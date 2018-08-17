Blue Lives Matter shuts down potential Jets partnership

The New York Jets were quickly shut down Tuesday when they approached Blue Lives Matter for a potential partnership, the New York Post reported.
The pro-police group told the Jets now was not the “right time” for a deal — citing the player protests during the national anthem and alleged the NFL doesn’t respect officers in uniform.
” All over the United States players feel entitled to disrespect our first responders, our military members both past and present and our flag,” Blue Lives Matter founder Joe Imperatrice told the franchise in an email. “These players make more money in a season than some people make in a lifetime and their ‘Issues’ are made up, exaggerated, and more times than not false.”
New York Jets partnership manager Anthony Bulak replied by pointing out that no member of the Jets has ever taken a knee during the anthem. He added the Jets have always been supportive of first responders.
But that wasn’t good enough for Imperatrice — who blasted the Jets for signing running back Isaiah Crowell to a three-year deal in the offseason. In 2016, Crowell posted a graphic illustration of a police officer having his throat slit open on his Instagram.
“Once again I do appreciate the offer but revenue we have could better be spent on the families of officers killed in the line of duty protecting the ignorance of these individuals rather than contributing to their paycheck,” Imperatrice said.
The NFL should be paying the first responders for any cloak of decency they afford the players.
The owners are rich. Hire their own security. The NFL is worthless.
Agreed, the owners are rich & should hire their own security and tack it onto their already sky high prices. I haven’t been to a game in years because its not affordable!!
That’s why the other day, i said cops should CEASE being the NFL’s guards..
Sorry Jets. The people running the NFL are condoning actions that would have caused any self-respecting owner of 5 years ago to FIRE anyone doing such things. The National Felons League no longer has the respect of the American public and for my money should be boycotted! The Blue Lives Matter representative is correct in not associating themselves with such fake social justice warrior publicity seekers..
Plus it matters NOT if the jets themselves have not taken a knee. THAT THEY have remained silent, and not condemned what those on other teams have done (such as those two sickos who wore anti-cop socks), makes them ‘guilty by association’..
Good for Blue Lives Matter, for standing up for the police, who are despised by the low life NFL Thugs, who disrespect our flag!
The NY Times reported a few weeks ago that the NFL’s profits are up in spite of the fact that almost half the nation no longer watches or buys their merchandise. This is more liberal nonsense from the Times that flies in the face of common sense. I am waiting for the reduction in the NFL crybabies’ salaries when the losses hit rock bottom after this season.
Either that, or way too many morons ar STILL watching/supporting the NFL..