Blocking Trump's Supreme Court pick risky for Dems

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s Supreme Court pick — set to be announced tonight — will spur a fierce Senate battle that could backfire on the Democrats who are threatening to filibuster over the nominee.
That gambit would force the GOP to use the so-called “nuclear option,” allowing the high court hopeful to be appointed with a simple majority vote of 50 senators plus one — instead of the 60 votes now required. Republicans control 52 of the Senate’s 100 seats.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has promised to block any contender out of the mainstream, while U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., went a step further yesterday, saying “the Senate must oppose” any Trump pick. He also promised to filibuster anyone other than Merrick Garland, the D.C. circuit court judge nominated by former President Obama last year and blocked by Senate Republicans from receiving a hearing.
Related Story: Trump should go nuclear on his Supreme Court nominee
White House spokesman Sean Spicer shot back, saying Democrats were using the high court to “play political games.”
“(Trump) met with a bunch of Senate Democrats to talk about the qualities they want in a judge. And before they even heard who this individual is, you’ve got some of them saying ‘absolutely no,’ ” Spicer said.
“I mean, that just shows you that it’s all about politics, it’s not about qualification,” he said. “The president has a right to have his nominees taken up.”
The nuclear option was last used in 2013 by former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid when the Democrats held the same 52-48 advantage in the Senate. That’s when Reid dropped the threshold needed to move along lower-court judges and executive nominees.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not said whether he plans to pull off the same maneuver in the face of the promised filibuster, but Trump has urged him to do so.
Others have expressed concerns about Trump’s vow to only select nominees to the court who promise to uphold the 2008 DC v. Heller decisions striking down gun control regulations, and to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.
“No matter who the nominee turns out to be, there is concern (about) that person not being able to rule independently or impartially,” said Lena Zwarensteyn, director of strategic engagement at the progressive American Constitution Society for Law and Policy.
One of the reported front-runners on Trump’s short list, Waltham native and federal appellate Judge Thomas Hardiman, would be another first — the only justice on the bench who did not graduate from an Ivy League school.
The two others are 10th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Neil Gorsuch, 49, the son of President Ronald Reagan’s Environmental Protection Agency chief Anne Gorsuch, and 11th U.S. Circuit Court Judge William Pryor, who once called the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion “the worst abomination in the history of constitutional law.”
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Blocking Trump's Supreme Court pick risky for Dems,
It’s kind of ironic that Mitch McConnell objects to the prospect of a Supreme Court nominee being blocked. Didn’t he threaten that the Senate wouldn’t approve any nominee made by Hillary Clinton had she been elected.
The GOP has a tiger by the tail with Trump in the White House. If they don’t push him out before the mid-term elections they could lose their majorities in both houses of Congress but if they dump him in a way that upsets too many of Trump’s die hard supporters many members will risk being primaried out of office.
How do you figure? Has trump broken the law? NO. Ergo how will any Republican who backed him fear losing re-election??
Sitting on their WORTHLESS, self-interested FANNIES and doing NOTHING to STOP this Commucrat OBSTRUCTION of President Trump–by employing the “nuclear option” or whatever it TAKES–is going to be risky for the REPUBLICANS in Congress, too. This is NOTHING LESS than “passive sabotage” of their OWN party’s legally elected President!
As career politicians, they are SO afraid he is going to derail their lucrative little gravy train that they are willing to crawl in bed with the America-hating leftist VERMIN on the OTHER side of the aisle to preserve and protect “business as usual”, instead of the country and its CONSTITUTION, as they promised to do when they took the oath of office.
I say if the dems wanna play that game, FINE> USE the nuclear option THEY implemented, THEN fillibuster ANYTHING THEY COME UP WITH!