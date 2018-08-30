Bitterness in Death

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) has reportedly not been invited to attend funeral services for Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), her onetime running mate.
“Invitations were not extended (to Palin or Trump),” McCain fund-raiser Carla Eudy told People. Speculation in Washington, D.C., is that they came from “the family.”
“My guess is, it came from Cindy,” says a source close to the McCain family.
NBC's @KellyO reports: Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin has not been invited to attend memorial services for John McCain
— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) August 29, 2018
Palin family source says, “Out of respect to Senator McCain and his family we have nothing to add at this point. The Palin family will always cherish their friendship with the McCains and hold those memories dear.”
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 29, 2018
Following McCain’s death, Palin wrote in a tweet that McCain “was a maverick and a fighter.”
“Today we lost an American original,” she tweeted. “Sen. John McCain was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs. John never took the easy path in life — and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self.”
On Saturday, Obama and and former President George W. Bush will eulogize McCain during a service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
Who WANTS to go to this traitors funeral? Only democraps and fellow traitors. I can’t think of anything positive to say about him just because he died. Death doesn’t bestow virtue on anyone.
They stated on Fox News that McCain, in his book, wishes he had chosen Joe Liberal Lieberman, as his Vice Presidential candidate, instead of Palin. Like I have stated in past columns, McCain was involved in the Savings and Loan scandal, McCain wanted open borders with Mexico, McCain conspired with my former Senator Carl Levin, as they instructed Lois Lerner at the IRS, to go after Tea Party Groups and McCain was an open border globalist. It was sad to see McCain glorified on Fox News. What a disgrace glorifying a Traitor, like McCain. Had I been on Fox News, I would have ripped Traitor McCain!