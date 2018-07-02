Bloody Chicago: 5 children among 23 shot

Five children were among the 23 people shot during a scorching weekend in Chicago.

From Friday afternoon to early Monday, 21 people were injured and two people were killed, including a 14-year-old boy killed early Saturday morning while walking in the Washington Park neighborhood, according to police.

About nine hours earlier on Friday evening, another 14-year-old boy was shot in the Loop. He was coming up stairs at the corner of Wabash Avenue and Wacker Drive when he was shot in the leg, police said.

Late Sunday night, three girls, 15, 14 and 5, were shot while sitting in a parked vehicle with their mother in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said. Three other people were injured in the shooting that police said was gang-related.

The weekend’s other homicide happened early Sunday morning when 32-year-old Deantate Neshonellitt LeJohn, of the 6800 block of South Honore Street, was shot in the leg and crashed into a pole while driving a vehicle in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was pronounced dead at 5:57 a.m.

Though the city was under a heat warning much of the weekend, with temperatures reaching into the 90s, shootings were reduced by about half compared to last weekend, when nearly 40 people were shot.

Speaking after the six were shot in East Garfield Park, Area North Deputy Chief Al Nagode said the city had deployed a “a tremendous amount of resources” over the weekend as a preventative measure.

So far this year, more than 1,350 people have been shot in Chicago, and there have been at least 242 homicides, the Tribune data shows. Shootings and homicides remain down from 2016 and 2017, years of record-breaking violence, but are higher than other recent years.

