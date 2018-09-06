Booker thinks he’s Spartacus, breaks Senate rules to release classified Kavanaugh emails

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey says he’s going to make public an email from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, even if it puts him at risk of being expelled from the Senate.

Booker says he will violate a committee rule and release an email from Kavanaugh on the subject of racial profiling. The Judiciary Committee is now holding that email on a confidential basis.

Calling it an act of civil disobedience, Booker says he wants to expose that some of the emails being held back “have nothing to do with national security.”

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas called Booker’s action “irresponsible and conduct unbecoming a senator.”

He read a rule contemplating expulsion of senators for violating Senate confidentiality rules. Several Democrats said in response, “bring it on.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

———–

Cornyn, at one point, read the Senate rule that says, “Any Senator, officer or employee of the Senate who shall disclose the secret or confidential business or proceedings of the Senate, including the business and proceedings of the committees, subcommittees and offices of the Senate shall be liable, if a Senator, to suffer expulsion from the body; and if an officer or employee, to dismissal from the service of the Senate, and to punishment for contempt.”

Booker replied, “Bring it.”

The Democrat also said, “This is about the closest I’ll probably ever have in my life to an, ‘I am Spartacus’ moment.”

A number of Democrats, including Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, threw their support behind Booker’s move.

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)