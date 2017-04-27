Billionaire Funds Overthrow of Capitalism

“System Change, Not Climate Change” is the demand being made by the Party for Socialism and Liberation in regard to Saturday’s Peoples Climate March. “Only socialism can solve the climate crisis,” they say. It appears that the organizers of the march agree, since the old Moscow-funded Communist Party is listed as one of the official “partners” of the group sponsoring the April 29th demonstration in the nation’s capital.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin would like nothing more than to see the U.S. close down its oil and gas industry and try to run a modern industrial economy on solar panels and windmills.
The Communist Party (CPUSA) is ecstatic, saying that a “radicalization process” is underway “that’s given renewed meaning and life by the independent movement to elect our country’s first African American president, Occupy Wall Street, the Dreamers, Black Lives Matter, marriage equality, and the political revolution energized by the Sanders bid for the presidency.”
But don’t expect our media to look behind the curtain of the Peoples Climate March, since reporters share the ideology of climate change. We will probably be told that the march is comprised of moms and kids.
In this case, it’s not really “behind the curtain” because the “partners” of the march are listed openly on the organizer’s website. The CPUSA-affiliate U.S. Peace Council is another partner.
Other official partners include Catholic groups like the Franciscan Action Network, and unions like the American Federation of Teachers, American Postal Workers Union, Service Employees International Union, and Communications Workers of America.
The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a group that backed Obama from the start of his political career, is a partner, as is the Socialist Party and the American Humanist Association.
Academia is represented through such organizations as the American Association of University Professors.
But there’s more: the Global Muslim Climate Network, the Islamic Society of North America, and a group called Green Muslims have signed on as partners.
Native Lives Matter has been formed, and they, too, are a partner of the climate march.
“On the 100th day of Trump’s presidency,” say the organizers, “our march will celebrate both the diversity of our movements and demonstrate our unity in the face of Trump’s attempts to divide us.” This is apparently a reference to President Donald Trump’s decision to enlist some industrial unions in a coalition to create jobs through the use of America’s oil and gas resources.
Trump’s electoral success has split apart the Democratic Party coalition that depended on unions and workers to help liberals win on Election Day.
One of the speakers, Jazzlyn Lindsey of Black Lives Matter DC, is described as someone who “utilizes her innovative interpersonal skills to educate and engage her peers on issues pertaining to the history of punishment and prisons, environmental racism, and intersectional feminism.” A picture on her Facebook page shows a “Black Muslims Matter” sign.
The national coordinator of the group behind the march, the Peoples Climate Movement, is Paul Getsos, who says, “We are a broad-based formation of over 50 organizations working with movements across the country to stop the Trump Administration’s and Congress’ attacks on our planet, people and communities. We demand an economy and government that works for all, clean air and water and a healthy environment. This administration must immediately stop attacks on communities of color and immigrant, Muslim, indigenous and LGBTQIA communities. We are marching from the Capital [sic] to the White House on his 100th day in office to show our resistance to the policies that favor the 1%, hastens climate change, poisons our water and air and harms our communities and people and then returning home to do the work of continuing to build this movement in every community across the country.”
The first Peoples Climate March was held on September 21, 2014 in New York City.
Getsos, described as a political strategist with his own consulting firm, was a contributor to the “Ear to the Ground Project” associated with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Another contributor was “former” communist and CNN analyst Van Jones.
One of their recommendations is to reach out beyond the far-left: “We need to identify a set of people who are our best communicators, and their role should be to hold down movement ideas, in a smart way, in public debates, online, on CNN, etc. Not just in ‘alternative’ or progressive media.” Another recommendation is, “Need more funny people turning our political ideas into widely distributed to large numbers of people. Political humor, satire, that can go viral and make a mass impact.”
Stephen Colbert is apparently not far-left enough for these characters.
Under the heading of “political formations,” leftists are told, “We need a new Left party. A united party for socialism. Not primarily an electoral vehicle. Should be explicitly anti-capitalist, a bridge between generations, training activists. An eye on the fight for people’s power. Without a hard left you have a weak middle. I don’t mean dogmatic, but it’s clear that capitalism does not have the answer to the world’s problems and we need a socialist alternative.”
