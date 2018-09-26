Blasey Ford comes up with 4 statements from people she allegedly told about Kavanaugh ‘attack’

Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys have sent documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee with declarations from four people who they say corroborate her story of sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
The declarations, as obtained by USA Today, are from Ford’s husband Russell Ford and three friends who stand behind the accuser’s allegation against Kavanaugh while both were high school students in 1982.
“Christine told me she had been having a hard day because she was thinking about an assault she experienced when she was much younger. She said she had been almost raped by someone who was now a federal judge.”
– Adela Gildo-Mazzon
“Christine expressed anger at Mr. Turner’s lenient sentence, stating that she was particularly bothered by it because she was assaulted in high school by a man who was now a federal judge in Washington, D.C.”
– Keith Koegler
“She then told me that when she was a young teen, she had been sexually assaulted by an older teen. I remember her saying that her assailant was now a federal judge.”
– Rebecca White
“I remember her saying that her attacker’s name was Brett Kavanaugh, that he was a successful lawyer who had grown up in Christine’s hometown, and that he was well-known in the Washington D.C. community,” Russell Ford said.
Translation — she needs 4 “human shields” from the probe, who won’t be smashed to molecules under even minimal!
I wonder how much all 4 of them were paid to say this!
Soros will never miss it! It’s just “crumbs”! But what on earth, does her telling someone in 2012-2017 that something/anything happened back in the ’80’s??? They were ALL after she had told her “therapist”, which means she was simply “verifying” the information, in case she needed “witnesses”. Witnesses are someone who was PRESENTE and saw/heard something at the time it happened-not someone you told a lie to, about something that supposedly happened 30 yrs before! That is “2nd hand information / hearsay”and not admissible in court, never mind before Congress! She was just “setting up” her defense!
Still, no witnesses. a story about what happened when she was much younger constitutes….nothing provable.
Move on, America!
The holes in this story are the only reason that it is of any use to the left.
Stories she told 30 years after the events supposedly happened aren’t “corroboration.”
In the liberals eyes, they are.
BUT on three sites i go to, a few of the posters there ARE lawyers, and they have said several times, even IF she ‘pulled out’ corroboration stories, that means jack. As those corroborating statements, couldn’t be verified, just like the initial claim can’t be.
“Stories she told 30 years after the events supposedly happened aren’t ‘corroboration.”
We know now she has nothing and the Democrats knew this before, too and they still shamelessly used her
Should be a real lesson for anyone else who wants to stick their neck out for them, but then the fact they would allow their vice chair to beat his girlfriend and not say a word shows how much commitment they have to protecting women.
They throw them all under the bus
The way I see it, She was probably Approached by someone that offered a deal or book deal if she brought this up because she live near the school and or place where he was going to school it was not him but some other friend of hers.
By stopping the vote with the right timing, the way Feinstein wanted it to go but it was not going that way. So let’s bring on MORE LIES, that will stop it, it’s a Win-Win setup. There feeding the people that follow them with all ther Lies. They know nothing can be proven.
She was setting them up, preparing them for this circus right now. She probably didn’t know he’d be nominated for Supreme Court, but does anyone seriously think he hasn’t been on pro-abortionists’ radar for some time? Does anyone think they don’t have a list of judges such as Kavannaugh that they have not been watching for years? Wake up, people. Police have already confiscated jars of human feces, tampons, pads, and other gunk, from pro-abortion activists that they are planning on throwing at pro-life legislators. They are paid and prepared and evil to the core. They will stop at nothing. This is about abortion on demand. Democrats are not about to risk their gravy train of funds they get from Planned Parenthood to be in jeopardy. Why do you think they are selling their souls and going to the bottom of the pit to back these insane accusations? It’s all hideous. Never did I think even democrats would stoop this low. God help us.
This started when Dems thought Romney might win in 2012 and Kavenaugh was at the top of his list for the court-reason for the “therapist” and “telling” friends. Then she wasn’t needed-until now. Her husband said they moved to CA because “she didn’t feel she got the respect and admiration she deserved in DC”. Otherwise, once they didn’t need her in 2012, they dropped her! Reason she didn’t name names, in case they needed it against one of the other 4. Also sure the 4th was NOT a female, but the son of the people who owned the house. WHO would go into a house w/no family present and have a drinking party???
“This started when Dems thought Romney might win in 2012”
Can you cite a source or is this just speculation?
didn’t she say previously that she told no one ??
Supposedly yes. SO was she lying then, or now?
“didn’t she say previously that she told no one ??”
Was left with the impression she was referring to the alleged event, but she said all along her husband and therapist heard her tell of her new memory, but all they are witness to is she claims to have discovered a memory
There are possibly tens of millions of individuals who now can say she told them about her memory too
But we know of Harry Potter, too
Just knowing what someone wrote or said doesn’t make it any more real than him
I feel sorry for her, I would hate to be used by some political group for what had a real chance of making me into a public spectacle
This is disgusting what the Democrats have put her through. They all need to be removed from office
All 4 HEARD from a delusional teen 30+ years after the alleged event. So?
BS! All of it. Put her under oath and if she lies, prosecute her.
Kavanaugh was first nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit by President Bush in 2003
So what she is saying is she told people in 2012 after having her memory recovered the same story she is telling now
I would think she could get millions more, now, to testify to having heard the story but that does not make any of us a witness to an alleged event
This is ridiculous letting this sickening display go on, she is a victim of a false memory and is being made a public spectacle.
Where is the compassion, sympathy and more importantly empathy for her from all the narcissistic psychopaths who would allow her to be their victim for their political opportunism