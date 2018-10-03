Blasey Ford pal Leland Keyser tells FBI she doesn’t know Kavanaugh, ‘no recollection’ of party

Leland Keyser, the high school friend Christine Blasey Ford counted on to corroborate her sexual assault charges, has told the FBI she has no knowledge of the supposed 1982 party or the accused, Brett Kavanaugh.
Howard J. Walsh III, her attorney, told The Washington Times that she met with the FBI on Saturday.
Asked if she had repeated the same two statements she provided the Senate Judiciary Committee, the lawyer answered, “yes.”
Ms. Ford accuses Supreme Court nominee Judge Kavanaugh, and his friend, Mark Judge, of trying to rape her at a home in Montgomery County near the Columbia Country Club.
They both deny the charge. Patrick Smyth, a third party-goer identified by Ms. Ford, also denies he attended any such party.
That left Ms. Keyser, Ms. Ford’s best friend at Holton-Arms school, as the remaining witness of the five people who supposedly attended.
Before the FBI interview, Mr. Walsh submitted two statements to the Senate committee, both saying the same thing.
“Simply put, Ms. Keyser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford,” Mr. Walsh said.
After Mr. Trump ordered an FBI investigation last Friday, Mr. Walsh submitted a reaffirming statement to the committee.
“Ms. Keyser asked that I communicate to the Committee her willingness to cooperate fully with the FBI’s supplemental investigation of Dr. Christine Ford’s allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” Mr. Walsh said. “However, as my client has already made clear, she does not know Judge Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford.”
All told, she has now provided the same account three times.
In her testimony last week, Ms. Ford brushed aside Ms. Keyser’s statement, saying that her friend has been ill and is focused on herself.
Ms. Ford: “Leland has significant health challenges, and I’m happy that she’s focusing on herself and getting the health treatment that she needs, and she let me know that she needed her lawyer to take care of this for her, and she texted me right afterward with an apology and good wishes, and et cetera, So I’m glad that she’s taking care of herself. I don’t expect that P.J. and Leland would remember this evening. It was a very unremarkable party. It was not one of their more notorious parties, because nothing remarkable happened to them that evening. They were downstairs.”
Ms. Ford has said she doesn’t know where the party occurred, how she got there or how she got to her parents’ home, which was perhaps 10 miles away. She has said she wasn’t given a ride.
I’m surprised these deceiving Democrats did NOT confine their 36 year corroborating witnesses to those who have died Like Mary Joe Kopechne. Dead people have not the ability to refute the lies, nor apparently live Democrats.
For everything there is a season. Power grabbing Democrats want to take a 1982 Spring Break and morph it into our current winter of discontent, all the while Progressives claim to be forward thinkers, but just live in the past when opportunity knocks, where if pasts of their own were exposed we would all see many a Kennedy Kopechne moment. Let he/she who is with sin, cast the first stone.
inluminatuo, I’ve been saying since this sorry circus began that the FBI should be doing a background check on EVERY Democrat in Congress, clear back to their high school days, and that EVERY. SINGLE. DETAIL. should be made public! Since they think public colonoscopies are a good idea for all Conservative candidates or appointees for a government job, I think all of THEM should be subject to the same procedure. After all, if they have nothing to hide, why would they be afraid of this? (That’s the logic they use on Conservative candidates, so I figure it’s appropriate to also apply it to them!) And if ANY improper hijinks are discovered in their high school and/or college days, they should IMMEDIATELY be tarred and feathered and ridden out of town on a rail–or at LEAST summarily thrown out of office! Apply the SAME STANDARDS to these VERMIN that they apply to everybody ELSE, and see how quick they STOP this BS!
The Democrats would say investigating THEM is weaponizing the FBI for purely political purposes. They are VERY adept at speaking out of both-sides of there mouth at the same time.
