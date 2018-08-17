Blue Lives Matter shuts down potential Jets partnership

The New York Jets were quickly shut down Tuesday when they approached Blue Lives Matter for a potential partnership, the New York Post reported.

The pro-police group told the Jets now was not the “right time” for a deal — citing the player protests during the national anthem and alleged the NFL doesn’t respect officers in uniform.

” All over the United States players feel entitled to disrespect our first responders, our military members both past and present and our flag,” Blue Lives Matter founder Joe Imperatrice told the franchise in an email. “These players make more money in a season than some people make in a lifetime and their ‘Issues’ are made up, exaggerated, and more times than not false.”

New York Jets partnership manager Anthony Bulak replied by pointing out that no member of the Jets has ever taken a knee during the anthem. He added the Jets have always been supportive of first responders.

But that wasn’t good enough for Imperatrice — who blasted the Jets for signing running back Isaiah Crowell to a three-year deal in the offseason. In 2016, Crowell posted a graphic illustration of a police officer having his throat slit open on his Instagram.

“Once again I do appreciate the offer but revenue we have could better be spent on the families of officers killed in the line of duty protecting the ignorance of these individuals rather than contributing to their paycheck,” Imperatrice said.