However, billionaire Tom Steyer, president of NextGen Climate, is a big backer of the rally. “Tom founded a successful California business, which he left to work full-time on non-profit and advocacy efforts,” his bio says. In fact, he ran a financial hedge fund, Farallon Capital Management, which is considered to be on the cutting edge of the highest stage of capitalism, to use Marxist jargon. He sold his stake in the firm in 2012 and is now worth $1.6 billion. Forbes points out that he spent more than $65 million to back environmental causes and the Democratic Party in 2016. “Trump’s victory shocked him,” the magazine says, “Now Steyer, the founder of Farallon Capital and the environmental group NextGen Climate, is using his voice—and his wallet—to battle[the] Trump administration.”
Like the hedge fund associated with George Soros, another billionaire backer of the “people’s revolution,” Farallon has specialized in managing equity capital “for high net worth individuals.”
It all sounds pretty capitalist to me.
Billionaire Funds Overthrow of Capitalism,
A good article, Cliff, but when you writes: “Russian leader Vladimir Putin would like nothing more than to see the U.S. close down its oil and gas industry and try to run a modern industrial economy on solar panels and windmills.”
Here we go again: Cliff’s bêtes noire must be Vladimir Putin. What does Putin that have to do with this list of socialist environmentalist? What does that sentence implicating Putin as our enemy have to do with the rest of the article and the list of usual communist suspects?
Putin stands for his country, as we should stand for ours. I agree with oleteabag below on who our enemies really are!
Putin is no friend of the USA and especially of Trump energy independence initiatives. And neither are the marxist radical America hating leftwing whackjobs.
Putin is former KGB, an imperialist commie through and through.
Socialism will solve “climate change” (phony issue though that is) because socialism is where thriving economies and industrial production go to die.
All you need to do is look at how the environment suffered in the Soviet Union to recognize the hypocrisy of this climate march. I hope there is a thunderstorm during the marches over every place that they are held.
Socialism can’t do anything right but oppress people, see how well china and North Korea have reduced emmissions! Oh, my mistake the increased them. If government comes up with a solution it always more expensive, less efficient, and never does what it promised. Remember all those alternative fuel initiatives Obama proposed, they were never cost effective and used more energy to create than they created.
Oddly enough, the most polluted countries in the world are either socialist or communist, ie China and Russia. With socialism, the government controls production so if there is some pollution and production is up, no problem. They take corners like building containment buildings for nuclear reactors out of plywood instead of 20 ft thick concrete containers. They pollute so much that the people of China are dying of air pollution, not to mention the water pollution.
What a crock. Socialism can’t fix anything, and the climate doesn’t need fixing. Putin might like to see us TRY to get by on solar and wind power, because he knows we would fall flat on our face.
For Steyer to have made his fortune in the capitalist marketplace and then turn around and give lip service to socialism is the epitome of hypocrisy.
Watch the Agenda films by Curtis Bowers. Read The Naked Communist-a best seller back in the 1960’s. The communists need a spanking. Watch the films and read. None of what is going on is a surprise. We need to push back and squash them.
These rioters have no idea of what their future would be under full blown Socialism. And the man funding this? Perhaps it would be easier to move to a country where Socialism is already in action. Take his rioters with him. See how he/they like it…give it a real test drive. I am so tired of all these people using money they made most likely from Capitalism trying to dictate and/or force their ideas of Utopia on the rest of us. And using violence to boot! Our youth have been sold a Bill of Lies their whole lives and truly believe the BS they are spouting. That is the scariest of all.
Ironic, isn’t it, that these VERMIN made their BILLIONS in the capitalist system, and now that THEY are BILLIONAIRES, want to destroy it? George Soros is a megalomaniac who wants a globalist government so he can be king of the world. I wouldn’t doubt that OTHER billionaire suffers from a similar mania.
If our government does not go after these SOBs for financing domestic terrorism and strip them of their assets, they are literally going to BUY a revolution with the STUPID, the IGNORANT and the “useful idiots” who have been BRAINWASHED by the leftist public schools into leftist “true believers” who are INCAPABLE of enough independent thinking to figure out that these leftist masters of their are selling something ENTIRELY DIFFERENT than the “useful idiots” think they are buying!