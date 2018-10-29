‘Blexit’: Kanye West calls for blacks to abandon Democrats

First “Grexit,” then “Brexit,” now “Blexit.”
Rap star Kanye West is calling for black Americans to leave the Democratic Party in a campaign he and other supporters are calling a “Blexit.”
The outspoken fan of President Trump is using his fashion and marketing chops to encourage the “Blexit” campaign, said Candace Owens at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit.
“Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” Ms. Owens told the New York Post about the T-shirt line.
Mr. West’s designs debuted this weekend at the Young Black Leadership Summit, though he was not there in person — only “in spirit,” said Ms. Owens, Turning Point’s communications director.
Mr. West “has taken one of the boldest steps in America to open a conversation we have needed to have,” she told the Post.
Besides Mr. West’s clothing with the slogans “Blexit” and “we free,” the campaign, riffing off other terms for Greece and Britain to exit the European Union, has a Blexit.com website featuring testimonials by black Americans about why they’re no longer Democrats.
Ms. Owens also told the Post of plans for a 2019 Blexit tour of Chicago, Philadelphia and other major cities.
“The Blexit movement will spend 2019 holding rallies in every major city in America that the Democrats have destroyed,” she said.
In 1996 I had a black co-worker tell me if all blacks voted 100% straight-party Dem they would *have to* take black people seriously. I told him the opposite was true. They have your vote so why try? The Dems will give you nothing. The Dems have desolated them, like they do everything else.
But if you voted 50/50, then the Dems would try harder and the GOP would realize it has a shot and also try harder. He said I was nuts.
OK. I asked him some follow-ups.
How do most blacks vote? Dem
How do other minorities vote? Dem
How do unwed mothers vote? Dem
How do poor people vote? Dem
(so far all Dem)
How do white men vote? Uh, I guess it depends. About 50/50.
And who has all the power? OH!
But then a week later he no longer saw the light.
I for one am tired of seeing blacks play the Dems’ “Plantation” game. The only way to get ahead is to be a perpetual victim. I truly hope Blexit works. Get closer to a 50/50 mix and we’ll see wondrous changes in the black community.
The key is unpredictability. Don’t be a number. Don’t be a statistic on some demographic sheet. Make them want to EARN your vote.
I’ve seen the exact same thing happen. Being a Hispanic American, most of my family (including my parents) are democrats. However, when we discuss the issues, they agree that the democrat party does not align with their beliefs. But then they fall back into the whole ‘democrats are for the people and Republicans are for the rich’ mentality and all I can do is facepalm. I came from nothing but decided I wanted more, so I took full advantage of the opportunities that our great country has to offer. I now make a six-figure salary and own a large house with property in a rural area, and own several late-model vehicles. Meanwhile, most of them are still voting democrat and waiting for something better to happen to them. Some people just don’t get it–it’s like that line from Star Wars when Luke Skywalker saw Yoda move his X-Wing with the Force and exclaimed, “I don’t believe it!” And Yoda replied, “That is why you fail.”
53 years overdue, Kayne hits a lot of grand-slammers!
Time for any blacks who think to walk away from the party that “would have their vote for 200 years” (direct quote from LBJ’s 1964 campaign)!
Kanye’s unwavering support of President Trump in the face of overwhelming scrutiny and criticism from elitists on the left (including those in his industry) has been truly inspirational! Black Americans need more role models like Kanye West and Candace Owens, and far fewer like Snoop Dogg and Al Sharpton.
Now for Democrats sick of the hijacking of the Democrat party by the ultra liberals there is both the Brexit by Kayne and the #walkaway movement. Let us hope it keeps growing.