Ford has a bad memory for someone that’s gone to college from 1988-2002, has 1 undergraduate degree, 2 Masters, PhD, and is a professor at a university. One of her funniest answers was “not knowing how to get in touch with her Senator”. She must have never learned to use Search during 14 years of college. Her attempt at using her “psychology” skills seems to have backfired. Another one that thinks the American people are Stupid. What professional woman do you know who is a shrinking violet with a whiney baby voice? What a slimeball to claim her friend is ill and must focus on herself instead of lying. Ford’s a creditable witness?? I.DON’T.THINK.SO.
For two reasons:
* he wasn’t there (calendar revealed)
* if she was there, she got buzzed — and most people can’t remember what they did the next day under that circumstance, let-alone 36 years after (heck, my dad got details wrong on a horrid experience we went through in 1974, only 11 years later — and none of us was buzzed during that — albeit he was one of the few I knew who could erase such)
We live in a two story home similar to the one Dr Ford describes. Last year my 17 year son who is of pretty normal size, fell off his bed when we were downstairs in the living room. Not only was it extremely loud but it also shook the entire house. Dr Ford says that 3 teenagers tumbled off the bed, can’t image how loud and how that would shake the house. I am sure that the guests downstairs would have heard the fall or felt the shake of 3 teenagers tumbling off the bed. Although she is correct that anyone else might not remember that night because nothing happened to them. I am sure they would hear the fall and react and ask what is going on upstairs
*Christy blah blah ford’s motivation: Money, Notoriety.
*Democrats’ motivation: Power, A delay in the prosecution of their own offenses.
Period
Ford is likely a patsy for the demented leftist Democrats on the Judiciary Committee and their masters. Democrats perfected “dirty tricks” over the past about 150 years. This is the latest very perverted and demonic “dirty tricks” by the Democrats. We must not let them by with this and must remember it when we vote in November.
“Ford is a paid patsy for the demented leftists (Demonrats)….” — first sentence corrected!
EXACTLY. A RENT-A-SKANK if I ever saw one! I’m sure that “gofundme” account that “somebody” started for her was intended to allow SOROS to pay her for her “services” without his name publicly appearing on the “donation.” As soon as HIS “donation”/PAYOFF was received, the account was shut down! Her primary attorney in this circus is a member of the BOARD in one of Soros’ organizations, and obviously WORKS FOR HIM. I bet Soros is ALSO bankrolling the “pro bono” lawyers.
WHEN is somebody going to hold that evil old NAZI SPIDER accountable for what he is doing to divide and destroy this country? He openly said he’s willing to spend MILLIONS to prevent Kavanaugh from being confirmed! And he’s made no SECRET of wanting to reduce this country to a vassal state of the NWO. Charge the old SOB with SOMETHING, and tie up all his financial assets where HE cannot access them, and about 95% of this “resist” BS will come to a SCREECHING HALT!
I believe Ms. Ford’s social media account histories (deleted before she went public) would be revealing. But they seem to co-exist with Obama’s college transcripts & applications in a secure location as they are national secrets.
Some good samaritans have so far unearthed some 3 or so criminal cases filed against christy blah blah ford in North Carolina when she was an adult college student there. We need to go deep into the details of those cases. Were they for DUI, excessive drinking, excessive prostitution, …?
I’m going to go with the third one…
They are in the same place as BO’s (real) Birth Certificate. Never to be seen again.
The judge is right, it feels like the Twilight Zone where you can make up anything and if you shed a tear it’s believable. I feel like the world has gone insane if people buy into this. It’s so troubling I wish I could shut it all out but what’s done with President Trump and all his steps to MAG affect us all so we must stay involved and push back against these despicable people who only want to destroy him and squelch desires for change.
From even the LIBERAL poll results I’ve seen, frainhrc, not MANY people DO buy into it. But that doesn’t stop the DEMented DEMocrat DEMons from pushing forward with their 3-ring circus of FAKE accusations with ZERO evidence, much less PROOF of any wrongdoing, and insisting that Kavanaugh needs to be “convicted” and kept off the Supreme Court.
They’ve taken a WRECKING BALL to the once-sacred concept of “innocent until proven guilty,” and if they succeed, then NOBODY will be safe from false accusations by vindictive enemies, including the DDDs who are orchestrating this CIRCUS.
