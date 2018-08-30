Bitterness in Death

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) has reportedly not been invited to attend funeral services for Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), her onetime running mate.

“Invitations were not extended (to Palin or Trump),” McCain fund-raiser Carla Eudy told People. Speculation in Washington, D.C., is that they came from “the family.”

“My guess is, it came from Cindy,” says a source close to the McCain family.

Source: People

NBC's @KellyO reports: Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin has not been invited to attend memorial services for John McCain — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) August 29, 2018

Palin family source says, “Out of respect to Senator McCain and his family we have nothing to add at this point. The Palin family will always cherish their friendship with the McCains and hold those memories dear.” — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 29, 2018

Following McCain’s death, Palin wrote in a tweet that McCain “was a maverick and a fighter.”

“Today we lost an American original,” she tweeted. “Sen. John McCain was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs. John never took the easy path in life — and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self.”

On Saturday, Obama and and former President George W. Bush will eulogize McCain during a service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

This is an excerpt. Read more at The Hill.

