Black female golfers claim discrimination at PA golf course

YORK, Pa. (AP) — When she walks onto a golf course as one of the few black women on the links, Sandra Harrison fills with pride and hopes her play will dispel stereotypes and disarm her fellow players — who are often white and male.
What she felt playing at the Grandview Golf Club as a new member in her community could not have been more opposite, Harrison said. The 59-year-old retiree said she was traumatized, rattled and hurt after she said she and the group of black women she was playing with were run off the course before police were called when a white man claimed the women were playing too slowly.
“It was like we were playing with targets on our backs,” Harrison said. “What other reason could there be other than we were guilty of being black while golfing?”
No charges were filed, but the confrontation Saturday touched a raw nerve after two other somewhat similar incidents. Two black men in Philadelphia were handcuffed and arrested on April 12 after a Starbucks employee called police because they hadn’t bought anything in the store. And employees of an LA Fitness in New Jersey wrongly accused a black member and his guest of not paying to work out and called police, prompting an apology from the company.
Harrison and Sandra Thompson said they were at the second hole when representatives of the Grandview Golf Club told the group they were playing too slowly.
“We knew we snapped those balls and moved right ahead,” Thompson said in an interview with The Associated Press.
According to Thompson, one of the other women said she was confronted by a man with a posturing, aggressive demeanor who said, “You need to move forward! I’m the owner!”
Not wanting to lose the day, the group attempted to power through the front nine, Harrison said, but the confrontations made them increasingly upset and unable to concentrate on the game.
After the ninth hole, three of the women dropped out and headed home.
“I said, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore,'” Harrison said. “I was traumatized.”
Down to two players, Thompson figured she and her partner could continue without being bothered. Again, they were approached.
The message this time: “Get off our property.” The women were informed the police had been called.
After they were questioned, police declined to proceed further. Thompson said she was offered a check refunding her membership, but refused.
On Sunday, club co-owner JJ Chronister told the York Daily Record she called the women personally to “sincerely apologize.”
On Monday, she issued a second statement to the newspaper saying players who are slow typically leave the course when asked by club personnel.
“In this instance, the members refused to leave so we called police to ensure an amicable result,” the statement reads. It says the women skipped holes and took an extended break.
“During the second conversation we asked members to leave as per our policy noted on the scorecard, voices escalated, and police were called to ensure an amicable resolution,” it reads.
It’s part of golf etiquette that slow-moving players let groups behind them play through if they are holding things up, and often golf courses have employees who monitor the pace of play, letting golfers know when they are taking too long.
The five are part of a larger group of local women known as Sisters in the Fairway. The group has been around for at least a decade, and all of its members are experienced players who have golfed all over the country and world. They’re very familiar with golf etiquette.
“Our name implies that we want to live life in a fair way,” Harrison said. We want to be sisters in the fairway, in golf and in life.”
Normally, clubs don’t allow groups larger than four. Sandra Thompson was the last member to arrive, and checked with a clerk to see if it was OK to join the four others, knowing a fifth member might be an issue. The clerk said it was fine, said Thompson, an attorney and president of the York branch of the NAACP.
Thompson posted a video on her Facebook page showing the interaction with club co-owner Jordan Chronister, his father, former York County Commissioner Steve Chronister, and several other white, male employees.
In it, Jordan Chronister tells the women he’s been timing them and that they must leave the premises. The women respond that they took an appropriate break and that the men behind them were still on their beer break and not ready to tee off. The women are then told that the police have been called. And so they wait.
Northern York County Regional Police arrived, conducted interviews and left without charging anyone.
“We were called there for an issue, the issue did not warrant any charges,” Northern York County Regional Police Chief Mark Bentzel told the York Daily Record.
JJ Chronister, who owns the club with her husband Jordan Chronister, told the newspaper Sunday that she called the women personally to apologize. She said she hopes to meet with them to discuss how the club can use what happened as a learning experience and do better in the future.
AP writer Alexandra Villarreal contributed to this report from Philadelphia.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
These people profess to be passionate enemies of racism; they in fact perpetuate racism by injecting it where it does not otherwise exist.
These are nothing but racist females!! With no respect for anyone else who is also claying on the golf course. I wonder if someone passes her while doing 45 mph on the expressway, would she also claim that they were racist?
Agree 100%.
Nailed it, Scruffy! If guys were getting that upset, then this group of harridans were probably hacking up the fairways, taking WAY too long to find their balls, and playing WAY too many mulligans. I’m a fairly new golfer myself (about two years), and I know how important it is to keep things moving. Sometimes that means you have to let your shiny, new Pro-V1 go even though you’ve only hit it once. Sometimes that means you 2-putt and then pick up the ball and press on. HeII, I’ve had situations where my partner and I have just skipped a Par 3 hole entirely to help make up for slow pacing. I’d bet my Cleveland RTX Black Satin Wedge that these women did NONE of this and were totally mucking up people’s Tee times!
I’ve only golfed on driving ranges, but by dad was an avid golfer, and i doubt he would have called cops on someone ‘mucking up the fairway and taking too long’.. SO i call bupkiss on the whole story.
Yeah, they kinda lost me when the brought in the naacp.
I was not there and perhaps the prior comments were… as that is what it sounds like from the judgmental comments. But, if you were not I guess you really cant judge the sit. It was said that they were skipping holes and if that were so, how can you possibly be behind? Plus it sounds like they are committed players. More facts going for them then your superior judgmental comments have. I’m a republican women and I love Trump. Just sayin that in case you lump me into a category too.
I agree that if you were not there you really can’t judge from the info supplied in this article. So Terbear, I would ask how you were able to determine that this race focused woman was discriminated against? I didn’t see any facts to prove that. I just saw a lot of accusations. I didn’t see any rebuttal from the other players either. Wonder why that was? I guess two sides of a story aren’t important when race and feminism are at the heart of a matter.
That said, I can’t imagine having to follow a party of 5 women of any color on a golf course. It would be a good day to cancel the reservation and go to the range instead. Now, you can go ahead and call me a misogynist. LOL
There is no excuse for slow play. Get to the ball and hit it.
Allowing others to ‘play through’ is common golf etiquette. Older golfers and most females understand this courtesy, especially with a fivesome! Look for more incidents like this as the entitlement/victimhood mentality continues to gain traction. People have grown weary of these attitudes and are simply resorting, when and wherever possible, to ignore it and as a last resort……complete avoidance.
And that’s wy i wonder ‘why were the cops called’?? Did they refuse to allow the other groups of guys to play through??
The golf course made a mistake n letting a fivesome on the course to begin with especially if it was a busy time of day for the course. I have upon occasion been in a group of golfers that has been asked to speed up play. That is what you do until you have caught up to the group ahead of you. And yes, you may be asked to leave the course if you continue the slow play.
I am sick and tired of the race card being played every time someone feels slighted. Grow up, stop whining, get over it, and act like an adult like most authentic American citizens with real birth certificates!