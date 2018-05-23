Bitter, Vindictive Hillary Clinton is the Face of the 2018 Democrat Party

The Democrat Party has no leader right now. No one.
Former President Barack Obama is palling around with his billionaire, island-owning buddies. Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders is kicking back in one of his three houses (we’re guessing the big one on Lake Champlain). And the 20-some 2020 presidential wannabes are all jockeying for media attention (and cash, lots of cash).
In such a void, that leaves just one person with the spotlight: the bitter, ever-angry, petty, vindictive Hillary Clinton.
Mrs. Clinton told the Democratic Women’s Leadership Forum on Friday that she would be a foundational part of the anti-Trump “resistance.” No, she didn’t ask whether anyone wanted her to be. “We have to win back the Congress,” she said. “I’ll be there with you every step of the way because we are going to take back the country we love.”
The whole speech sounded more like a threat than a promise. There she was, the 70-year-old two-time loser with the endless health problems pledging to lead the party, whether anyone wants her to or not.
Mrs. Clinton kept using the “we” word — and the present tense. “What do the Democrats stand for?” she asked. “We stand for truth, for evidence and facts,” she said. “We have kind of an affection for evidence. We think it should inform our policies, because they’ll actually work better.”
She didn’t mention President Trump by name, but she did say this: “We may have taken a little detour a year ago, but we’re back on the path of demonstrating unequivocally that our future is in diversity and inclusivity.”
Yeah, that “detour” was her getting crushed in the 2016 presidential election.
Some in the party still love her. Mrs. Clinton is being honored with a medal during Harvard University’s graduation week. And she was cheered as the commencement speaker at Yale last week, too, where she made a joke about Russia. At the graduation, Mrs. Clinton held up a Russian fur cap, saying, “I brought a hat too — a Russian hat. Look, I mean, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em!”
Mrs. Clinton also admitted she drank plenty to drown her sorrows, saying “I had my fair share of chardonnay.” No wonder she falls down so much.
But this time, whether she sticks around may not be her choice. The New York Times on Monday wrote a devastating story about Hillary and her husband, Slick Willy, which paints a grim picture of how Democrats really feel about the onetime political dynasty.
The story pays homage to the couple, saying they were once “the most powerful brand in Democratic politics.” But the piece quickly veers another way, saying that neither Hillary nor Bill will play a big role in party politics for the 2018 midterm elections.
“Both have been far less conspicuous than in past election cycles, but for different reasons: Mrs. Clinton faces distrust on the left, where she is seen as an avatar of the Democratic establishment, and raw enmity on the right. Mr. Clinton has been largely sidelined amid new scrutiny of his past misconduct with women,” The Times said.
The paper of record also says the couple “reeks of the past and [Democrats] fear that their unpopularity with conservative-leaning and independent voters could harm Democrats in close races.” And the piece points out that not a single one of the four candidates running in a Democratic primary election for a Republican-held House seat in Little Rock, Arkansas — the couple’s former hometown — “has reached out to seek the Clintons’ support.”
“‘I see the Clintons as a liability,’ said Paul Spencer, a high school teacher running as a progressive in the Arkansas race. ‘They simply represent the old mind-set of a Democratic Party that is going to continue to lose elections.'”
In one last scathing indictment, The Times says, “Associates of Mrs. Clinton said she is aware of the political pressures that make her unwelcome in red states, and they do not expect her to charge into races where she is undesired.”
Mrs. Clinton says she’s not running in 2020, but we’ll see. She’d love another chance to knock off Mr. Trump. Still, the Democratic Party savagely kills its losers: Al Gore “won,” but the party didn’t back him four years later. John Kerry, too, lost by a whisker but didn’t get another chance.
Of course, we haven’t heard the last of her — there’s no sign that Mrs. Clinton plans on shutting up anytime soon. But her importance, her power to control the party and its message, is over.
And when The New York Times tells you you’re done, you’re done.
Maybe when Hillary sobers up, she’ll see the writing on the wall.
⦁ Joseph Curl covered the White House and politics for a decade for The Washington Times. He can be reached at josephcurl@gmail.com and on Twitter @josephcurl.
Democrat Party acts and speaks like its base wants it to act and speak.
And the core of that base could be aptly characterized as undesirables: criminals, illegal aliens, social parasites, and other misfits to our society.
When you look at all the nonsense and hostility (towards the majority of the American people) that is recently coming from the Democrat Party, it mimics the same attitudes that that prevail among the undesirables class. And H. Clinton, like many other Democrat politicians, is trying to cater to that class. Doing that and being successful, of course, is not easy, so she gets bitter and worse.
