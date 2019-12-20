Biological male sues to be in Miss USA pageant; Nancy Pelosi babbles and Democrats debate

Nancy Pelosi speaks gibberish following the vote to impeach President Trump. A dude files a lawsuit to compete in the Miss USA pageant, and the Democrat presidential candidates debate in Los Angeles. All that and more on today’s show!

We certainly live in crazy times, and it’s particularly evident with what’s going on in the Miss USA pageant. A man — a biological male — is suing the pageant, because they won’t let him compete. The pageant is open to “natural born women,” and the lawsuit states that this practice amounts to “gender discrimination.”

The Democrat presidential candidates debated in Los Angeles on Thursday night, and it was more of the same. Mayor Pete Buttigieg was attacked for attending a “wine cave” fundraiser in Napa Valley, and Tom Steyer pulled out the race card against President Trump.

Nancy Pelosi, although rushing through impeachment as a historic pace, is now refusing to turn over the articles of impeachment to the Senate. What is going on with her? If you listened to her press conference, you’d be even more confused.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)