Border Patrol Repels Mob Attempting to Storm U.S. Border in San Diego

A “violent mob” of illegal immigrants tried to ring in the new year by rushing the border in California and Border Patrol agents fired tear gas at them to repel the incursion, Homeland Security officials said Tuesday.
About 150 people were involved in the attempt to climb over burrow under a section of border fence in San Diego on New Year’s Eve night. After they were blocked one group grew more combative, firing rocks over the border to try to hit agents.The Border Patrol fired tear gas, smoke and pepper spray rounds at the group of rock-throwers, said Customs and Border Protection.
The migrants said they were part of the caravan of people from Central America who arrived at the border over the last couple of months, escalating what had already been a strained border security regime.
“Once again we have had a violent mob of migrants attempt to enter the United States illegally by attacking our agents with projectiles,” said Katie Waldman, a Homeland Security spokeswoman. “The agents involved should be applauded for handling the situation with no reported injuries to the attackers.”In addition to rock-throwers, the migrants also began to try to push women and children from among their group forward onto the border boundary, U.S. officials said, forcing some juveniles to climb over razor wire that the American government has posted in recent weeks as a deterrent to unruly crowds itching to jump the border.
Ms. Waldman said the migrants appeared to be trying to stage a photo-op of their actions in front of “conveniently invited media.”
The incident marks the second time in recent weeks that border agents have had to use tear gas against a mass attempt to overwhelm the border.
A similar incursion in November, also caught on video, drew massive criticism from Democrats in Congress, who called the use of tear gas cruel.
Using tear gas and pepper spray has been standard border policy for this whole decade, and was deployed dozens of times during the Obama administration in incidents similar to the recent incursions.
Still, the Border Patrol appears to have taken Democrats’ recent criticism to heart.
Customs and Border Protection, the agency that oversees, the Border Patrol, said the tear gas and pepper spray fired this week were aimed away from the women and children along the border line, and directed specifically at the group of rock-throwers.
“No agents witnessed any of the migrants at the fence line, including children, experiencing effects of the chemical agents, which were targeted at the rock throwers further away,” CBP said in a statement detailing the action.
The agency said the tear gas dispersed the rock-throwers, while most of the people who tried to burrow into the U.S. squirreled through the hole back into Mexico.
Some 25 people were arrested, including two teenagers, CBP said.
News photographers captured images of migrants massed on the Mexican side of the border, lowering people down onto razor wire coiled along the ground at the bottom of the U.S. side of the fence.The incursion took place at a spot where there is border fencing, but it’s a very old version that’s relatively easy to penetrate. That’s one reason U.S. officials have added the razor wire.
Ms. Waldman said President Trump’s proposed border wall could have helped in this case.
She also said Congress must change the laws to allow illegal immigrant families to be held longer than the few weeks currently dictated by a combination of court rulings and federal laws.
Those calls have been met with resistance on Capitol Hill, where Democrats say they won’t approve any increase in funding for the president’s border wall, and say the people attempting to force their way into the U.S. are refugees fleeing violence back home in Central America, and should be given a chance at asylum.
Amnesty International late Tuesday condemned the Border Patrol’s handling of this week’s incident and demanded an investigation.
“Using tear gas against men, women, and children seeking protection is cruel and inhumane,” said Justin Mazzola, deputy director of research for the group.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
For generations our country has welcomed those seeking citizenship or asylum while doing so ACCORDING TO OUR LAWS. The scofflaw invaders who attempt to enter by illegal means demonstrate their propensity for criminal activity, civil disobedience, violence, blatant disregard for the rights and welfare of others…and a willingness to utilize in their life pursuits any criminal measure to accomplish their purposes.
It will be interesting to see how Mexico handles the purported ‘new wave’ of aggression that is boiling now in South America. Should it begin it’s illegal march “norte”, at it’s very onset America should close down ALL borders south …giving Mexico the extra impetus that may be necessary for them to “respond properly” this time. Hopefully their efforts will be genuine this round instead of the poorly orchestrated charade they demonstrated on the previously attempted invasion. Instead of their open-armed duplicitous village cops with holstered handguns and batons, the first line defense should consist of hardcore mercenaries with uzzis, military strength gas canisters, and any other ‘necessary measures’ while confronting the wayward. The criminal invasion of the illegals is a spit in the face to our country …and to all those who patiently desire to legally assimilate within our borders.
