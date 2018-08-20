Blueprint for destroying a society

If I wanted to destroy an enemy society, and had a long-term focus, wanted to do it stealthily, and effectively, to make the society destroy itself and the ability to defend itself, I would do the following:
1. I would destroy the religious ideals that built the country and held it together, allowing it to thrive and be exceptional. In short, I would destroy Christianity in the West.
2. I would destroy the family, the fabric of society. I would tear apart the nuclear family, that produced stable children, future contributors to the nation’s wealth and power. I would promote a “gay agenda,” one that targeted fertility and the subsequent lowering of the birth rate. I would make children not know what gender they are; I would confuse them. I would destroy the centuries-old family unit that produced generations of Americans that became the most powerful nation on earth. A society that does not reproduce is a dying society.
3. I would promote the concept “toxic masculinity” and extremist feminism. What better way to make the society less masculine, less able to field a strong military?I would push to have as many women as possible in the armed forces. I would push to put women in frontline infantry units. I would make the military conduct societal experiments rather than focus on fielding the strongest armed forces possible — the most lethal, the most dangerous. I would make officers-in-training wear high heels to feel what is was like to be a woman. In short, I would feminize the male population, making it less effective in battle.
4. I would destroy the education system. I would plant Marxist professors throughout the university system, teaching new generations nothing about American history, but filling their heads full of communist propaganda. They would know nothing of Washington, Lincoln, or Jefferson, but of Malcolm X and Lenin.
5. I would divide the races. What better way, what better method of “dividing and conquering,” than to foster a race war, filling minorities’ heads full of lies of police brutality, and developing a culture of hate towards law enforcement?
6. I would corrupt the federal government. I would fill the intelligence and security services with traitors to the nation’s founding. When any political figure arose which threatened my diabolical agenda, I would use these corrupt agencies to target and frame any rising star who loved America, even if he was a duly-elected president of the United States.
7. I would take away the population’s means to defend itself – meaning, I would take away their guns. The fear of an armed population would stop any invasion. I would get rid of this problem.
8. I would destroy self-reliance and ingenuity by making over half of the population dependent on the government, unable to take care of themselves.
9. I would use big-tech to completely remove any viewpoints or ideas that were associated with the “old America.” I would ban them from the internet. Heck, I’d take over the internet. I would work with other tyrannical powers to develop internet censorship to eventually prevent any opposing views to be heard by anyone.
10. I would corrupt the nation’s leadership with money, finding those who would sell out the country for pieces of silver. I’d make sure they were strategically placed in powerful positions. I’d shell out money throughout the legislature to make sure no laws were passed that opposed my agenda.
11. I would promote the disrespect of the nation’s symbols. I would have people kneel during the national anthem, burn the flag, tear down statues of the nation’s history. I would make people hate the very fabric of the nation that gave them such wealth and power.
12. I would find a straw man, a country who is also a malicious adversary to America, though much less powerful, and I would focus all the negative energy and recriminations towards this straw man country. In this manner, the targeted nation would be ignorant of my true intentions.
The regime that would promote all of this change in the targeted country would be the largest communist regime in the world. It would have a 100-year plan to destroy its enemies and become the dominant force on the planet. It would have millions of its own citizens in concentration camps. It would force abortions on women and the sterilization of those it didn’t want to reproduce within its own borders. Many of its workers would live as slaves, with a life of no meaning. Its factories would have suicide nets around the roofs to prevent these workers from killing themselves in despair. This nation would kill tens of thousands of its own citizens who dared stand up for a future of freedom.
Everything I have written above is happening right now in front of your eyes.
I’ll give you a hint – it’s not Russia.
Washington Times, The above article is one of the best ever written! It breaks my heart that we have so much to be thankful for in our Country and our Country is being systematically destroyed by liberalism / communism!
The hateful traitorous Liberal Democrats, their “Snowflakes”, thier useful idiots, the RINO’s and the Liberal fake news/propaganda media all are doing their best to destroy our country.
It is as if their hateful agenda is written by the devil himself.
Actually, it’s very reminiscent of Paul Harvey’s; “If I Were The Devil” broadcast.
In as few words as possible to sum up your blueprint for destroying a nation: the Barack Hussein Obama presidency. In 8 short years he did a lifetime worth of damage. Luckily President Trump is tireless in his pursuit to right the course and has reversed and/or negated the majority of Obama’s executive orders. What’s mind boggling is how brainwashed libtards protest every single thing that President Trump does even when its in their best interest and in the interest of the future of the US.
In other words, the Democrat party would have a super majority. That would kill America tout de suite.
In short, Obamanomics 101.
Every statement above is true. They have been slowly working to destroy this country for so long and most Americans are so completely clueless they want it to happen. How do they think that is going to look and where do they see themselves in this new world order.