One more observation: if anyone in the GOP’s base does something wrong, the Dems will call for GOP’s leader to condemn the perpetrators and reject their political support. However, Dems NEVER condemn or reject their base no matter how badly or unlawfully that base does behave. Have you ever heard Dems distancing themselves from common criminals, illegal aliens, social parasites, etc? Neither have I.
“V” for victory, Hilly, old bat !
Also for vindictive, vituperous, vicious, venal, vexing, vulgar, venomous and vilifying. Pretty well describes a VIXEN LIKE YOU !
“We may have taken a little detour a year ago, but we’re back on the path of demonstrating unequivocally that our future is in diversity and inclusivity.”
And forcing it down everyone’s throat. That is what the majority of Americans see
We see the vast majority vote to define marriage as one man, one woman and then the vote of five unelected officials tell us only their vote counts
It is really not what is your position on marriage but how we run our country and who gets to run our lives, us or them.
That is the fundamental question the Democrats just cannot seem to wrap their head around because they think they know so much better what you need in your life than you do
This is the way Chairman Mao did things too. He thought the farmers would have a better crop yield if all the peasants took to killing all the birds, which caused an insect infestation which caused a famine which killed 40 million.
Of course, being smarter than them he did not open the granaries in Beijing, which were full, and just let them starve, not even the emperors had been this cruel and lacking in any compassion
This is the Democratic party, it is the face of Big Brother running your life
It plays the role of intermediary between the taker and the makers, on behalf of the latter.
“The country they love?” That’s RICH–Obama spent 8 YEARS fomenting racial hatred and dividing this country in every way he possibly COULD divide it. Does that sound like LOVE to you? He and Hillary were funding and ARMING “rebels” in Syria–you know, the ones we call ISIS today? Does that sound like LOVE to you? They left four Americans twisting in the wind to DIE during the Benghazi attack for fear their little gun-running operation funneled through Benghazi would come to light. Does that sound like LOVE? The pair of them did EVERYTHING they could to weaken and destroy this country. Does THAT sound like LOVE to you? It doesn’t to me!
Put this bitter, corrupt old CRONE out to pasture (or preferably in PRISON) where she belongs. It’s a GOOD thing the conniving Dems have no leader. If they had one, they’d be even BUSIER trying to overthrow our legally elected President and doubtless scheming to use Antifa and other violent actors to stage a “revolution” so they could ILLEGALLY seize control of the government. And yes, they ARE that subversive, anti-liberty, and anti-AMERICAN.
I’m melting, oh noooooo…..I’m melting! Ding Dong the witch is dead!!
She ain’t dead yet, but her political career hopefully is!!!
Why is Hillary not in prison? The legal profession in America is bankrupt. The FBI and DOJ are bankrupt. The President is Bankrupt… he evidently sees no need to demand his AG go after Hillary… or for him to fire anyone in the DOJ and FBI who refuses to do so… Hillary is blatantly flaunting the law and not just any law… serious felony law.
America cannot claim to be a Nation of Laws as long as Hillary is free…
She is not imprison because DOJ and several federal agencies are saturated with Democrat operatives. The said saturation was done under the pretext of promoting diversity.
Well, that, and the corrupt old crone has BLACKMAIL FILES on everybody in the District of Corruption, so they’re all TERRIFIED to offend her in any way!
This megalomaniac refuses to accept that she is now officially a has-been, and her husband is now rightfully relegated to the Harvey Weinstein / Bill Cosby club. Her name and appearance no longer are enough to rally the coalition of radical feminists and unemployed millennials we saw at the Javits Center election night 2016. With her bevy of mis-deeds and cheating, her eternal punishment is try and maintain relevancy while the rest of the world has moved on.
If the Democrat Party’s base was composed mostly of rational, law-abiding, and pro-American individuals, she would have been finished. This, however, is not the case. “Liberal” hyenas welcome in their ranks anybody who is hell-bent on destruction of America.
Please don’t silence her, She, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, and Elizabeth Warren are the best things that can happen for a Red Wave in 2018.
Yes, as long as those idiots are the face of the Democratic party, we are in like Flyn!!!!
Clinton, Inc still holds considerable sway within the DNC heirarchy. Until that ‘bond’ is broken or diminished, she’s not going quietly into the night. Why do you think, outside of Crazy Bern, that the 2020 Dem hopefuls are allowing their buds in the MSM to shill for them? Anyone foolish enough to make an official announce now would more than likely be the receipent of a Clinton, Inc. ‘kneecap’. Don’t forget, Dems have a history with three-time losers. Think William Jennings Bryan in the early 1900’s.
Hillary is notoriously vindictive, so she’s getting her revenge on us deplorables by never going away.
A_Reader asked, “Have you ever heard Dems distancing themselves from common criminals, illegal aliens, social parasites, etc?”
Of course not .. that is where they get their leaders from … and, it’s their voting base.