Black Virginia lawmakers to boycott Trump’s Jamestown visit

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 6:35 am July 30, 2019
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s black state lawmakers announced Monday they will boycott an event this week commemorating the beginnings of American democracy because President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend.

The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus said its members would not attend a ceremony in Jamestown on Tuesday marking the 400th anniversary of the first representative assembly in the Western Hemisphere.

“The commemoration of the birth of this nation and its democracy will be tarnished unduly with the participation of the President, who continues to make degrading comments toward minority leaders, promulgate policies that harm marginalized communities, and use racist and xenophobic rhetoric,” the caucus said in a statement.

Caucus members said they will also boycott other parts of a weeklong series of events and have instead planned alternative commemorations Tuesday in Richmond.

Trump, who event organizers say will give remarks Tuesday, is among the state and national leaders and dignitaries scheduled to attend the Jamestown ceremony.

The White House didn’t immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

When the Richmond Times-Dispatch first reported earlier in the month that Trump would take part in the event, top Democratic lawmakers said they would not attend. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney later resigned in protest from an event planning committee.

The move by the caucus comes after Trump’s weekend comments referring to Rep. Elijah Cummings’ majority-black Baltimore district as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

The caucus’s statement did not specifically mention Cummings but said Trump’s “repeated attacks on Black legislators and comments about Black communities makes him ill-suited to honor and commemorate such a monumental period in history.”

Tuesday’s events are just one part of a yearlong commemoration called American Evolution meant to honor key milestones in the state’s colonial history, including the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first recorded Africans in English North America.

4 Comments

Kstephens
Kstephens
9:20 am July 30, 2019 at 9:20 am

Good thing they won’t be there, no rioting and crime.

FrankC
FrankC
9:50 am July 30, 2019 at 9:50 am

Give their seats to people who deserve to be there.

AzRep
AzRep
11:00 am July 30, 2019 at 11:00 am

Juan Garrido was born in West Africa around 1480. Garrido is the first documented black person to arrive in this country, and he is also the first black conquistador. And like the other conquistadors, Garrido soon succumbed to the lure of wealth and fame in the New World. Lest we are tempted to romanticize him, it is important to remember that Garrido, like the other conquistadors, was no saint: He also participated in Hernando Cortes’ destruction of the Aztec empire, along with 100,000 Tlaxcalan allies. He settled in Mexico City in 1524 for four years, and then began a gold mining operation with slave labor.

Interesting that the first black man to set foot in the America’s was a slave owner himself. Another in a long line of Black slave owners, but that fact is mysteriously overlooked.

Bill 32958
Bill 32958
11:05 am July 30, 2019 at 11:05 am

I think they’re all “racists” for boycotting Trump’s visit.

