Black Lives Matter Minnesota issues ‘travel alert’ for St. Paul

Black Lives Matter Minnesota is advising black visitors and other people of color to “exercise caution” while visiting St. Paul during Super Bowl LII.
“The St. Paul Police Department is the deadliest department in the state of Minnesota, killing more people annually than any other department in the state,” reads the BLM advisory, the first such advisory issued by the group.
A spokesman for the St. Paul Police Department declined to comment Thursday.
Trahern Crews, a spokesman for Black Lives Matter Minnesota, said the group is not discouraging tourists from visiting St. Paul, but they want greater professional repercussions for officers who use unnecessary force.
Crews also noted incidents of police brutality have been alleged across the metro.
“In St. Paul, a disabled 52-year-old woman was mauled by a police dog while she was taking out the trash,” said Crews, referring to the Sept. 23 incident involving Desiree Collins. “Just be careful when you come to the Twin Cities area, not just St. Paul.”
Thursday’s “travel alert” included a list of eight people of color who had been killed in recent years in officer-involved incidents, such as the deaths of Cordale Handy and Marcus Golden.
The alert also listed eight incidents where St. Paul police officers had used force on people of color, several of which resulted in large civil settlements paid out by the city.
In April, the St. Paul City Council agreed to a $2 million settlement — the city’s largest ever — with Frank Baker, who was bitten by a police canine and kicked in the chest by an officer in June 2016.
Black Lives Matter Minnesota 2 years ago.
The alert comes in advance of a “Take a Knee Nation” rally and protest planned for Sunday afternoon near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the site of the Super Bowl.
Last June, the NAACP issued a similar “travel advisory” for the entire state of Missouri. The alert was prompted by a bill passed through the Missouri Legislature that makes it more difficult for employees to prove their race or gender directly led to unlawful discrimination.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, the city’s first African-American mayor, was elected in November on a platform that included police reform and diversifying the St. Paul Police Department and City Hall.
___
Judge not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
I didn’t notice.
A publicity stunt if ever there was one. Looking for a little relevance.
Police officers have a difficult job. Has there been unnecessary force used during field operations by police officers? Yes. Are police officers human? Yes. With all of that said, people need to take heed when confronted by a police officer. Give respect; whether the officer returns the respect or not.
Why do we have a “black” history month? Could we create an Italian, Polish, Chinese history month? Why do we have a “Black Congressional Caucus”? Could we have a “White Congressional Caucus”? It seems that when we create these semi-official segregated groups we are doing more to divide the people of the country than anything that is being done by the so called supremacist or nationalist groups, white or black to separate us..
When I was in college in the 70’s the goal was complete integration. Which I thought was a good thing. That seemed to have been one of the goals of Dr. King. Now we have groups demanding ‘Black only dorms’, Black only clubs and course offerings at universities. Are we going in the exact opposite direction that Dr. King gave his life for?
People have a right to be proud of what they and their ancestors have contributed to this country but try to remember that this country was made to be the greatest place to live on the earth because of any one group. It was what each croup contributed that did it. Look at the name on the Wall and on the stones in any veterans cemetary. Look at the names of the men and women currently serving in our military to give you a hint as to what made America great.
What I would like to know is, if it’s so bad here, why do you stay? You have the freedom to go anywhere in the world, yet you choose to stay in what you claim is a rotten place. Why?
The St. Paul Police Department is the deadliest department in the state of Minnesota, killing more people annually than any other department in the state uh, yeah?
Most crime against blacks is from other blacks. In Chicago, for every black shot by police, 199 were shot by other blacks.
