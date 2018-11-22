Border troops authorized to use force, detain illegal aliens

The White House sent a memo to the Pentagon this week granting troops stationed at the border permission to engage in some law enforcement tasks, and to use lethal force if they get endangered.
Pentagon officials were reviewing the memo Wednesday, and it was unclear whether any of the more than 8,000 active-duty and National Guard troops have begun to carry out expanded duties, which reportedly include the ability to engage in crowd control and temporary detention and to perform quick searches.
A presidential memo obtained by Newsweek shows the enhanced powers are particularly aimed at defending against the migrant caravans that are camped out on the Mexican side of the border, after having crashed their way through the Guatemala-Mexico border late last month. President Trump is intent on avoiding a repeat.
“There are a lot of criminals in the caravan. We will stop them,” Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon.
Final decisions on what powers the troops will have rests with Defense Secretary James Mattis, though the memo makes clear they could include use of “lethal force, where necessary” to protect other federal personnel on the border. The troops would not be permitted to make arrests or seizures.
Homeland Security said it welcomed the new assistance.
“As Secretary [Kirstjen] Nielsen has said, we will not allow our frontline personnel to be in harm’s way,” said spokeswoman Katie Waldman. “We will do everything we can to protect those who defend our nation’s sovereignty and secure our border. We appreciate the Department of Defense stepping in to assist the Department of Homeland Security as needed.”
The memo makes good on Mr. Trump’s insistence that the military play a more active role in preventing the migrant caravans from overrunning the U.S. border, as they did a month ago on Mexico’s southern border.
Video of immigrants overpowering Mexican police stunned U.S. officials.
Mr. Trump said he wanted as many as 15,000 troops on the border to greet the caravan. Instead, fewer than 6,000 have been deployed, along with about 2,100 National Guard troops sent earlier this year.
Their missions had been severely restricted. The National Guard was doing vehicle maintenance, clerical support and some surveillance duties, while the new active-duty troops were supposed to be working to lay razor wire and erect barriers to enhance physical security at ports of entry.
Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said agents want to see the military do as much as possible to assist on the border.
“We have to do something. We’re at the point where we have no choice. I believe that when this month ends, I believe it’s possible we could end up apprehending more illegal aliens than in any month in the Obama administration, including any month in 2014,” he said, referring to the previous major surge.
He said the troops should not perform full law enforcement duties like arrests, saying that opened a Pandora’s box of other issues. But he said having them upfront on the border to add more eyes spotting crossings would be a major help.
Mr. Judd said smuggling cartels recruit migrants in Central America and push them to make the trip north, even controlling where they try to enter the U.S. so they can be used as a distraction. While agents respond to large groups of migrants, more high-value contraband is smuggled where gaps have opened up.
Mr. Judd said in addition to providing more eyes, the military could be used to process and detain illegal immigrants while they’re awaiting transfer to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. He said the old Immigration and Naturalization Service used to have non-law enforcement officers perform detention duties, freeing agents up to be on the front lines.
“We’re supporting anything and everything the military can do,” he said.
Immigrant-rights activists were less enthusiastic about the memo, which came in the form of what the government is calling a “Cabinet order” signed by White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly.
“This legally dubious ‘Cabinet order’ creates confusion, undermines morale, and may very well lead to violence,” said Michael Breen, president of Human Rights First.
Those legal questions chiefly surround the Posse Comitatus Act, which severely restricts the use of the military for law enforcement on U.S. soil.
But Stephen Mihm, a history professor at the University of Georgia, says it may be tough for Mr. Trump’s opponents to use the law against him.
“The Posse Comitatus Act has a vexed history, one that makes it difficult to invoke. Moreover, loopholes have multiplied over the years. No one has ever been prosecuted for violating it,” he wrote in a commentary for Bloomberg View.
Part of the problem, he said, is the law’s origins in 1878 when it was included as part of a broader bill, and was backed by Southern Democrats as part of a deal to prevent Republican presidents from using troops to enforce election laws protecting blacks in the South.
The Posse Comitatus Act specifically allows troops to be used for domestic enforcement when the president deems it an emergency — something Mr. Trump has repeatedly said the caravans constitute.
