Bloody Chicago: 7 shot dead, many more wounded

The first call of a person shot dead in the South Shore neighborhood came in shortly after noon Thursday. A woman, four months pregnant, had been found in her home with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago police.
Less than four hours later, four men were killed when a gunman opened fire at a chicken and fish restaurant less than five blocks east.
Before the day was done, a man and a woman were shot to death just after 11 p.m. in a car in front of the South Shore Cultural Center not far away, police said.
“Again in South Shore?” a woman wondered out loud as she walked past the latest crime scene, at 71st Street and South Shore Drive.
Over 12 hours Thursday, seven people were found shot to death within a four-block area of the South Shore neighborhood.
The burst of violence brought the number of people shot in Chicago this year to at least 740, according to data collected by the Tribune. There have been at least 140 homicides.
In the latest fatal shooting in South Shore, a couple were in a silver van when a black Jeep pulled alongside and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The van slammed into a pole just north of the Metra tracks. Police found a 27-year-old man in the back seat with a gunshot wound to the side of his body, and a 23-year-old woman in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the head.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene. A third man in the car was uninjured.
A woman in a White Sox cap ran to the tracks screaming.
“That’s my boyfriend!” she cried out.
A train approached sounding its horn, and the guard rails began to come down around her. A police officer grabbed her and pulled her off the tracks. The train rolled east, blocking her view of the crashed minivan.
Police believe the shooters were targeting one or more people in the van.
Seven hours earlier, around 3:50 p.m., four young men were fatally shot at Nadia Fish and Chicken at 2704 E. 75th St., police said.
A gunman approached the restaurant and fired shots. It was not clear how many of the four were inside or outside the restaurant at the time.
Dillon Jackson, 20, was found dead outside the restaurant. His brother, Raheem Jackson, 19, was found against a tree. Emmanuel Stokes, 28, was inside the restaurant with Edwin Davis, 32.
Just after noon, 26-year-old Patrice L. Calvin, four months pregnant, was found dead less than four blocks away. She had suffered a gunshot wound to the head in a home in the 7500 block of South Luella Avenue.
She was pronounced dead at 12:27 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She lived on the block where police said she was found, according to the office.
Relatives exchanged hugs in the rain outside the three-story beige brick apartment building on the southeast corner of 75th and Luella where Calvin had lived.
It was not clear whether any of the shootings were related.
Seven other people were shot in Chicago from Thursday morning to early Friday.
–Just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, an 18-year-old man was shot in Canaryville on the South Side. He was standing in the 600 block of West 47th Place when someone pulled up in a car and fired shots. He was shot in the torso and went to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
–About 2 a.m. on the Far North Side, a 35-year-old man was shot in Rogers Park. He told investigators he was smoking a cigarette outside in the 7600 block of North Sheridan Road when someone came up and opened fire, shooting him in the ankle. He went to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, and his condition was stabilized.
–Just before 10:55 p.m. Thursday on the West Side, a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Garfield Park. He was on a street corner in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when someone shot him in the right side, left hip and left forearm, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, and his condition was stabilized.
–About 3:15 p.m. on the West Side, an 18-year-old man suffered multiple wounds to the chest in a drive-by at South Cicero Avenue and West Madison Street in the Austin neighborhood and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, according to preliminary reports. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
–About 1:15 p.m. on the Southwest Side, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 2400 block of West 61st Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. The boy was outside when two men left a silver Porsche SUV and opened fire.
The victim ran and was struck in the biceps. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
The gunmen were described as black and in their 30s. One was wearing a white hoodie and had a dark complexion. The other was wearing all white and also had a dark complexion, police said.
–About 11 a.m. on the Far South Side, a 19-year-old man was in his vehicle in the 1500 block of East 95th Street in the Burnside neighborhood when another man drove up and fired shots, police said.
The man was struck in the left leg and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
–Around 7:40 a.m. on the West Side, a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the left arm, according to police.
