Black Democrats refuse to show up for Trump’s visit to honor Civil Rights Museum

Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis said he won’t attend the opening of a new museum in Mississippi this weekend, because President Donald Trump will be there.
The Mississippi Civil rights Museum in Jackson will open Saturday.
Lewis, with Rep. Bennie Thompson, said in a joint statement they would not attend as originally planned.
“President Trump’s attendance and his hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in this civil rights museum,” the lawmakers said. “The struggles represented in this museum exemplify the truth of what really happened in Mississippi.”
“Trump’s disparaging comments about women, the disabled, immigrants, and National Football League players disrespect the efforts of Fannie Lou Hamer, Aaron Henry, Medgar Evers, Robert Clark, James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner, and countless others who have given their all for Mississippi to be a better place.”
Lewis has played key roles in the civil rights movement since the 1960s. He has represented Georgia’s 5th District in the House since 1987.
Although they won’t be there, Lewis and Thompson encouraged all Americans to visit the museum — “after President Trump departs.”
In response to the boycott, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it was “unfortunate.”
“The president hopes others will join him in recognizing that the movement was about removing barriers and unifying Americans of all backgrounds,” Sanders said.
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus slammed the White House’s criticism.
“It’s laughable that the White House is criticizing Rep. John Lewis and Rep. Bennie Thompson for not attending the opening of a civil rights museum that honors the sacrifice of … John Lewis, Bennie Thompson & many others,” CBC Chairman Rep. Cedric Richmond said.
The museum will open at 11 a.m. Saturday and will feature speakers including Medgar Evers, Myrlie Evers and Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant.
Toadies/saps of KKK’s parent party have enough sense to not dishonour the civil rights museum — fix to the headline!
To HeII with John Lewis! What is it he did that was so great? He fetched Dr. King’s slippers or something? Martin Luther King was a smart man. John Lewis… not so much.
People like Lewis and the (Congressional Black Caucus) and a few more out there will never back off of the Races Card, Are you people so mentally challenged that you can’t see It’s (WE THE PEOPLE of the UNITED STATES) that will make AMERICA Great. Not the Color of ones skin. A person is what the Person has been brought up to think, and if that person want’s to change it that person will and can.
From the article above: ““President Trump’s attendance and his hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in this civil rights museum,” the lawmakers said. “The struggles represented in this museum exemplify the truth of what really happened in Mississippi.” Hey racist John Lewis, your hurtful policies have destroyed the inner cities. Go take a selfie with Barack, Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch. You, John Lewis will fit right in with these racist clowns!
I’m glad that they’re not going because racists don’t belong in a Civil Rights Museum..!!
This is interesting. Congressman Lewis trying to identify himself with real black leaders has indicated that Hank Aaron is named Aaron Henry. In the greater Mobile, Alabama area Henry (Hank) Aaron is highly respected as a man of integrety, with a work ethic and muscles to send a ball outside the playing field. Unlike Lewis, Hank worked hard and has kept faith with people. Walking in the crowd of misled Selma to Montgomery Marchers does not make one a hero. Maybe it is best that he stay away to leave recognition to those, more dedicated black leaders. Aggitation, with demands is not an adjult approach. This man was among those who sat on the floor of congress in some crazy protest. Since he has chosen to skip this event, President Trump will have to struggle without him. How do you spell STUPID?????
Lewis, is probably one of the most racist person in office. He is a disgrace.
Shameful behavior by Congressmen Lewis and Sanders. Can you imagine what they would have said if President Trump was NOT attending the opening? They’d slam him for that, too. Trump could find a cure for cancer and achieve world peace and the Democrats would still find something to whine about!
lewis, sanders, waters, conyers and a dozen more are grifters and liars. President Trump in one year has already done more than all these liars have in 50 years ! Blacks are DRAMA QUEENS ! Take away all their unearned perks and revoke their citizenship. Get their a$$ back to Africa and start your own country. You are not Americans !
If the shoe was on the other foot the racist bomb would have already been dropped. These guys need to look in the mirror.
Exactly. Imagine if Trump didn’t want to go to a Martin Luther King Jr. museum because there might be some black people there.
RACIST!
So how is this guy any different?
Since MLK was a Republican, I would bet he is looking down and is thrilled that the Liberal Democrats who tried to stop his movement with water cannons, dogs, etc will boycott the Museum Grand Opening. Very fitting that they decline to be present when the Republican President is there for the opening. After all it was the Republicans that ended segregation.
The Democrat’s have tricked the blacks at every election since. Not sure what is taught during Black History Month but this topic must have been skipped. Very sad the black’s have been kept on the Democrat plantation.
What exactly are these “hurtful policies” droopy eyes Lewis is talking about? The push to halt illegal immigration of people who take jobs from Blacks and lower their wages. The effort to bring back businesses so Americans have more jobs. Blacks have the highest unemployment rate. They have the most to gain from Trump’s policies. Granted Trump does call a thug a thug & supports the right of police to self defend but without the cops, Black thugs would kill thousands more in their communities. These phony Black leaders are the disgrace to Civil Rights leaders.
I fully supported the blacks when they had legitimate complaints in the 60s
& thought that we were on the right track until Obama came along.
Today, I am disappointed in the path that they are taking. Disparaging
police & our flag & anthem is objectionable to me, regardless who is doing
it. They need to step back to what MLK had in mind, in order to regain support.
Oh, they never get it, do they? The gross and obvious hypocrisy, cynicism, and overt racism on display whenever these walking stereotypes pull such a stunt, are never recognized by them, for, I suspect, they don’t understand what any of those words describe. Personally, if I were to attend the event, I’d be pleased and relieved to know these fraudsters will not. If the atmosphere was to be tainted, it would not be by the presence of the President, but by them, the professional race hucksters masquerading as respectable, responsible members of the U. S. Congress.
I have yet to see proof Mr. Trump is a racist….his comments weren’t racists, they were sort of Trump talk comments, others made it racist. When I heard James Clyburn say “A Little Sexual Harassment Is Okay Plus Conyers’s Accusers Are White Women,” as if they could not be believed, it really showed me just how racist he and other members are. I’m thinking there s/b no caucuses of race/color. The sad thing is, if these fools would stop resisting, they might discover there is a man in the WH who might help.
You’ve ruined the honor of the museum, Mr. Lewis. You no longer have the right to visit there yourself.
John Lewis is a VERY UNEDUCATED, and IGNORANT man ! The Democrats are the “Do Nothing” party, when it comes to helping Black people ! They TALK a lot, but actually do nothing ! If Martin Luther King was alive today, he would be VERY angry with John Lewis for not attending the opening of that Museum !
I am beginning to think that we need to vote these black democrats out of office before they get more hateful and racist.
“It’s laughable that the White House is criticizing Rep. John Lewis and Rep. Bennie Thompson for not attending the opening of a civil rights museum that honors the sacrifice of … John Lewis, Bennie Thompson & many others,” CBC Chairman Rep. Cedric Richmond said. Excuse me, but where is the criticism in the statement In response to the boycott, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it was “unfortunate.”. Really, GROW UP!!!! Anything to make this a racial issue…If all else fails, bring on the race card.