Homeland Security officials say some 10,500 migrants are camped along the border, with more than 6,000 in Tijuana alone. Some of them have attempted to climb parts of the border wall between Tijuana and San Diego, leading to an ever-increasing amount of razor wire being deployed.
U.S. officials say more than 500 criminals are among those in the caravans. Officials have declined to say how they know this, but NBC reported Wednesday that the U.S. has paid informants inside the caravan.
This is not going to end well. There are too many enablers on this side of the border, supporting this invasion. This includes many traitors in congress, States governments, and the media. The authorization of the use of lethal force is a good step in the right direction. Shoot a few of these invaders, and maybe the rest will lose their fervor for their invasion. Target the military age males for this demonstration of American resolve.
According to the US Constitution, the federal government IS required to protect the states from invasion. Article IV, Section 4 states just that.
Protecting our border with force is a good thing. It’s also about time that we do this.
I don’t have any problem with the troops protecting the Border Patrol or themselves if threated with physical harm. However if even one invader gets shot by a GI, the left is going to go ballistic. Those old enough to remember Kent State will recall he angst over that incident went on for about a year if I remember right. Hopefully lethal force will not be used. But I am afraid that is a pipe dream.
We will just have to see what happens.
440volt, the Leftist LOONS are going to screech and rage, no matter WHAT happens, because it’s what they do, and they are ALL afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome and conditioned to froth at the mouth and have a screaming hissy fit about EVERY word that issues from his mouth, and every SINGLE thing he does. Since they’re going to have a fit, anyhow, as our moms used to tell us, “If you don’t stop that, I’ll give you something to cry about!”
The Left is SO far gone in TDS and general America-hating SUBVERSION, that we CANNOT and SHOULD NOT base national policy on how they might react to it. At this point, we should just go ahead and do what needs to be done, and the Leftist LOONS be DAMNED. It is OBVIOUS that they HATE this country for (RIGHTFULLY) kicking them out of power, and are willing to DESTROY it in any way they can as “punishment,” and to FORCE us to give them what they want. Well, to HELL with them. It’s time we stopped letting LUNATICS dictate our national policy.
It’s clear they are HELLBENT on violence and mayhem to FORCE the rest of the country to give in to what they want. They fail to understand that there is a LIMIT to how far the rest of us are willing to be pushed before we start pushing back, and I think these LOONS have just about reached that limit!
Our Governor-elect, Gavin Newsom, will do anything to undermine Trump.
These COCKROACHES trying to SQUIRM and FORCE their way into our country have already DEMONSTRATED they are willing to use VIOLENCE to accomplish their ends. They’ve been threatening the people in Tijuana who are protesting against them with violence. The “caravan” consists of a PREPONDERENCE of aggressively hostile, ANTI-AMERICAN, fighting-age males, with a few women and children mixed in for show and to use as human shields, if need be.
They’re throwing jars of URINE and ROCKS at border patrol officers, jeering and making threats. If they threaten ANY of our border personnel in ANY WAY, they should be shot. End of story. Shoot a few of these VERMIN, and I’m betting the rest of them will lose their enthusiasm for this INVASION they have been organized and PAID to carry out. These are NOT “innocent immigrants looking for a better life.” They’re a MILITANT army of THUGS hellbent on FORCING their way into our country, and expecting to be welcomed with “asylum” immunity when they do, thanks to the hundreds of liberal “asylum lawyers” trolling our borders, schooling them on what to say and do to game our immigration system and get into our country illegally and COMPLETELY unvetted. Many are criminals, and even Middle Eastern, ISIS-style TERRORISTS. We are NOT obligated to roll out the “welcome mat” for these VERMIN. We did NOT invite them here, and they have NO “right” to invade our country!
440 Volt. I too was thinking about the $hitstorm from the left if a migrant was shot. I don’t know much about rubber bullets, but that could be a deterrent. They are supposed to sting like hell. Shoot a few migrants in the eyes and or testicles and see what happens.
If Trump could get permission from Mexico to have the military set up a position on Mexico’s side of the fence, say 20 feet in, then they’s be in a foreign country.
Don’t bother sending troops to the border to repel the invasion unless you give them the means to do it. This isn’t Kent State. These are non-citizens seeking to breach our border. This is a national security event. Our troops should be enabled to do whatever it takes to keep our border secure. Unlawful entry into the United States should not be tolerated. Can we just start enforcing our laws?