Blue states sue Trump to restore DACA, claiming discrimination against Mexico

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia sued Wednesday to try to revive DACA, the 2012 deportation amnesty for young adult illegal immigrants, saying President Trump’s decision to phase out the program amounted to illegal discrimination against Mexicans.
The novel legal attack was launched even as Mr. Trump said he was eager to work with Democratic leaders in Congress to replace Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — a legally questionable executive branch action — with a more permanent legislative solution.
Mr. Trump said he thinks they can strike a deal so Dreamers facing the possibility of deportation “don’t have to worry about it anymore.”
He spoke after meeting with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, who just hours earlier called the president cowardly and said his DACA decision was “brainless.”
“Chuck and Nancy would like to see something happen, and so do I,” Mr. Trump said aboard Air Force One. “And I said if we can get something to happen, we’re going to sign it and we’re going to make a lot of happy people.”
Mr. Trump’s decision announced Tuesday to phase out DACA rather than fight an uphill legal battle continued to roil the political scene.
Pro-DACA rallies were held in cities across the country, while House Democrats in Washington tried to force a quick vote on the Dream Act — a bill to grant immediate protection and a long-term path to citizenship to illegal immigrants granted temporary immunity under DACA.
“President Trump’s decision to end DACA is a despicable act of political cowardice,” Mrs. Pelosi said ahead of the effort.
House Republicans blocked Democrats’ demand for a vote, but Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, said Congress will have to act before the six-month phaseout is complete.
Still, he dismissed Democrats’ demand for a “clean” Dream Act, saying any legislation will have to step up enforcement to try to prevent more waves of illegal immigration.
“This is a dilemma that in large part stems from the fact that it is a symptom of a larger problem,” Mr. Ryan said. “It’s only reasonable and fitting that we also address the root cause of the problem, which is borders that are not sufficiently controlled.”
Mr. Trump also said he wants border security to be part of the deal.
“I think Congress really wants to do this,” Mr. Trump said. “I’d like to see something where we have good border security, and we have a great DACA transaction where everybody is happy and now they don’t have to worry about it anymore because, obviously, as you know, before, it was not a legal deal. It was a deal that wouldn’t have held up and didn’t hold up.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, said such a deal is possible.
“We need to do two things: take care of the Dream Act kids and secure our border,” Mr. Graham told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “If you deported them, you’d hurt the economy. But if you gave them legal status and didn’t address border security, you’re incentivizing more illegal immigration. So you have to do two things at once. You have to deal with the plight of the Dream Act kids, but you also have to start making a down payment on fixing the broken immigration system.”
Democrat-led states hope to head off the end of DACA altogether.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Brooklyn, New York and other states said DACA has provided important humanitarian protection for hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants.
The states said that since 78 percent of DACA recipients are Mexican, revoking the policy is proof of the president’s antipathy toward Mexico, which they trace back to his campaign statements.
The states also said that by refusing to rule out using data taken from DACA applicants to assist in some deportations, the government is violating illegal immigrants’ due process rights.
“These young people came to the United States through no fault of their own,” said D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine. “Along with my fellow attorneys general, I will stand by these hardworking young people to ensure they are treated fairly and feel safe in the only place they’ve ever known as home.”
In addition to New York and the District of Columbia, the challengers were Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, explaining the need for a phaseout Tuesday, said President Obama had overstepped the powers of the presidency and that balance needed to be restored.
A Justice Department spokesman said Wednesday that in fighting to preserve DACA, the states are defending a distortion of the Constitution’s system of government.
“As the attorney general said yesterday: ‘No greater good can be done for the overall health and well-being of our republic than preserving and strengthening the impartial rule of law.’ While the plaintiffs in today’s lawsuits may believe that an arbitrary circumvention of Congress is lawful, the Department of Justice looks forward to defending this administration’s position,” said spokesman Devin O’Malley.
The Democrats’ lawsuit will face a number of hurdles. It will have to show that the states have standing to sue and make a case that the administration’s actions have crossed legal lines.
Another complication is the Obama administration’s stance that DACA didn’t grant an enforceable legal right to any illegal immigrants.
