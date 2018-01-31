Border Patrol arrests third ‘DREAMer’ for smuggling illegal aliens

The Border Patrol announced its third arrest of an illegal immigrant “Dreamer” on smuggling charges this week, saying agents nabbed a 26-year-old man who had picked up four illegal immigrants who just snuck into the U.S. from Mexico.
Agents said they spotted the four men’s footprints and radioed to other agents who spotted the four getting into a pickup truck in a nearby citrus grove.
After stopping the truck, they discovered the driver was in the U.S. under protection of the Obama-era DACA deportation amnesty.
On Monday, the Border Patrol announced arrests of two other Dreamers in California for separate smuggling incidents.
Last year Border Patrol agents manning a highway checkpoint in Texas snared two other Dreamers in separate smuggling cases.
The spate of arrests is a black eye for the DACA program, which President Obama ordered created in 2012 to protect young adult illegal immigrants from deportation and give them a foothold in U.S. society.
Many have taken full advantage of the chance, but thousands have squandered it.
As of last summer, more than 2,100 Dreamers had had their DACA status revoked for gang or criminal behavior.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Three now caught, probably 9,997 more need to be!
Like the DemoRATS state, the Dreamers are all fine upstanding citizens. Traitors!
End all citizenship paths for Third Worlders as there is currently a balance in favor of Soros Secular Socialistcits and return illegal aliens to their homelands while ending our unique anchor baby administrative conduct either by reviewing the law as to illegal aliens or merely changing it to require citizenship of one parent to be U.S.A.
Dreamers are illegal aliens brought in by the folk that the Dems and the GOPe allowed to come to violate U.S. laws. Dems are headed to socialism and GOPe are headed off the cliff.
U.S. should not allow any illegal aliens, nor any more lottery unknowns, nor any extended family under chain migration, anchor baby idiocy to go unaddressed by a cessation law ASAP, and take control of citizenship for citizens and for fully vetted foreigners with skills and education adding to the US as well as those who do not favor other systems such as Muslims wanting Sharia Law and a Caliphate either of which disqualifies one from being even a candidate for work visas much less for a citizenship track.
Let’s make their “dream” permanent. Put them to sleep.