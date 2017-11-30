Black Lives Matter’s ‘BlackXmas’

Black Lives Matter has started a campaign to get all the black people in America to boycott all the stores run by white people in America, and shop only those outlets owned and operated by black people.
But don’t worry — that’s not racist. After all, the same people advocating for “BlackXmas” would be quite OK with a “WhiteXmas.” Right?
Hmm.
“We’re dreaming of a #BlackXmas,” tweeted #BlackLivesMatter-LA. @BLMA, as the Daily Caller noted.
So what’s that mean?
Well, the tweet goes on and explains: “…where folks withhold dollars from White capitalism and use resources to #BuildBlackCommunity. Instead of spending, DONATE to a Black organization as a holiday gift for your loved ones or #BuyBlack. Go to BlackXmas.org for more.”
Honestly, the proper American reaction to this ought to be a shoulder shrug.
It’s good to use one’s First Amendment right to protest — even when that protest takes a turn toward deciding where to spend money. After all, Americans are free to spend how they want, free to exercise their personal purchasing powers as they see fit, free to determine whether or not to buy something — oh, wait, except for Obamacare, of course.
But for Christmas shopping?
Well, that’s all personal choice, all individual determination.
So it’s quite fitting that Black Lives Matter might want its members and supporters to put a little money where their mouths are, and stay far away from businesses they believe are counter to their messages and principles. That’s the American way; that’s the capitalistic approach; that’s the constitutional-like manner of living.
The problem comes into the picture when those of other races wouldn’t be as free to live that same freedom dream, absent criticism and cries of outrage.
“This season, more than others, Black Lives Matter is asking people to wake up, to be conscious of our own economic power and to protest — not just in the streets — but in the malls,” wrote Melina Abdullah, a Black Lives Matter organizer, in a 2016 opinion piece for the Los Angeles Sentinel, the Daily Caller noted. “Black Lives Matter is dreaming of and building for a #BlackXMas, where we divest from White corporations and invest in building Black community. Rather than lining the pockets of Trump and other White-supremacist capitalists, donate to Black-led organizations that are building new, liberatory [sic] structures in our communities.”
Well and good. First Amendment freedoms, and so forth and so on.
But by the same token, so should be a #WhiteXmas.
What’s good for a #BlackXmas gander is good for a #WhiteXmas goose. What’s racist or not racist for #BlackXmas is similarly racist or not racist for #WhiteXmas. And sadly, that’s where the breakdown occurs.
It really is difficult to see how we can become a color blind society with actions like this. Everyone is free to support businesses they want but to boycott a business just because of their race is the definition of racism.
So they readily take the tax money handouts redistributed from predominantly white businesses to black social dependents, but refuse to give it back in trade, thereby diminishing the next available round of social wealth redistribution, making for less money and less of Black lives mattering. Does this not just accelerate the “Sooner or later you run out of other people’s money” Margaret Thatcher prediction? Socialism is indeed a form of self-hate insanity where life failure becomes their safe zone norm which they subliminally use to undermine ANY social attempts to make them equal, an entity they know in their hearts does not exist, at least within the political pantheon of Democrat Party self-destructive SOCIALISM. You can only redistribute wealth that should have been targeted for future wealth CREATION and CONSUME that already created before you find yourself black, living in a segregated Detroit hell, and your life mattering not at all.
inluminatuo, keep in mind BLM and other black organizations call for a black nation carved out of the South where all whites would be deported and all blacks there would be on US welfare rolls. Of course the black nation would be a socialist one funded by the US. That’s the insanity liberalism has brought about.
Black Lives Matter, is merely a three word sentence meaning RACIST. They scream and yell about how badly blacks are treated in our Society, and the supposed injustices they suffer due to their color. While all they say points to the reality, that they are the worst offenders of playing the race card. They call all other races, racists, while time and again, they prove just the opposite that it is they who are the true Racists, not the rest of us.