Still, several judges have ruled that the Department of Homeland Security violated its own procedural rules in revoking DACA status for illegal immigrants, suggesting at least some judges are eager to wade into the thorny legal battle.
Join the discussion
To the blue states pushing this lawsuit — YOU are discriminating against the US, and thus showing treason. Last time I checked, Mess-sicko is a separate nation — and it is up to the fe(de)ral government on how to deal with that!
I have an idea…anex Mexico…make them speak english…then we solve that problem…I hope you know that won’t happen…but we are so backwards today…how can we keep doing this…I know we need more tax payers but are these people truly attending college…when they are done…do they go back? sad…we cannot keep everyone…we have Americans who are suffering with no job…do not tell me that people would not do that job or this job…employers are too cheap to hire a American today that is the problem. I Know a lot of people who hire illegals ….sad I do not like this…but we will be a lost nation….sad
Discriminating against MEXICO??? Mexico jails people who enter their country illegally or accidentally remember the Marine that made a wrong turn? Mexico does not dictate to another country what law to follow. If the last administration followed the Immigration laws we would not be in this mess which President Trump is heeding the laws written. .
I’m sorry, I was laughing so hard at this BS I fell out of my chair!! Let’s see a bunch of liberals should hop into the cars cross over into Mexico and start demanding health, education, and welfare and see how far you get.
One comment I heard on news recently, the Democrats are whining about how bigoted and heartless we are by not letting the illegals stay. Funny all the other countries must be heartless and bigoted because they don’t let folks just wander into their country and take care of them. So with that being said, why should we be letting more heartless and bigoted folks come here then??
Which Mexican state brought this lawsuit on behalf of its citizens? None? Well how then do states claiming to be a part of the United States of America bring a lawsuit claiming the rights of citizens of Mexico? Its like the Democratic Party bringing a lawsuit claiming the rights of Islamic terrorists!
Hey liberal idiots, now we are discriminating against Mexico? Since when should Mexico be first and the United States last and since when should the United States citizen come last? You liberals are communists. Go move to North Korea and without you parasites, our economy and country will flourish.
As Mexicans struggle with their loads of drugs across our borders, and later continue to ignore our laws while collecting U.S. taxpayer funds & killing Americans, it’s hard to imagine that we would not try to stop them.
Of course, if illegal votes count, half of our population don’t agree.
It is now discrimination to not extend an illegal order by a former president who trampled the very Constituion they now want its protection.
Can we just deport the liberals?
And this is very telling of how upside down things are in liberals heads
“The states said that since 78 percent of DACA recipients are Mexican”
WOW!
The Population of Mexico is only 2.5 percent of the world’s population, so it is really extreme favoritism
Hmm, deport all the liberals and keep the illegals. At least they are willing to work. Here’s a thought the claim is they are willing to do the jobs US citizens won’t do. Can they be elected to Congress?
i wish all these idiots would get a clue. Trump didn’t end DACA. DACA had a time limit when Obama made it an executive order. It was about to expire and Trump extended it 6 months and told congress to fix it and make it law. Trump has repeatedly said he loves the Dreamers, but the executive order made by Obama was illegal. Even feinstein had to admit that. Trump wants DACA to be law so the Dreamers are legally protected. The left is trying to spin this and all you idiots are falling for it.
The loony left don’t know how to do anything but spread their lies… It’s disgusting
but NOT all these so-called dreamers are so innocent… For ONE Thing, WHY have they not applied for legal status once they reached legal age ??? (Because they want a free pass and want amnesty and citizenship just handed to them..)
A so-called Dreamer tortured and killed Josh Wilkerson DOJ needs to get the criminal Dreamers out of this country
http://freedomoutpost.com/mom-teen-murdered-dreamer-protected-daca-speaks-devastation-family-will-never-repaired/
Trump said he only wants to protect the non criminal Dreamers. They didn’t break the law. their parents did.
The “innocence” or otherwise, of these people is irrelevant. Consider: Some guy sells drugs on a high level – or even commits white collar crime – over years before being caught. By the time he’s caught, he and his family are living in a huge mansion, bought with the proceeds of his lawbreaking. Would we allow his children to *keep* the mansion – and the cars, and the artwork, and the country-club membership, etc. – because *they*, themselves, didn’t break the law? No. We’d seize the illegally gained assets. For the people who were brought here illegally by their parents, the ability to live and work here are the assets. They should not be allowed to keep the fruits of their parents’ illegal activity.
