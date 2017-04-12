Black man arrested for arson incident attributed to ‘White America’

The arrest of a black Charlottean for a planned out hate crime credited to “white America” has turned a Charlotte arson case into fuel for roiling conspiracy theories on social media.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police suspected a black man in the case from the start, after seeing surveillance tape outside the Central Market, an immigrant-operated store in east Charlotte. A window was broken out, a flaming object thrown through the door and a note left behind that credited the fire to white followers of Donald Trump.
The man charged Sunday, Curtis Flournoy, 32, has been arrested five previous times in Mecklenburg County.
So how did a man with a history of marijuana arrests come up with an arson plan that included a typed note that starts: “Our newly elected president Donald Trump is our nation builder for White America. You all know that, we want our country back on the right track. We need to get ride of Muslims, Indians and all immigrants.”
Headlines in the far right media on Sunday insisted that the hate crime was faked, staged and a hoax, based on their assumption that the suspect had a motive other than driving immigrants out.
“While this may seem like a Trump-related hate crime perpetrated by immigrant-hating white racists,” said the Defiant America, “it was none other than the work of a black man.”
His motive? Civil unrest, according to conservative Web sites like The Federalist Papers, which called the fire “clearly a hoax hate crime designed to blame white people.”
Said Liberty Unyielding: “Two of the nation’s more vexing domestic problems — deteriorating race relations and immigration — appear to have provided dual motivation.”
The Right Wing News called it “a twofer for hate.”
“Harm the local Indian business people and blame Caucasians for all of it. It may be that the guy just wanted to stir up trouble,” said the site “Regardless of who is to blame, this will ratchet up tensions even more in that area. Authorities have rightfully labeled this crime a hate crime.”
Still other Web sites resorted to sarcasm, claiming a “devious” white Trump supporter disguised himself as black.
“POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF ‘WHITE SUPREMACIST’ COMMITTING CRIME FOR ‘WHITE AMERICA’,” said a headline in Milo.com.
Charlotte police have not said what motivated the arson, which comes at a time when efforts are being made to unite African-American, immigrant and LGBT groups into a single political block in the state. This includes an upcoming May 1 march and business boycott planned at Marshall Park that hopes to show a united front to city leaders.
Flournoy is charged with burning a building of trade, malicious damage by use of an incendiary material, felony breaking and entering, ethnic intimidation and anonymous or threatening letters.
The store, Central Market, is a Nepali Indian store that sells fast food, groceries and gifts, mostly from the Indian subcontinent (Nepal, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Burma and Bhutan). The store is operated by Kamal Dhimal, a Bhutan refugee.
The nation’s population of people from the Indian subcontinent are currently on alert, after several high-profile killings, including one in Lancaster County last month. The victim in that attack, Harnish Patel, 43, was the owner of a convenience store in Lancaster County. He was found dead of gunshot wounds in the yard of his home on March 2.
A GoFundMe site was set up by Erik Hovind, who hopes to raise $2,500 to cover the damage at the store. He believes the incident was committed by someone “undoubtedly trying to damage race relations and discredit Trump supporters.”
“Lets show Mr. Dhimal what this country TRULY thinks of its immigrants,” said Hovind on the GoFundMe page.
___
(c)2017 The Charlotte Observer (Charlotte, N.C.)
Visit The Charlotte Observer (Charlotte, N.C.) at www.charlotteobserver.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Black man arrested for arson incident attributed to ‘White America’,
Good old Curtis Flournoy, doesn’t he look like an Angel, in the photo above? Arrested five times previously. Another fine upstanding citizen from Black TRASH Matters. If Obama the Communist was still in the White House, he would invite good old Curtis to the White House. Curtis, another product of the welfare system, with no father around.
Obama would have stated that Curtis “could have been his son”!
Ok, so he’s been arrested 5 prior times. WHY WAS he still out on the streets!?!??!?!!?
Yeah, this is the guy you want to sit down next to you on the subway. Is there a place UNDER the jail for him?
Does anyone believe that this “intellectual giant” acted on his own? Or, is it far more likely that he was paid by someone to do exactly what he did?
Yeah Soros and Black Lies Matter paid him
This druggie would need at least another 50 IQ points to even qualify at the moron level. Let alone intellectual giant.
Like the Kenyan muslim/marxist…. KTNN!!
Don’t you just love it when there is no defense but to raise the ploy of racism, which in affect is reverse racism!!! Sadly the inner-cities breed this kind of subuman!
This dude might have gotten away with this in Rham Immanual’s Chicago or N Milwaukee,WI, but Charlotte is the wrong city to play this game in.
This won’t be the first time the LYING liberal media and Dems tried to pin a black man’s “hate crime” on “white America”. That is because they are so SURE that all us white people are constantly fomenting hate crimes to commit, and they want so BADLY for it to be true because it fits their “all white people are racist” narrative that they try to “help it along” a little with spin, and, if necessary, OUTRIGHT LIES.
THIS kind of BS is why the “mainstream” media now have ZERO credibility as “news” organizations.
What would happen if white America, so sick of accusations of racism, rose up and went hogwild with accusations against black racism, bearing down on all 4 corners with relentless heat, scuttling the media with how sick whites are of all the accusation, spin, lies, hate fomentation. Before I understood black racism, I was raped and sterilized at 17 by a black, nearly murdered years later by my black ex-husband, and now believe the black church deacon who told me black people have a core of hatred they are unable to overcome. Will this continue until Jesus returns? I can’t have children but if I could, would my great, great grandchildren still be paying for the sin of slavery? The quality black people like Carson seem to have transcended the mire to follow Dr King. When will the riotous thugs take authority as Americans and educate, participate, acknowledge the brotherhood of man and that we are all family like I was taught, but was duped, my confidence was gained, then abused. We must all be in the same boat, rowing in the same direction. It is spiritual war, with so many in demonic possession, they cannot really see God, for if they could, they would know that all tribes are His. The truth is the truth, is the truth.
And until we start HAMMERING these cretins with a harsh punishment FOR their criminal acts, INCLUDING attempt to incite racial hatred, these cretins will KEEP trynig it…
To LLJINTL; Please go ahead and call out black racists. Reverse racism is part of the black culture and this will not be settled until special interests groups and identity politics , which are divide and conquer political tool, fade away. Until then black racism must be called out just as is white racism . Best regards
Obama’s American legacy. Looks like his son too.
More Black Thugs
Obamas children
More Black Lies Matter ****
“Headlines in the far right media….”
How come we never, ever read …. Headlines in the far left media?