For example, let a person of color try to kill police officers while getting away from a possible arrest scenario, lead the officers on a long, dangerous, getaway attempt then when captured, put up a tirade of blasphemies, and injurious actions against the police. Now after all of the law breaking on the perp’s part, they are killed at the hand of another ethnic group, and suddenly it is the fault, automatically, of the arresting officer, even though he or her is defending their own person from injury by the offending runner.
Ferguson, they go on a rave because a black youth was shot in self defense, defy the facts of the action, begin burning out their own community. They don’t care whither the owner is black or white, they are all treated with equal hate by the black rioters, even though, more black people over that time frame were gifted with luxuries stolen from businesses. This is not a peaceful march against city hall, it is a gang banger make myself rich party under the guise of fighting racism. To be continued!!.
Consider Lincoln’s remarks in a debate with Stephen Douglas, September 18, 1858:
“I will say then that I am not, nor have ever been in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races … there is a physical difference between the white and black races which I believe will forever forbid the two races living together on terms of social and political equality. And inasmuch as they cannot so live, while they do remain together there must be the position of superior and inferior, and I as much as any other men am in favor of having the superior position assigned to the white race.”
Maybe Honest Abe knew more than he was given credit for
No doubt you also believe there can never or should be social or POLITICAL equality between blacks (or any other minorities) and whites. I’m sure you believe the Constitution is nothing more than treason to the white, Caucasian, Aryan, Anglo-Saxon, Nordic race.
A Heinz 57 Hispanic Christian and conservative constitutionalist American patriot
@Recce1,
Reading comprehension seems to elude you. Those are not my words; they belong to President Lincoln… You know, the great emancipator?
My point to posting his comment was to draw attention to the duration of conflict between blacks and whites. This is nothing new. And Lincoln’s observation that the differences will forbid the two from ever getting along is still valid today, and confirmed when blacks make overt efforts to exclude whites while forcing whites to acquiesce to their “plight of poverty.”
The rest of your comment is simply assburnt drivel.
It would appear that “Black lives Matter” are a bunch of racists.
I hope that you came to that truthful conclusion quite some time ago. Did you notice that Black Victims Caucus waited until after “Black” Friday to call for their display of black unity?
They keep talking about the “Revolution”, as does the “Resistance” mob but no one has jumped yet. I guess cowardice is another of their “core values”.
In addition to being a domestic terrorist organization.
BLM, part II. If, as their designation implies, B.L.M, truly matters why are they not in Chicago, and other Cities with high crime of Black on Black murder in the thousands per year???. Why do they look the other way, instead of making a strong presence with signs of Black Lives Matter, save our own from our own. God knows these kids, and some adults, have the right of life, just the same as everyone else. Where is their hate in these cases?. They should be directing their supposed hate of the killing of blacks, against their own, who kill way more blacks in any given year, than all other races combined. That disgusting time of slavery is far past us now. It has been addressed by many brave people of color, and the blacks now have a way of life far away from those terrible times. It was accepted then as a common practice. No Longer So. Blacks now, have the same rights, freedoms, and abilities as all other races, but it seems, instead of using this to their advantage, they are looking for the fast buck, instead of accepting the education offered them, and taking advantage of all things granted to them, to make their own lives so very much better. One must use the opportunities granted them, to a far better life which awaits each who take advantage, work and want a better life for themselves, and their future families.
BLM is a political socialist/Marxist organization bent solely on gaining power, not justice. It’s a domestic terrorist organization.
As time goes on, it is the blacks who are the racists. I have alway looked at a person and judged a person not by their color, race, religion but by the humanity. I have to say when it comes to blacks I am starting to have a hard time with how I have always felt about people.
A convenient and easy to spot indicator is the belt line. If their pants are hanging below that, it’s very likely they are not worth the dirt it would take to bury ’em.
Make it a Law! That will cut down on the crowds where I shop.
