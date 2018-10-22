Blowhard Michael Avenatti calls off promised ‘large resistance rally’ to counter Trump in Texas

Michael Avenatti won’t bring his anti-Trump rhetoric to Texas on Monday despite his promise last month to ‘fight fire with fire’ when the president visits Houston.
Two days after Trump announced that he would swing through the Lone Star State to stump for his former bitter rival Sen. Ted Cruz, the flamboyant lawyer said he would stage a counter-event somewhere in Texas.
Blaming a scheduling conflict, he told an NBC reporter on Sunday that he won’t be coming.
A senior Republican aide on Capitol Hill who declined to be identified so he could speak freely said Monday: ‘Bawk, bawk, bawk! It turns out “Basta” is Italian for “Never mind”.’
Avenatti ends most of his tweets with ‘Basta,’ meaning ‘Enough.’
Maybe my favorite new comedian, Michael Avenatti, is coming up just a little short of cash this week!
Judge Orders Avenatti to Pay Former Law Partner $4.85 Million
As we have discussed before on this site, I sincerely hope this does not dissuade him from running for prez!! The thought of what he could do to his fellow Democrat candidates is just too delicious!
GOOD.. IMO he knew he’d not get anywhere near the showing as Trump did get, so didn’t bother.
He owes money all over the place, to the IRS, California state taxes, his ex-wife, and a former law partner. And an event that drew maybe 50 people would look pathetic compared to a Trump rally.
But I hope the Democrats keep him as a spokesman. He’s doing a smashing job for them!
Soooo … fighting fire with fire means, in liberal speak, giving your best 1/1024th effort?
Or, you realized that you couldn’t afford to go to Texas when someone told you to pay your bills ?
Or, you found out that porn stars who owe the President money, thanks to your lawyering, can’t front you the money “until your next ambulance chasing payoff comes in”?
Or you couldn’t wrangle a PayDay loan because of your bad credit history?
America is waiting for the kickoff of your presidential run – if you can afford to make an announcement. Guess it’ll come via Twitter – you can afford that can’t you, right now anyway?
Once again a liberal with a big mouth over promises and under delivers … Reminds me of Hillary and her MSM lapdogs in 2016.
Basta BS from you..
Maybe he’s been banned from Texas. That would explain the noose hanging from the Welcome sign at the border, with his name on it.
I was looking at the picture that goes with the story and I was struck by what a lovely couple they make. A pair of worn out, self impressed, desperately fighting off irrelevance worms.
But I guess every flea bit circus has to have it’s clowns.