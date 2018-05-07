Bitter McCain: I want Obama at my funeral, but not Trump

Arizona Senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain is reportedly making preparations for his own funeral, with requests that former presidents George Walker Bush and Barack Obama attend the ceremony and eulogize him.
McCain, 81, was diagnosed last July with primary glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The tumor was discovered during a routine physical the senator underwent in early July. After complaining of fatigue and double vision, McCain was given a CT scan, which revealed a clot just below his left eyebrow.
While some patients can, with aggressive treatment live, as long as 5 to 10 years, the average life-expectancy for patients with primary glioblastoma is roughly one to two years.
According to a report by CNN Sunday, sources close to both President Bush and President Obama claimed that McCain had requested that the two presidents take part in his funeral and deliver eulogies.
McCain has also requested that President Donald Trump not attend his funeral, preferring that the administration instead be represented by Vice President Mike Pence, The New York Times reported.
The veteran lawmaker, who has served in the US Senate for 31 years, was critical of Trump during the 2016 Republican primaries, and chastised the president in his upcoming memoir The Restless Wave, slated for release later this month.
In an audio excerpt of the memoir released to NPR, McCain touched on his prognosis and his own mortality.
“I don’t know how much longer I’ll be here,” McCain said.
Last month, McCain underwent surgery to treat an intestinal infection, his office disclosed.
“On Sunday, Senator McCain was admitted to Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, and underwent surgery to treat an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis,” said McCain spokeswoman Julie Tarallo.
“Over the last few months, Senator McCain has been participating in physical therapy at his home in Cornville, Arizona, as he recovers from the side effects of cancer treatment,” Tarallo continued. “He has remained engaged on his work as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and has enjoyed frequent visits from his family, friends, staff and Senate colleagues.”