That will help to cut down on shop lifters where you shop, but will dramatically increase shoplifters at black owned business.
They don’t discriminate in their shoplifting.
To me a Black Christmas is a lump of coal in their Christmas government welfare stocking.
Nice.
That works in every state except where the EPA has destroyed the coal industry. In those states, they get bupkis.
This is yet another example of how blacks seem to want to resegregate themselves. Dr. King had nothing like this in mind…only today’s racist blacks…
I think the Congressional White Caucus should look into this matter.
Ahhh yes, But REVERAND Dr. King was a Self-governing Niebuhr inspired Christian who understood Christmas was all about the Christ child, unlike the Democrat party secular socialist people of dependency raised by the Democrat machine these past 30 years who also worship children,,,IN ADULT BODIES..
Excellent point. Thanks.
Isn’t that kind of putting us back to when we were desegregated? it looks like this is turning back the clock to me. It really wouldn’t hurt my feeling any. We have given them everything they wanted even to the point of now being the minority. I have nothing against black people, I have black friends, it’s the ones that are never satisfied with what they have already accomplished like Rev. Al Sharpton, talk about being racist. You know the saying about Glass Houses and throwing stones.
So, how many black owned businesses are there in America? They need to put a list on the BLM Website. Of course that may cause a problem as many Whites may boycott those businesses and there are a lot more whites than blacks in America. How about we just accept we are ALL equal??? Why all this racist crap from BLM? None of them were slaves and none of us White folk ever owned slaves???? Go figure! Most of us White folks don’t even care about black vs. white or any minorities/color/gender/lgbtq/nationality/religion – it does not matter in life! Can’t we just all get along???
Will they also boycott ‘white’ grown foods, ‘white’ welfare funds, ‘white’ medical help, etc.? If your going to do it, do it 100%.
No more looting white owned stores!
There are a few things in life you just find beyond dumb. First off “White Christmas” has nothing to do with a race but with snow on Christmas and to turn it into a racial thing is the very definition of racism. Does BLM really need to find every little thing racist? Milk, guess those cow are racist as they don’t seem to ever make chocolate milk. How can racism end when people go out of their way to find things to be offended by and call racist? Fact is that snow is white, milk is white and neither were or are racist. Get past looking to be offended by even nature and look towards healing our hearts and souls. The majority of people are not racist nor do they judge a person on their race unless they are taught to. What are we teaching our children? How to be a racist? Think about it.
Black “X” Mas says it all. Leave Christ in Christmas!
This black racist idiot doesn’t realize that she has given all Americans of all colors an excuse to maybe decline to do business with the people based on skin color, especially if the skin color matches the color of the race with the highest violent crime rate in America & a penchant for feeling entitled to take the property of other Americans as payback for what happened to some Americans by other Americans who died decades ago.
I’m old enough to have lived the fight made by all color blind Americans to make it the law of the land that Americans of all colors could shop where they wanted & drink from any fountain. And now this black racist believes it will improve America if shoppers are coerced into only doing business with Americans of their own skin color.
Just like last century, Democrats once again are pushing the Jim Crow racist ideals of “separate but equal.”
I think Chernobyl has a ‘black Christmas’ every year? Russia might let you move in?
There is nothing like glowing black snow!
.
If you ask me, it’s a good thing that blacks will use only black owned stores for their shopping for two reasons:
1.) It will help support the black communities
2.) There will be a lot less shoplifting in ALL stores this year!
“WhiteXmas”? There’s already a term “White Christmas”, the reference is to snowfall — where “BlacXmas” by BlackLiesMurder is not innocuous!
Didn’t white people invent the games of basketball & football? Then they are being
“culturally appropriated” by blacks and they must stop it ‘R I G H T . N O W’ !!!
That’s OK. I will only shop at White owned stores.
