sanders family was openly discriminated against in a restaurant and forced to leave. The Left is truly sick.
“Cotton-Pickin'” is a familiar emphatic, or generic intensifier, like “ever-lovin'” or “bloody.” “Cotton-Pickin'” no more refers to blacks than “ever-loving'” refers to nymphomania or “bloody” refers to bodily fluid.
The root cause of the Left’s hysterical hypocrisy is that it still cannot accept the fact that Trump won, primarily because it exposes the inner ugliness of their leftist utopia.
AND since both whites and blacks picked cotton, HOW ANYONE could claim it must only be racist, if said by a white person, is just destroying the english language..
Payne is a strong Trump supporter…and Hayden, I don’t know a thin dime’s worth about him. Maybe Payne was being sarcastic. But why did Bossie get mad over the comment on Hayden? I guess I don’t know the full story.
That is an old southern saying from the old years…..my mother would say that to us all the time….especially when I wanted to stay out untill 4 in the am…..People are sooooo timid this day and time…..
Useing the N (NAZI) word on Whites
Same as
Using the (N Word ) on Blacks
Unless you are black then you are entitled to use the N word on other Blacks as words of affection toward each other.
Example Hey (N) Bro *** yo B do in
homie boy. Where you (N) ho B.
Now that splans du problem
And that explains it my friends.
That’s what I call “Vernacular degeneration”.
Is “pea-pickin” the same as cotton-pickin”? Does it only count if you call a black person “cotton-pickin”? What IS the definition of is? Does everyone wear their feelings on their sleeves, and we are just suppose to see these imaginary feelings and not “step” on them? So sick and tired of the PC police, they’ve got us twisted in knots!
Martians reject the term for obvious reasons.
Only way to deal with it is to ignore these fools. Fake outrage over everything. Fox should NOT have apologized. I heard that expression hundreds of times growing up in NC and it was never directed at black people. Nothing racial about it. ITS JUST AN EXPRESSION, PEOPLE!!!
Oh and while we’re at it I may have a hissy fit meltdown if I ever see a box of “crackers” in the grocery store.