I agree… we don’t allow American citizen’s kids to keep the fruits of their parents crimes.. be we give illegal aliens special treatment… It’s wrong.. it’s a slap in the face to the American citizens… I’m sick of them getting special treatment
INSANITY is absolutely running rampant in this country… Ending DACA has NOTHING to do with Mexico… IDIOTS….
THESE MSM, loony liberals, Rinos, demented democRATS need to STOP spreading their lies and their hate… DACA was illegal.. should NEVER Have been put in place at all….
STOP DEFENDING ILLEGAL ALIENS, STOP HOLDING ILLEGAL ALIENS ABOVE OUR LAWS…
How about someone start caring about CITIZENS!!!!
Obama did many “unconstitutional” things while in office. That is why so many called him the “Dictator in Chief.” We have a process in this country that has proven to work whereas Congress makes laws and the President endorses them. Presidents can not make law with a stroke of a pen. With the broken system as it has been for decades, this president finally has the guts to put the responsibility where it should be and forces Congress to make a law that is one that will enforce borders and stop the inflow of illegals. The dreamers will get to stay if Congress gets off their butts and gets it done. Trump doesn’t want to deport these dreamers……he is using this tactic to get Congress to act and get a legal law on the books. These states that are suing will lose. They are wasting taxpayers money but what else is new?
Pure insanity…………………unfortunately some of the lower courts will more than likely give this some sort of ridiculous traction and drag this along for a while.
Oh, you can probably bet your money on it.. some loony liberal judge will attack President Trump
you can not sue the government for a executive order that was breaking the law already.
That don’t stop the loony liberal judges to try… anything they can to attack President Trump
To hell with the snowflakes. They are destroying our country.
Foolish move on the part of the liberal states….if this gets to the SC, it could very well end DACA immediately as it was considered to be an unconstitutional law. Then they all get deported. And I do think it will have to go all the way to the top court. Same thing, Mr. Trump didn’t renew DACA because of Red States threatening to sue, same outcome. So, he decided to make Congress do their job, imagine that, and hopefully the USA will get true lawful and comprehensive immigration and border control. Yes, liberals tend to favor foreign everything and one ahead of the rights of US citizens. To me, they simply hate American. They are like hateful brats, my way or I will throw temper tantrums until I get my way…and danged if they eventually win. Pelosi and Schumer worked with the President only because they can use it as a political ploy to say in front of the cameras “we care, we’ll get this done for you,” yet they had super majorities and a democratic president for several years and did nothing for Dreamers. Now they are screaming to revive the Dream Act for a vote, right now, demanding it actually. They are Lucy with the football, always promising and then pulling the ball away or moving the goalpost. I do not trust their promises. I hope our president doesn’t either.
Really? Trump is cowardly according to Nancy? Well then where was Obama and his support when he overreached? It is time to save this country from becoming a 3rd world nation. For decades, we have been giving our money, military, values, and now our country away. It is time to show the world why we became great, besides saving everyone’s A## during wars and then rebuilding the loser nations up. Sorry that the white guys were perjured against by their own kind and forced out of their own countries to beginning anew in north America. Then having to struggle against weather, terrain, and indigenous people to survive. This forced the northern Europeans to survive and to work together creating a melting pot that led to this country creating a constitution and based on both Iroquois and Christian/Judeo law. So why do we have to fell shame for making things right. Funny how all these immigrants come here to garner what we have done and now they want to take over bringing their 3rd world values and not assimilating. Bringing their desires to get what they can from us without having a vestige interest in the land we live and were born in.
Enough from me for now. Just think about this little history lesson.
PS. It is not just Mexico, it is all who were brought here by Obama and predecessors in the middle of the night. So Trump has the brass ones to do something about because he is there.
There’s just no end to how blue state politicians will waste citizen taxpayer money. Now if your all happy allowing these elite politicians spending your tax dollars on illegals and law suits instead of your infrastructure and your citizens by all means say nothing.
