‘Blexit’: Kanye West calls for blacks to abandon Democrats

First “Grexit,” then “Brexit,” now “Blexit.”

Rap star Kanye West is calling for black Americans to leave the Democratic Party in a campaign he and other supporters are calling a “Blexit.”

The outspoken fan of President Trump is using his fashion and marketing chops to encourage the “Blexit” campaign, said Candace Owens at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit.

“Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” Ms. Owens told the New York Post about the T-shirt line.

Mr. West’s designs debuted this weekend at the Young Black Leadership Summit, though he was not there in person — only “in spirit,” said Ms. Owens, Turning Point’s communications director.

Mr. West “has taken one of the boldest steps in America to open a conversation we have needed to have,” she told the Post.

Besides Mr. West’s clothing with the slogans “Blexit” and “we free,” the campaign, riffing off other terms for Greece and Britain to exit the European Union, has a Blexit.com website featuring testimonials by black Americans about why they’re no longer Democrats.

Ms. Owens also told the Post of plans for a 2019 Blexit tour of Chicago, Philadelphia and other major cities.

“The Blexit movement will spend 2019 holding rallies in every major city in America that the Democrats have destroyed,” she said.

