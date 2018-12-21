Border wall GoFundMe has raised more money than March for Our Lives

A GoFundMe campaign to fund a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico has already become one of the platform’s most successful fund-raisers this year — in a matter of days.

The “We The People Will Fund the Wall,” launched Sunday by Air Force vet and triple amputee Brian Kolfage, has raised more than $6 million as of Thursday afternoon — meaning it raked in more than $5 million during the past 24 hours.

GOPUSA Editor’s Note: At the time of posting of this article on Friday morning the total raised stood at $11,033,572.

The fund-raiser wasn’t out in time to make the cut for GoFundMe’s 2018 Year in Giving, but if it had been, it would’ve landed at the fourth-biggest one of the year, in between fund-raisers for Stoneman Douglass and March for Our Lives.

No. 1 was the Time’s Up Legal Defense, which earned more than $22 million in what is now the largest GoFundMe campaign of all time.

Rounding out the top five was the $15 million Canadians (more than $11 million in U.S. dollars) raised in support of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, which lost 16 players, coaches and staff in a bus crash, the $10 million raised for Stoneman Douglass, $3.5 million raised for March for Our Lives and $2.1 million raised to build houses for Rohingya refugees.

Kolfage’s campaign is capped at $1 billion, but only because that’s GoFundMe’s limit.

The Florida resident has said he’s been trying to get the limit upped.

“People want this and they want a way to give for something they’re passionate about, and they just didn’t have a way to give because politicians weren’t giving them that avenues to contribute or to do something,” he told the Daily News Wednesday. “And this gave everyone the ability to be a part of it firsthand and take action and to get what they want. This is what the people want.”

The GoFundMe campaign has even spawned a Facebook page called GoFund The Wall, which has more than 57,000 likes.

It’s also inspired fund-raisers promoting opposite goals, like “Ladders to Get Over Trump’s Wall,” which has raised $16,000 in 14 hours.

“We saw some folks are raising money for a border wall to keep out our migrant siblings and fellow human beings, who are fleeing violence and persecution and whose tragically underpaid labor is essential to the U.S. economy,” the page reads. “Seems like a bad idea on countless levels for everyone involved. Maybe we should focus on human rights and creating a community that reflects our supposed values.”

President Trump’s plan to build a border wall — which could cost anywhere from $5 to $25 billion — has failed to gain congressional approval despite being one of his most prominent campaign promises.

Trump told House Republicans Thursday that he won’t sign a short-term government spending bill passed by the Senate — which would lead to a shutdown — because the bill doesn’t include funding for a wall.