As I said before, EVERY DDD in Congress needs to have a background check going back to high school, and ALL details made public. If they demand PUBLIC COLONOSCOPIES on EVERY Conservative candidate then the damned DEMS need one, too! I’m betting not ONE of the DEM SCUM could withstand this kind of examination unscathed! And if ANYTHING even REMOTELY questionable is found in their respective backgrounds, then they should IMMEDIATELY and summarily be thrown out of office!
These vindictive PUKES want Kavanaugh’s head on a pike because he wrote the report on the Ken Starr investigation during Bill Clinton’s IMPEACHMENT. They are now maneuvering to ensure that if NOT confirmed, he will ALSO not be allowed to return to his former DC Circuit Court position, even though he has served there for many years with exemplary distinction. This VINDICTIVE CRAP by the Dems MUST NOT STAND.
I just hope and pray the American people see through all of this Democrat evil.
How convenient that Ms. Ford….who seemingly can’t remember much of anything… has apparently decided that she should also now be the authority to declare and decide for others as to why they can or can’t remember something either.
The narcissistic arrogance and unmitigated gall of that assumption is off the charts. The woman is a deranged liar of the highest magnitude.
I was thinking the same exact thing. How dare she speak for her “friend”. Not to mention she just told the world about Keyser’s (once) private health problems! With friends like those who needs enemies?
I would like to see Dr. Ford psychoanalyzed. Some of the most mentally unbalanced people I have known were my psychology professors. And, I might add.. I always got an A in that subject. (to be safe, I will just say I got “high grades)… These people had serious problems.
Little known fact: psych students (and therefore psych graduates) are some of the most damaged individuals walking the planet. Why do you think they go into the psych field? It’s not because they are altruistic, that’s for sure! (Full disclosure: I have a BA in Psychology – my sister has a Masters. We have one messed up family!)
The reason she does not remember is because Kavanaugh was not there, two other men came forward admitting their crime which puts them in a legal pickle because there is no statue of limitations on sexual assault. My guess is that even if those two men are found guilty and sentence to jail, the Democrats will still accuse Kavanaugh.
Remember, according to Ford’s own account there was no rape, clothes were not actually removed, no beating, no injury, etc… and therefore no crime. So there is no way anyone could be charged in this case even if there is no statute of limitations. Plus apparently Ford had been drinking, which at 15, puts her in an under-age violating state. She is a low-life nut-cake looking for some notoriety and money. Ruining a good man’s reputation should be a crime… and I hope she will pay dearly for this!
Well, of COURSE they’ll still accuse Kavanaugh, RandyRose! After all, it does not advance their toxic Leftist LOON agenda to have two anonymous men convicted of the “crime” they are claiming was committed by Kavanaugh. It’s doubtful the pair would be sentenced to jail for GROPING somebody as teenagers, 35 years ago! That only happens if a DEM-SCUM is accusing a REPUBLICAN of the crime!
Well I think I was there….I think it was a party…..I don’t remember who was there, what time it was, where it was, what i was drinking, how I got home, what day it was, what day it is today, & I’m not to sure what my name is.But it was Kavanaugh alright!! My Liberal pals says so !!
Actually, Gunflint Roseberg, her liberal pals DON’T say so. NOT ONE of the “witnesses” she named–even her alleged BEST FRIEND–have corroborated her allegations of sexual assault, or that there WAS a party, much LESS that Kavanaugh was even THERE. But he is GUILTY! The Commucrats SAID so, so that makes it true. Even though ALL of them are confirmed, conniving LIARS who would KILL their own MOTHERS for a little more political power and control over the rest of us!
