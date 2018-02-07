Black Lives Matter activist Muhiyidin d’Baha fatally shot in New Orleans

A well-known Black Lives Matter activist was fatally shot in Mid-City early Tuesday, according to New Orleans police.

Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, who preferred to be called Muhiyidin d’Baha, was found about 1:25 a.m. in the 2200 block of Bienville Street after he had been shot in the thigh while riding a bicycle, New Orleans Police Department spokesman Beau Tidwell said late Tuesday.

He was taken to a hospital but died there later in the morning. Tidwell didn’t elaborate, but gunshot wounds to the thigh can be deadly if they affect the femoral artery.

Tidwell said no information about a possible motive or potential suspects was immediately available.

Relatives of Moye, 32, first reported his death to media from his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, though the location of the slaying provided in many of those accounts was incorrect.

Countless social media users lamented the news as it spread quickly online.

The post of one person described as a dear friend said it appeared Moye, also nicknamed “Moya,” died of “a random act of violence.”

“He had so much life and energy and intellectual curiosity and capacity and love,” the post said. “The last thing he said to me was that he was doing community work out of town and that he was learning so that he would come back to Charleston and help empower the people.”

The post continued, “He was loved by all of his friends and respected by all those who want to see social and racial justice in Charleston.”

Last year, media widely reported how Moye was arrested after he attempted to take a large Confederate battle flag from a protester waving it in downtown Charleston. Video captured the arrest, which reportedly prompted activists to raise $2,000 for Moye’s bail.

He also drew notice when he attended a local government meeting in the Charleston area to renew demands for a community police watchdog board with subpoena power but was removed by officers.

Charleston was where a white supremacist killed nine people at a black church in 2015, motivating New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to successfully push for the removal of four Confederate monuments in his city last year.

A person identifying herself as Moye’s niece has setup a GoFundMe account dedicated to helping raise money to return her uncle’s body to Charleston as well as for a memorial service. The account set a goal of $7,500 but already had raised nearly $10,900 by Tuesday evening.

“Our family is beyond appreciative for the outpouring of love and support we’ve received today,” read a message from the account created by Camille Weaver. “Moya was a light and he will shine forever.”

Moye’s death occurred during a particularly violent stretch in New Orleans. He was among at least five people shot Monday night and Tuesday, three of whom died.

The bloodshed brought the number of murders in New Orleans this year to at least 25. New Orleans-based crime analyst Jeff Asher said that is one more murder than was reported during the first 37 days of 2017.

The national Black Lives Matter movement Moye helped lead began in about 2013 in protest of the fatal shootings of black people, primarily by police.

WWL-TV contributed to this report.

