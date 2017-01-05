Bolton: Time to give up on two-state solution in Israel

Former U.N. ambassador John Bolton says it is time to give up on coming up with a two-state solution for the Israeli — Palestinian conflict.

“Now, my own view, well before this resolution, the two-state solution has failed. It’s not going to work,” Bolton said during an appearance today on Boston Herald Radio’s “The Adriana Cohen Show.” “No government in Israel or any other country would willingly acknowledge the creation of a state on it’s borders that’s run by terrorists — which is what you would have with Hamas and the Gaza Strip.”

Bolton, rumored to be on President-elect Donald Trump’s shortlist for deputy secretary of state, suggested a three-state solution would be more feasible.

“This is why I have looked at other alternatives, because I think the two-state solution long ago reached a dead end,” Bolton said. “I’d give Gaza back to Egypt, I’d divide the West Bank and make sure Israel is secure, I’d give the remaining sovereignty to Jordan.

“That’s an unpopular suggestion because neither Jordan nor Egypt want the Palestinians, which is a pretty sad commentary on what the anti-Israel forces have done to the poor Palestinians. But if you care about them, if that’s really a motivating factor, the only way they’re ever going to provide for their families in their future is to be tied into a real economy … you’re never going to make a viable quote-unquote Palestinian economy.”

In the wake of the anti-Israel United Nations resolutions that passed just before Christmas, Bolton called upon the Trump administration to restrict funding to the nations that supported the resolution.

“I think the ideal course here would be to find a way to repeal this resolution … and erase the damage that was done,” Bolton said. “It was a resolution that over time will have a profoundly negative impact on Israel, so the best thing to do would be to repeal it. But in all honestly though, that is very unlikely.”