Protests work both ways.
this is as usual more nonsense from Black Live’s Matter. I wish them luck with spending their money in black owned businesses only. It’s going to cut way down on their choices of things to purchase because there isn’t that many black owned department stores. jewelry stores, hardware stores or specialty shops to choose from. Stop trying to compete with white people & work harder at bettering yourselves. That will pay off big for all of society. Merry Christmas to all.
Why don’t all of you clowns in Black Trash Matters move to Cuba with Colin Kaepernick? The population in Cuba will explode with 73% of the black women having babies out of wedlock. Oh, I forgot to add, that the babies you bring into the world, in Cuba, will not have fathers around, because you guys in black trash matters do not know what personal responsibility is!
You Have to Chuckle, See They Think They Are The Only One’s In Their Community? And Every Thing Should Be To Their WANTS!
They Forget That Other People Also Live In Their Communities That Of Different Color And Nationalities!
BUT HERE’s THE “BIG ONE” It’s Also The Law Enforcement’s COMMUNITY ALSO And They Want Their Families SAFE ALSO!!!!
Sorry would not let me delete
Great! White merchants will save a fortune on security and losses from shoplifters!
If Black Lives Matter wants respect for their organization, they certainly aren’t going to get it this way. Talk about division. They are so blinded by their hate, they can’t see the truth. Anyone who is in this organization is a Black Supremacist and they will never get my respect. The only thing they stand for is hate mongering.
Instead of spending, DONATE to a Black organization
Hmm. You mean like, oh, I dunno, Black Lives Matter?
Perhaps White owned businesses should put up signs saying,
“In order to demonstrate our solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, this store will not serve any black customers until after the holiday season.” I doubt it will hurt their business noticeably, but maybe it will motivate those black customers who don’t agree with the BLM’s racist rhetoric, to stand up and say so in public.
As small a minority of the world’s population the “white” race is (one tenth to one sixth), why are so many anxious to supplant their standing amongst the races, considering their comparative accomplishments?
After all, people of the so called “white” race have unlocked the secrets of DNA, and relativity, launched satellites, created automation, discovered electricity and nuclear energy, invented automobiles, aircraft, submarines, radio, television, computers, medicine, telephones, light bulbs, photography, and countless other technological miracles. Peoples of the “white” race were the first to circumnavigate the planet by ship, and orbit it by spacecraft, to walk on the moon, probe beyond the solar system, climb the highest peaks, reach both poles, exceed the sound barrier, descend to the oceans depths.
Is there any question, any doubt that they are the most industrious and innovative race amongst races in the history of mankind, constantly resetting the thresholds of achievement for the world’s population?
Why then, despite their massive, practically exclusive or solo contributions to the advancement of all of mankind, is there this deep seated, thinly disguised hatred of whites in general, permeating the air?
Depending which census figures one relies upon, the “white” race accounts for one-tenth to one-sixth of the world’s population amongst the three basic racial categories, Caucasian (Aryans, Hamites, Semites); Mongolian (northern Mongolian, Chinese and Indo-Chinese, Japanese and Korean, Tibetan, Malayan, Polynesian, Maori, Micronesian, Eskimo, American Indian); and, Negroid races (African, Hottentots, Melanesians/Papua, “Negrito”, Australian Aborigine, Dravidians, Sinhalese)
As small a minority of the world’s population the “white” race is, why are so many anxious to supplant their standing amongst the races, considering their comparative accomplishments?
De white debbils be lockin’ up da bruthas just fo’ poppin’ a cap in a competing drug dealer or gangbanger, an’ dey be discimnatin’ jus’ cause a brutha got a rap sheet for rob’ry an’ killin’ since he been twelve.
The Black Lives Matter organization, are nothing but a bunch of DISGUSTING RACISTS ! Doctor Martin Luther King, who I personally respected, would “Turn Over In His Grave”, to see what has happened in the Black Community. Instead of bringing the races together which is what HE wanted, these prejudiced, racist, groups, are SEGREGATING them completely. What a truly HORRIBLE organization !