Ludicrous of these blues states. They have no legal standing in the matter.
Last time I looked at a map, El Salvador, Guatamala were not part of Mexico. Dreamers are also from these countries, if not from other parts of Central and South America. Sue all you want, it was illegal on O’Dumwas part and it continues to be illegal. Just because your political livelihood depends on DACA population, does not Bmake this overreaching by O any more lega. Also, O needs to keep his opinions to himself….Bye, Bye and take your puppet Hillary with you. Sick of both of them.
Last I’ve heard Mexico isn’t a state inside the United States, and has no claim to being discriminated against, for our laws do not protect them as a member state inside the USA. Mexico has no jurisdiction over what we as a Nation does inside our country. Frivolous law suit I say. Not to mention, the United States has laws and a process to make them in our Constitution. This program never would have passed by Congress and did not go through the proper Congressional approval. Easy come easy go away! The former so called President acted as a KING, and should had been called on it when he did this!
Finally we have a president who simply enforces the law and so democrats and republicans whether in congress or citizens call him a racist. In reality, amnesties and hiring illegals is simply slave pay and abuse by americans who take advantage of these poeple just like the illegals do to our economy. I am glad I voted for President “The Donald” Trump. Trump is not a chump like democrats and republicans.
Do they never tire of their faux outrage, their high-moral sounding claptrap, the cheap and cynical, opportunistic grandstanding? WE surely do! The Lefties react with their nerve-endings, though not the ones in their sickly brains. They don’t even know what in the world they’re suing for. President Trump, despite all their clamoring and whining, didn’t change a thing about DACA’s provisions, but he did direct it to where it ought to have been from the start, the Congress, to legislate for its LEGAL status, or not, and gave a six month period in which to get it done, or, then, and ONLY then, would he again address it as Chief Executive. They didn’t read the noxious and deadly ACA before signing off on a great American tragedy, and they didn’t read what the President said about DACA before jumping on their horses and riding off in all directions. A sorry lot.
As pointed out DACA is unconstitutional to start with. Even the libtard judges of SCOTUS would have to agree.
Here is what I propose:
The DACA or “Dreamers” are exactly the young illegals we should send back to their native country. The Dreamers have lived in the USA, probably been educated here and have at least a basic grasp of how a Republic should be governed. Send them home to spread the word in their homeland. This infusion of new blood may be enough to straighten out the fouled up mess that their third world s–t h–e homeland is in and remove the need for it’s citizens to illegally cross our borders. Oh yes, send Polluted Polosi and Schmuck Schumer back with them… Let’s see how long it takes for them to get arrested for illegal entry.
Recently uncovered Mexican docs reveal a long term plan for the gradual re-occupation of ceded territory north of the border. According to an anonymous source, the Mexican government now believes the plan for re-occupation will be fully implemented in due course, and in the interim will exhibit the quality of self-assured patience expressed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceQN_hvcNl0
The U.S. has developed official plans to counter the re-occupational inflow from Mexico, that include the provisions below:
8 U.S. Code § 1302 – Registration of aliens
(a) It shall be the duty of every alien now or hereafter in the United States, who (1) is fourteen years of age or older, (2) has not been registered and fingerprinted under section 1201(b) of this title
or section 30 or 31 of the Alien Registration Act, 1940, and (3) remains in the United States for thirty days or longer, to apply for registration and to be fingerprinted before the expiration of such thirty days.
Section 8 USC 1324(a)(1)(A)(iv)(b)(iii)
“Any person who . . . encourages or induces an alien to . . . reside (anywhere in the U.S.A.) . . . knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such residence is in violation of law,
shall be punished as provided . .
Although clearly authorized by law to counter illegal re-occupation, in doing so , successive national administrations have been decidedly lax. Why? Quien sabe (in the fastest-growing parlance of the day).
Congress voted down DACA but President Obama illegally issued an executive order mandating it. Just as easily President Trump rescinded it. For a court to uphold the order would give credence to an illegal action and also undermine the authority of the President’s prerogative to take it back. My own state of Pennsylvania just joined the suit, I’ll not vote for those who pushed for this action, Dems of course who keep hinting at sanctuary status!