(“In addition to rock-throwers, the migrants also began to try to push women and children from among their group forward onto the border boundary, U.S. officials said, forcing some juveniles to climb over razor wire…”)
Where is the outrage from the left-minded FakeNews media regarding the malicious and cowardly males that make up this illegal horde…utilizing those whom they should protect, instead pushing them to the forefront of the danger in order to shield themselves from harm? Do we see no outcry from the complicit left as they may not see anything bizarre in this activity as that may be how they are by nature accustomed to handling aggressive situations as well? They are, as we should remember, the strongest proponents for insisting upon the right for killing the most defenseless…. our unborn within the womb.
While we repel the illegal invasion at our borders, may we be ever resistant, and ever more so, to the evil that would maraud our unborn…invading the safety and sanctity of those within the womb….in their efforts to, upon a whim, murder the unborn.
As with all Progressives, outrage is reserved for people with the wrong intentions; i.e., non-Progressives. To fellow Progressives, the ends (Progressivism empowered) justify any means, because their motivations are pure.
Don’t the traitorous deranged Liberal Democrats in Congress keep telling us that we don’t need a border wall?? 🙁 🙁 🙁
“Using tear gas against men, women, and children seeking protection is cruel and inhumane,” said Justin Mazzola, deputy director of research for the group.
Using tear gas is part of the “other security measures” the Dems keep bragging about, as “proof” that we don’t need a Wall. They say it ll the time.
Once again it’s obvious the Dems are using talking points designed for conservative ears. They don’t actually believe their own lies, no matter how many times they repeat them.
Bottom line: The Dems DO NOT want any effective border security. Fact.
Whats with the Tear Gas? How about 7.65 hollow points.
7.62 or 5.56 or 9mm or 45ACP
50 caliber. This is the answer. That’s your daily go-to.
Then if they stage a highly-coordinated run against the border with special vehicles and advanced armor, that’s when you launch the A-10 warthog. Do this once, and there won’t be another run at the border for a very long time. If you really want to send a message, the A-10 warthog beats Facebook, Twitter, AT&T, CNN, etc.
NO, tear gas is NOT “Cruel, Or Inhumane” for people attempting to ILLEGALLY storm our US border ! These people are NOT looking for “Protection”, like Amnesty International believes, I believe that they are looking for all the FREE goodies handed out to illegal immigrants. Some of them are most likely gang members, or criminals, as PROVEN by all the crimes committed by Illegal immigrants.
Use live fire and the illegal invader aliens will stop trying to cross over!!
Well, gee. What country wouldn’t be eager to welcome these wonderful human beings?
Every.
No, that’s not quite true is it?
Socialist countries build walls to keep people in, not out. Remember the Berlin Wall? They didn’t build that to prevent the West Germans from using up all the awesome socialized health care benefits. They built it to keep their own people from escaping to freedom.
Socialists (communists) are delighted when people try to make their way INTO the country. They aren’t used to that. All our border problems are caused by our socialist Welfare benefits as a magnet for losers, coupled with our socialist leaders welcoming problems for them to “solve” with more socialism.
We saw the same game played out in Europe, as their socialist leaders imported even worse problems, against the will of the people living there.
Send Pelosi and Schumer down to the border in S.D. they caused this,it is their hot potato. Trump has been trying to do what is best for America, an oath he took to be President. It is in our laws Obama screwed it up in his attempt to take down our country.
This all stinks, Democrats would rather hurt us all for their revenge against Trump for doing the job. They are traitors in my mind, we didn’t send them to DC to hurt the country. They both should retire or go out and get a real job.
Democrats in general are killing the country, and it could be intentional
Look who the darlings are Cortex,Sanders Indian Warren, all crooks, Reid stole the money and ran. They don’t want someone doing the job and showing them up, which Trump has, they were for the Wall before they weren’t for the Wall, they were against illegal immigration before they are, If Trump didn’t want a border they would. Daca, what country lets illegal aliens roam the streets, just lock up MS 13 and you’ll find plenty of Daca’s.