The man told police he was walking in the first block of South Leamington Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood when someone approached and fired, police said.
The man went to Loretto Hospital about a mile away and was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed as stable, police said.
Obama you and your buddy Rahm Emanuel have done so much for the City of Chicago, haven’t you? You and your administration chastised the police and look at the mess in the inner cities, all run by DemoRATS. Hey Rahm, how is your sanctuary city going, protecting illegal alien gang members and illegal alien criminals? Great job Obama the Communist and Rahm CRIMINAL DemoRAT / DemoROT!!!!!! Keep perpetual welfare with 73% of black women having babies out of wedlock and 51% of Latino women having babies out of wedlock. Babies that will grow up to be criminals, with no fathers around. Bravo Barack and Rahm, a city of parasites on welfare, living off of the working class!
The fact of the matter is Emanuel will do anything, and I mean anything including getting on his knees, for a black and hispanic vote.
This matter with the extreme violence was once upon a time New York City. Giuliani proved to the world that crime can be controlled and eradicated. The Broken Windows Theory showed Giuliani the way. He took the handcuffs off NYC cops and let us do our jobs.
Emanuel fired Garry McCarthy. He was a 44 precinct sergeant. McCarthy was there towards the end of the 1970-1990 era when the 44 precinct lead the way in radio runs as the busiest precinct in NYC. We were second or third in homicides in the city behind the 34 which was first in the number of homicides.
McCarthy was the Emanuel’s fall guy. And he used him as such.
Susan and Raymond Allen were the first couple to do a ride along and made a movie called the Bronx Tapes. Later Hill Street Blues was based upon the Bronx Tapes.
Emanuel needs to go. And Trump must cut the federal funding off to every sanctuary city and needs to do so yesterday.
Bo Dietl for NYC Mayor!!!
Why should Emmanuel go? Isn’t Chicago obviously satisfied with his status quo? Far be it from hiim to allow the police to stop and frisk someone with a bulge in his pocket and take away a gun that he’s likely intending to use. Chicago deserves the kind of government it votes for.
Welcome to Chicago, where BL(don’t)Matter.
As long as the violence remains confined to the South side who cares. This is rham’s voting block after all.
How’re those “common sense” gun laws working.
I escaped almost 30 years ago and one of the main reasons was the unconstitutional and Draconian gun laws. Never looked back. F*** Rahm and all the rest of the Cook County Democratic Machine.
“The gunmen were described as black and in their 30s. One was wearing a white hoodie and had a dark complexion. The other was wearing all white and also had a dark complexion, police said.”
Interesting that two “black” men each had a dark complexion. Who is writing this c***? Bet it’s somebody with a degree in journalism. The days of Mike Royko are long gone.
This will continue, and escalate, until Blacks realize that it is Black Culture that is killing them.
The fact of the matter is not all the Black and Hispanic people that live in the ghetto’s are bad. Most are good honest hard working people that are bound to these area’s due to the high price that it cost to live in good area’s.
I met many people of all colors, creed, sex and religion throughout 30 plus years working in high crime areas.
Further, its not just Blacks and Hispanics voting for Emanuel. Its the elite democrat’s that continue to put these people in places of leadership…..in this case of incompetent leadership.
The democratic party embraces the status quo.
Just look how the democrat’s refuse to endorse Kate Steinle’s Law. REFUSED!!!!
It was NOT their daughter……did you see Schumer shed a tear for Kate and her family??? NO!!!!!
Stop and frisk must be applied for the sake of the community at large. The hell with the ACLU and the rest of these groups. This is at emergency levels where lives are being taken and it must be stopped.
Use the laws that were passed down…..stop, question and frisk is a very useful and lawful tool. So keep arresting perps for the small infractions.
The courts MUST impose the full extent of the law. They too are at fault.
Kind of like Cut Em Loose Bruce did in the 70’s and 80’s in NYC.
The revolving door MUST stop.
Mandatory jail for gun crimes.