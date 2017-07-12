Black Lives Matter Los Angeles claims ‘gun-toting racists’ incited by NRA to target minorities

An ongoing media battle between the National Rifle Association and Black Lives Matter continues unabated with a new ad on the incitement of “gun-toting racists.”
Anger over an NRA ad with spokesperson Dana Loesch sparked a campaign by political activists in June to have it removed from social media. In addition to a planned Women’s March on the NRA’s headquarters for July 14, Black Lives Matter has released a YouTube video criticizing cops and “racists” who may be inspired by the NRA.
“We’re talking about our lives here. When the NRA issues a public call to their constituents inciting violence against people who are constitutionally fighting for their lives, we don’t take that lightly,” a narrator says in YouTube video posted July 7. “We know that we are not safe, but we are not scared either. We will continue to produce media, teach students, march and protest to not only protect the First Amendment as fiercely as the NRA protects the Second [Amendment], but to protect our lives from gun-toting racists. We demand the NRA remove remove their dangerous propaganda videos narrated by conservative talk radio host Dana Loesch and Grant Stinchfield.”
The ad in question features Mrs. Loesch criticizing the “resistance” movement against President Trump, along with activists who “smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports … until the only option left is for the police to do their jobs and stop the madness. … The only way to stop this violence of lies is with the clenched fist of truth.”
Black Lives Matter’s video has attracted nearly 110,000 views since its debut.
“Are they delusional?” the firearms advocacy website Bearing Arms responded Tuesday. “No officer wants to have to shoot anyone. No officer wants to put him or herself in harm’s way. When they have to draw their weapon they’re not just risking the other person’s life, they’re also risking their own.”
“Freedom doesn’t mean destroying your hometown and looting like a crazy banshee,” Bearing Arms writer Beth Baumann continued. “Freedom means having your God-given rights protected. Freedom means protecting your rights in a peaceful manner.”
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
BLM is truly a subversive communist organization. I guess they forgot about the part where the NRA was originally formed to to make sure that 2nd Amendment rights were afforded to all Americans so the blacks could protect themselves from Southern Democrat KKK raiders that sought to kill them. I guess that didn’t fit the Fake News narrative that they continue to perpetuate.
And they support politicians that take away their right to defend themselves. This leaves them more dependent on their supposed enemy and the politicians who control them. Kind of the opposite of freedom.
That is the way that democrats keep black voters right where they want them, on the “Plantation”.
And for BLM to say “This is just encoraging racists to gun us down”.. WHERE? Show me the news stories where NRA members have been out, assaulting BLM folk? Show me police reports where someone who was Racist Shot a black person??
YOU CAN’T. BUT i can show HUNDREDS where BLM and their ilk, as been the ones VIOLENT towards everyone else…
This young lady needs a $10 million dollar defamation lawsuit brought against her and the LA BLE, Black Leftist Extortionists by the NRA. BLM also should have a class action suit against them for causing the police in black neighborhoods to “back off” for fear of being BLE’d when some gangster decides he needs to kill a cop but instead gets drilled. That suit should be for $50 million.
Depolicing is a real issue and I say let ’em live without LEO protection.
Additionally, ALL STORE OWNERS from every city that BLM has rioted in, should form their OWN class action lawsuit for loss of earnings, destruction of property, intimidation and the rest..
How African Americans support the BLM and Democrats is dumbfounding. Through entitlements the modern day slavery was created. Those that choose this route whether white, black, brown, yellow, or red are just votes for the Democrat party. How are they helping people on entitlements? WAKE up people and see the truth, we are responsible for our actions. Dana Loesch stated to stand up against the tyrants (The Democrat party, or should we say the communist party) by speaking up, not shooting people. The BLM is just another terrorist organization like antifa. Look at their history, the party of slavery, the party of the KKK, the party who started the Civil war, the party that lobbied against the Civil rights Bill, the party of the federal reserve, the party of Lyndon Johnson who stated that now we’ve catered to those “ni..ers and we’ll have them voting Democrat for the next 200 years”, the party that elected a half black president that doubled unemployment for blacks, the party that doubled the national debt in 8 years, the party that made health insurance unaffordable for the middle class. Quite simply the party of “LIES”.
The primary ‘gun-toting racists’ are members of the BLM organization.
As many you tube videos show, they don’t even have to be gun toting, JUST BLACK and violent!
Radical, racist, violent, seditious, criminal, cynical, hypocritical, delusional, asocial, anarchical, Fascistic, dangerous, and, if not all that, utterly laughable.
Gun toting racists…in California!!!
Guess being a libdem in CA where guns are illegal, where the term “Sanctuary City” was born, makes all people racist…unless of course you are black. I would love to argue a classic case of ignorance, but alas this is sheer stupid…or the pennacle of black lib thinking. Then again, Maxine Waters does come from that area. Must be something in the water.
That is a great ad by the NRA and it really hit home with the BLM commies and leftists.
Does BLM even care about the black policewoman and mother who was gunned down in NY by their side? Not so much, I guess.
Most in BLM probably went out, got a 40 of Chronic or mad dog, and CHEERED while drinking..
When BLM goes to abortion clinics located in or at the edge of traditional black neighborhoods and helps black pregnant women to save their babies, rather than kill them at a ratio much greater than whites or Hispanics, and when BLM goes to the inner city of Chicago, New Orleans, and other major cities and goes from door to door announcing they will now help lower and eliminate the pandemic of black on black crime and murder, they they will gain some “cred” and live up to their name. Until then BLM is a domestic leftist/socialist racist organization bent on destroying America.
Slight correction, they are a domestic TERRORIST organization…
Is this the ‘twilight zone’? A black group, BLM, which advocates violence against law enforcement personnel blames the NRA for gun violence while the bro’s are packin’ heat to settle things. I doubt many took a NRA safety class.
And all OUR guns were acquired legally, i doubt 1/500th of those in the hands of the gang banger homies, were bought legally..
The largest private army in the world and we know how to use our weapons when and where needed.