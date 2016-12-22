Black man arrested in 'Vote Trump' burning of Mississippi church

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities arrested a man Wednesday in the burning of an African-American church that was also spray-painted with the words, “Vote Trump.”
Andrew McClinton of Leland, Mississippi, was charged with first degree arson of a place of worship, said Warren Strain, spokesman for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. McClinton is African-American.
McClinton was arrested in Greenville, where Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church was burned and vandalized Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election.
It was not immediately clear whether McClinton is represented by an attorney.
An investigation continues, but a state official said authorities don’t believe politics was the reason for the fire.
“We do not believe it was politically motivated. There may have been some efforts to make it appear politically motivated,” Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, who is also the state fire marshal, told The Associated Press.
Greenville is a Mississippi River port city of about 32,100 people, and about 78 percent of its residents are African-American. While it’s not unusual for people of different racial backgrounds to work and eat lunch together, local residents say the congregations at most churches remain clearly identifiable by race.
Hopewell was founded in 1905 in the heart of an African-American neighborhood, and the congregation now has about 200 members. While some walls of the beige brick church survived the fire, the empty windows are boarded up and church leaders have said the structure will likely be razed. Rebuilding could take months.
After the fire, Hopewell congregants began worshipping in a chapel at predominantly white First Baptist Church of Greenville. The Hopewell bishop, Clarence Green, said last month the generosity of First Baptist demonstrates that “unlimited love” transcends social barriers. James Nichols, senior pastor at First Baptist, said the Hopewell members are welcome to stay as long as they need a home.
Greenville is in Washington County, a traditional Democratic stronghold in a solidly Republican state. In the Nov. 8 presidential election, Republican Donald Trump easily carried Mississippi, but Democrat Hillary Clinton received more than twice the vote of Trump in Washington County — 11,380 for Clinton to 5,244 for Trump.
© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Black man arrested in 'Vote Trump' burning of Mississippi church,
Black TRASH Matters trying to put the blame on Conservatives. Just like the Muslim woman in last weeks article, stating Trump supporters had harassed her, when in fact she made up the story. The war on Conservatives by the GARBAGE DemoRAT / ROT left.
Another poorly written Associated Press article. It fails to mention how the suspect came under suspicion. Neither does it attempt to explain why officials deny that the crime was politically motivated, when overwhelming evidence indicates that it was.
Of course he was politically motivated. Conservatives don’t vandalize buildings, let alone churches. He only fooled other libtards with this. Nobody with a brain was fooled for a second.
Conservatives will paint their own houses in support of Trump. This is the “Trump House” in Pennsylvania. It’s real. I saw it personally this summer.
When I yelled “GO TRUMP!” to anyone in Pennsylvania they shouted it right back at me. This wasn’t vandalism, but patriotism.
Yeah, not politically motivated. Right. I guess “Vote Trump” really means “I’m flammable.” Regardless, arson is one of the more despicable crimes there is. Send this sucker to the clink and forget about him.
What it means is I like killary, I like to burn, IF I right VOTE TRUMP I AM SURE TO help killary! and get to BURN A CHURCH!
And who knows, leadfoot, might even collect some insurance.
I expect he is no longer welcome in his own community. That may be worse for him than jail.
Let’s put aside this PC garbage of calling blacks “African-Americans”. The term is NOT synonymous with black. There are white African-Americans in this country who actually came from Africa. If these people did not come from Africa, then they are Americans who are black, not hyphenated Americans. I get so sick of this I could just puke blood.
It is bizarre. The only African Americans I know are actually white. Completely stupid.
The pc b.s. is out of control. I recently saw a tv “news” story where the reporter referred to JAMAICANS as african americans. The media calls anyone who is black “african americans”.
I knew it was an inside job when I heard about the crime…Oh well at least their church was burned down with no one in it… As for the church in the community taking then in that is what American Churches should do, however I doubt if the shoe was on the other foot would the black church do the same…
Maybe..
I have never understood the white church-black church idea. That is certainly not what Jesus planned for his followers. Maybe this incident will bring these congregations together to worship together.
I certainly understand why the different cultures prefer to worship in their own churches. I grew up in a Spanish-speaking church. We often went to Black churches to worship with them. The black culture of the churches where we visited, was very free in expressing themselves. They were very exuberant and responsive to the pastor’s message. Our Hispanic church was also very expressive, though not quite as much as the black churches. When we’d go visit a White church, we felt very bound up because we weren’t free to express ourselves as we were accustomed. We thought of it as “dead”. I’m not saying that type of worship is wrong. It just isn’t where we feel at home. It’s like going to a party where your personality can be freely expressed, or sitting on a chair all evening and talking in quiet tones. Some minority groups just want to feel at home where they go to worship. It has NOTHING to do with racial segragation.
You are right. I don’t go by Scotch, German, English American. President Obama should be called an English, African American. Many sports figures have maybe 3 times as much white blood as they do black blood but want to be considered black because it is more accepted in sports. No matter what we want, our DNA tells the story. We need to all be Americans without all the dividing nonsense.
“We do not believe it was politically motivated.” Hahahahahah!
Are these people stupid enough to believe that we are stupid enough to believe that?
He wrote “Vote Trump” to engender hatred against Trump supporters.
Morons.
This just in: historians have concluded that the burning of the Reichstag in 1933 by the Nazis was not politically motivated. Marinus van der Lubbe was just trying to collect on an insurance policy on the building.
Gee, I remember immediately after tis incident was reported, I commentedon a news site that this sounded like the “old trick of blaming your enemy for something that you did, to further assassinate their character”I`m not surprised to be vindicated, as this scenario has been playing out repeatedly, including by a man who placed a burning cross on his own lawn 2 years ago.Alas, he too was an African American trying to foment more Anti-White sentiment.