I’m not sure it isn’t too late. God help us.
Reminiscent of Paul Harvey’s classic (same theme) from a half-century ago! And, no, they’ll never quit — so we must prevail.
I knew that sounded familiar. And that’s the rest of the story!
The author of this article has done an exceptional job of outlining the radical left’s plan for destroying our society and replacing it with the left’s version of a post-modern, progressive society. What is especially disturbing about the author’s description of the left’s twelve-point plan is the fact that it is not just a prophetic warning, it is a description of events we are currently witnessing. The only criticism I can offer is that the author failed to include a thirteenth point to describe the tremendous damage that the left’s support for unrestricted immigration, open borders, and sanctuary cities is doing to the social fabric of our nation. The consensus among historians is that mishandling of an immigration crisis ultimately caused the decline of the Roman Empire. Both the U.S. and Europe need to learn from Rome’s mistake before it is too late.
I am a Filipino citizen but I’m so concerned to what is happening in the USA. I love your country because you have helped the Philippines in so many ways. I always read and watch your news. I always pray for Pres. Trump and his entire team. I believe that if the true American patriots would stand together to fight and defend your freedom and live in righteousness, GOD will help you to succeed. Continue teaching and training your children that they would love and obey GOD above all, and love your country and freedom, so that they wouldn’t be influenced by the wrong teachings. Be strong and courageous, GOD is faithful.
GREAT article –more TRUTH than I have seen in one place in a long time! THIS is exactly the agenda of the LYING Commucrats and their globalist RINO enablers, and if Americans don’t wake up and PUSH BACK and put a STOP to this BS by voting these VERMIN out of office, retake control of our public schools and colleges, and enact laws that make this subversive COMMUNIST BS a CRIME as it used to be (and ENFORCE those laws!) then we will soon be DONE as a “free” Republic. The MILLIONS of brain-dead brainWASHED Communist SHEEP being produced by our public schools and universities EVERY YEAR will VOTE these vermin into power over us.
People need to understand that we are in a WAR for the soul of this country. The OTHER side certainly knows this, if WE don’t. We MUST NOT allow these power-hungry Communist VERMIN to get back into power, because if they ever DO, they will quickly move to fix things where we can NEVER vote them out of power again, and ship those of us who disagree off to “re-education camps” or KILL us outright–JUST as their forebears did throughout the 20th Century in the countries where they got into power.
C’mon people–some of us were alive to WITNESS what they did in the 20th Century. Are we just going to sit around and watch while they do the same thing HERE in the 21st? We had better learn to vote as a Conservative BLOC to put a STOP to this COMMIE BS! You can be SURE the opposition will be voting as a bloc, and if we are going to stop them, so must WE!
no. not at all. you cant just take everything you hate and call it “how I would Destroy X”. Here are a few glaring issues with the above pile incoherent words:
1. promoting the “gay agenda” has no impact on birth rate. There is no evidence of that. (you do believe in evidence, right?)
2. Corrupt the nations leadership with money has been super-sized with the Citizens United case. Are you opposed to it, then?
3. You keep mentioning America.. I thought the premise of the article is how to destroy any enemy society. Try and stay focused, maybe?
4. The masculinity comment is one of the most laughable . You do realize that Israel, maybe the best pound-for-pound military in the world, allows women to serve in combat roles, right?
5. Also, in regards to Israel, they don’t allow every citizen to own a gun. and they are literally sharing a border with their enemies from all sides. Seems they manage to stay strong, though…
6. As far as disrespect for the nations symbols, how about a president who refuses to stay at the official residence any more than he absolutely has to, and goes to vacation spots every chance he gets? Clearly disrespecting the “People’s House”? Im sure that upsets you greatly, right?
Thank you Neomonides for revealing the progressive agenda which you are a member of. I can smell your dishonest liberalism through my computer. You are exactly the arrogant moron that the article is describing. You need to be removed from American soil by any means necessary !
Neomonides, are you truly so completely ignorant that you cannot grasp that the author was speaking about what is happening to america and how those things are how you destroy a society?
Maybe in the next post we’ll learn the author was talking about China. Read “The Hundred Year Marathon” by Michael Pillsbury.
We have to stand strong! No matter what-the liberals will ruin our country. Pushing for socialism, open borders and no travel ban. Thousands upon thousands of refugees with no vetting are now popping up all over the country. The sanctuary cities are housing the worst criminals known to man. We have to clean the swamp no matter what and as President Trump keeps stating-vote for Republicans whether you like them or not so the Democrats cannot get back in power to undue all the good he is doing for us and our country. If we don’t kick their butts, the Democrats will kill ours!!