Ford’s response to Keyser’s statements, i.e.: “Leland’s been going thru some significant health issues…….I don’t expect P.J. and Leland to remember that evening, it was an unremarkable party”, has to be the most “spin-doctored” statement ever! >>>>1. challenge your friend’s memory by a “heartfelt sympathy” comment about her being “too focused on her own health” to remember clearly??? (Ford named her as a person to corroborate HER story, why would she choose someone with such a “fragile” memory, Unless, she was expecting her to follow a script?) 2. it was “unremarkable party”? She’d been maintaining that there were several parties where there were “groups of boys waiting their turn” on a restrained victim – seems rather remarkable to me, but maybe after the 3rd or 4th one she’d been to it wasn’t out of the ordinary (WHY would she be going to more than one with behaviour like that present?).A familiar tactic: make an inflammatory statement assigning guilt, then come up with thinly plausible answers deflecting challenges to the statement, constantly demanding the accused”prove” their innocence instead of the accusers proving their charges > “of course they’re true, shame on you for not believing the “victim””. Remember that the only reason she’s been given that position is by her word and the word of Pelosi. No one else has been able to validate her claims.
Given Ford’s testimony and the limited evidence of it really happening and the lack of collaboration it appears as if she is the victim of a false memory who was shamelessly exploited by the Democrats.
Orchestrated by Dianne Feinstein who betrayed Ford’s confidence by leaking the story to the press to advance the parties political agenda, so then Mazie Hirono could then victimize every American male by declaring them guilty until proven innocent
Not only should these individuals not get power they need to be removed from it, NOW
Vote them OUT!
As I have often observed on this forum, Jota__, NO conniving Commucrat should be trusted anywhere near political power at any level! The Dem-SCUM will do ANYTHING, and sacrifice ANYBODY–including their own mothers and children–to get political power and control over the rest of us, so they can continue their agenda of “fundamentally transforming” this free Republic into yet ANOTHER failed Communist “paradise.”
EVERY DEMon in Congress should be subject to the SAME public COLONOSCOPY they demand for Conservative candidates, going clear back to high school, if not MIDDLE SCHOOL–with ALL “results” to be made immediately PUBLIC. If they REFUSE to undergo said procedure, or ANYTHING even REMOTELY “improper” is found, they should be presumed GUILTY and immediately and summarily removed from office. I guarantee if we apply the same STANDARDS to THEM that they demand of everybody ELSE, they have PLENTY to hide, and this requirement would put an INSTANT STOP to this “resist” sedition BS they have been throwing up against our DULY ELECTED President ever since he took office!
what I have trouble believing is that the cowardly republicans keep calling Ford credible, when she has lied over and over again.
Q: What’s the difference between Ford’s credibility and marital advice from late Liz Taylor?
A: Worst marital advice one could have gotten from Taylor (not exactly even a mud-standard) would have been 6 magnitude-orders less-bad than Ford’s cred!
The cowardly Republicans are ADEPT at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, Lewis Williams. They’re trying to be POLITE, which, when you are dealing with DEMented DEMocrat DEMons is like taking a SLINGSHOT to a GUNFIGHT.
DPL, the boys waiting in line for their “shot” at the restrained and drugged victims was not Prof. Ford’s story. that was the THIRD accusers’ tale, when she emerged shortly after Ford’s accusations went public. But you can be forgiven, because this whole WEB of FALSE ACCUSATIONS is a TANGLED WEB, indeed!
So now that she’s through trashing Kavanaugh she’s begun trashing her friends who won’t go along with her stories: “Oh, my poor friend has health issues, so she isn’t responsible for what she’s saying, the poor delusional nutcase….” Way to go, Christine, and there’s no way for your “friend” to fight back against these smarmy “sympathetic” insinuations.
It’s beginning to look like Ford perjured herself. That’s a felony. Perjury for political purposes is even more dangerous to the Republic than the danger to justice caused by perjury in a criminal trial. Grand jury -> indictment -> trial -> conviction -> prison time. The left needs to get the message that perjury isn’t allowed.
If her attorney and Feinstein conspired in this perjury, they need to face charges of subornation of perjury. Subornation of perjury sends attorney-client privilege out the window.
Ford herself points to her “friend” Leland as a corraborating witness. And then when said witness says it’s a crock, she insults, demeans her and said she’s NOT reliable because she’s messed up. ***? Only an idiot like Jeff fake Flake could believe any of this. You KNOW none of the Dems really believe it.