Bloody Chicago: It took 2 hours to record city’s first homicide of 2018

In the city’s first homicide of 2018, a 51-year-old man was shot and killed a little more than two hours into the New Year while driving on the Northwest Side.

The man was among 12 people shot Sunday and early Monday in attacks across Chicago, as city residents rang in the New Year amid sub-zero temperatures.

The incidents included two double shootings, a teen injured on the South Side and a man shot after a fight in the Loop.

The man killed was driving a Toyota Camry south on Pulaski Road when the car careened into a fence, Chicago police said.

The man was found in the 3900 block of West Cornelia Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Monday in the Avondale neighborhood with a gunshot wound to the back. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The car rested on an angle with its passenger door open in front of a fence topped with barbed wire. The man could be seen slumped over the steering wheel.

Some revelers in a nearby bar said they didn’t hear anything over the loud music. They said they only saw the car with fogged up windows when they peeked outside as police arrived.

In the Loop shooting, a 31-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in the first block of Wabash Avenue after getting in a fight with three other males around 1:45 a.m.

A second man was injured with bruises on his face and body, police said.

Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where their conditions were stabilized.

Police recovered a weapon at the scene, and are questioning two males.

A large crime scene sprawled across the block on Wabash under the elevated tracks at the Washington and Wabash CTA stop.

A man in jeans limped into an ambulance and was rushed away from the scene as people gawked at the scene while leaving bars and parties.

In the final two shootings of 2017, a man and a woman were seriously injured in an incident in an apartment on the Far South Side.

The two were inside a residence in the 11500 block of South State Street in the West Pullman neighborhood when shots were fired, police said. They both were rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The man, 33, was in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and shoulder. The woman, 30, was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

In other shootings:

–Around 3:27 a.m. Monday, a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized. He was standing on the sidewalk in the 500 block of West 127th Place in the Far South Side’s West Pullman neighborhood when someone approached on foot and fired shots, police said.

–A 24-year-old man was shot in the face around 2:15 a.m. in the North Side’s West Rogers Park neighborhood. He was shot after he fought with a male in a residence in the 6100 block of North Claremont Avenue, and was taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was stabilized.

–Around 1:30 a.m., a man and a woman were shot in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side. They were in an SUV in the 5400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone pulled alongside in a white sedan and fired shots, police said. The man, 21, was stabilized at Stroger with gunshot wounds to the arm and side of the head. The woman, 18, was stabilized at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist.

–A 35-year-old man was shot around 1:25 a.m. in the South Side’s East Chatham neighborhood, police said. He was standing on the sidewalk in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue when he was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

–Around 12:05 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the buttocks while walking in the 4000 block of West Oakdale Avenue in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

–A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The man was walking in the 1900 block of North Sawyer Avenue when someone fired at him from a vehicle, police said. He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition.

–Earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks around 2 p.m. while he was in the 7300 block of South Sangamon Avenue in the South Side’s Englewood neighborhood, police said. He arrived at St. Bernard Hospital where was listed in good condition.

