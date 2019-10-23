Biological male sets new women’s cycling record! Seattle math classes are getting woke?

A biological male just set a new record in women’s cycling. Boston wants to make it illegal to say the B**** word — you know… the one that rhymes with “itch,” and math classes in Seattle are about to get woke. All that and more on today’s show!

How much longer is this going to continue? Men are being allowed to compete in women’s sports, and records are being smashed. Aren’t those on the left supposed to care about women’s rights? Aren’t they all about fairness?

President Trump is being attacked by the media and Democrats for comparing impeachment to lynching. Yet, that is the exact comparison Democrats used when talking about Bill Clinton’s impeachment.

Did you realize that math was racist? Administrators in Seattle’s public schools think so, and they have a plan to “fix” it. Then, there is Boston. In the latest example of Democrats going crazy, there is now legislation to make it a crime to call someone the b**** word.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

