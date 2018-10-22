Blowhard Michael Avenatti calls off promised ‘large resistance rally’ to counter Trump in Texas

Michael Avenatti won’t bring his anti-Trump rhetoric to Texas on Monday despite his promise last month to ‘fight fire with fire’ when the president visits Houston.

Two days after Trump announced that he would swing through the Lone Star State to stump for his former bitter rival Sen. Ted Cruz, the flamboyant lawyer said he would stage a counter-event somewhere in Texas.

Blaming a scheduling conflict, he told an NBC reporter on Sunday that he won’t be coming.

A senior Republican aide on Capitol Hill who declined to be identified so he could speak freely said Monday: ‘Bawk, bawk, bawk! It turns out “Basta” is Italian for “Never mind”.’

Avenatti ends most of his tweets with ‘Basta,’ meaning ‘Enough.’

