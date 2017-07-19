Bill Nye’s Emmy nod shows how far science has fallen

Science used to be respected — and then came climate change.
Scientist Bill Nye used to be respected — and then came “my vagina has its own voice.”
That’s a line from one of Nye’s “Saves the World” Netflix segments, which just picked up an Emmy Award nod, as noted by Breitbart. The series itself is billed as a get-together of “experts and famous guests” at Nye’s on-air lab to explore “scientific issues that touch our lives.”
But it’s devolved at times into outright political activism. His “Sexual Spectrum” episode, for example, blared forth the promo: “Sex is complex! Bill explores the ever-evolving science of sexuality with help from a panel of experts and ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Star’ Rachel Bloom.” The focus? Legitimizing transgenderism.
Among the imparted bits of wisdom was this rocking line: “Drag king, drag queen. Just do what feels right.”
Evidently, this is what passes for Emmy worthy these days.
First off, despite what Nye’s promotional spots state, sex is really not that complex — not for those who abide by the biblical view anyway. It’s for procreation, established by God as an intimacy between a husband and wife — a male husband and a female wife, by the way. Only when atheists and far-left anti-traditional family types get involved does sex become complex and complicated, devoid of boundaries and therefore, meaning — which then, of course, sets the stage for endless liberal-minded and fuzzy discussions to uncover the true meaning of sex.
Enter Nye. And enter the second point: Do we really need our children to be treated to such blatant and despicable atheistic, leftist propaganda?
Nye’s made a career off catering to the youth crowd. Apparently, the mysteries of the moon landing, the wonders beneath the sea, the vastness of the solar system — these aren’t enough. Nye’s instead got to go after the LGBT education of our youth. And for that, he’s back-patted with an Emmy nomination.
It’s not just a slap in the face of traditional family advocates, and to the children who must suffer from cluttered teachings about sex and biology. It’s a slap to real science — respectable science — the kind of science that sent man into space, submarines throughout the ocean and the World Wide Web to the world. We need real scientists with real vision to champion the human cause and carry us to new and mighty heights. We don’t need slick scientific salesmen selling sex ed to kids as a solution to so-called complex issues, all as a means of imposing a personal political agenda.
Bill Nye has spiraled downward from liberal to now just plain sad. He will answer for anti God, anti Christian viewpoints one day. Hopefully he will repent before it’s too late. Bill Nye saves the world? A blatant display of his hubris. God save Bill Nye!
Bill LIBERAL Nye, the NON-SCIENCE Guy! Need I say more?
the engineer Bill Nye (not a scientist) is a schill for the democratic agenda. He is a pathetic sellout.
Phony Nye the fake science guy – schill for Democrap sex junk. And, the emmy is likewise a fake piece of plastic if given to him. How low can you go Nye – scientist my eye..!!
I’d like to know his REAL educational background that enables himself to be called a “science” guy. nye is just another fake news broadcaster, that children and some adults will agree with, whatever he says to be the “truth” . The emmy’s are still rock bottom awards (rock bottom as the bottom of the deepest ocean). nye’s nomination is more proof.
bill nye the science LIE.
Bill Nye is NOT a scientist – he has NO credentials.
He started out as a COMEDIAN and drifted into scientific COMMENTARY.
He really doesn’t know $#!+ from shinola.
Emmy awards, Academy awards, etc. are nothing more than liberals patting themselves on the back and giving themselves participation trophies. They hold no meaning to the rest of us except maybe as a Trivial Pursuit question.
Bill Nye was never a real science person. His quirkiness and odd behaviors got attention so he became “famous”. Problem for him and most pseudo-scientists is that his political stance has dictated his “science” or should I say, perverted his science. Now everything coming out of his mouth is a political statement and real science has no place or purpose for editorializing. The old expression “Publish or parish” is for Nye: “Follow the money”. Given the liberal slant of the Emmy’s and their Board of Trustees, his winning an Emmy, means nothing to me. Had they said he won because of his acting skills, then maybe there’s a point to that.
The biggest problem I see is that most of his work is slanted towards children. Has anyone ever really dug into his background. We don’t want a repeat of the Frugal Gourmet (Jeff Smith pedophile) and his episodes with Elmo.
He should now be called Bill Nye The Science Gay.
It is clear that this children’s television performer has been chosen to be the face of American science in the Soros-ruled peoples republic that is to be imposed after the “resistance” overthrows the legitimately-elected President and installs the party of satanism, socialism and sodomy in permanent power. This fraud will be the Trofim Lysenko of American marxism and metrosexuality, dispensing politically-correct propaganda about the global warming hoax, encouraging preposterous delusions about gender and sexuality, contributing to the normalization of pedophilia and pederasty and identifying scientific deniers and heretics for prosecution and persecution. This is a pseudointellectual Kathy Griffin or Rosie O’Donnell who must similarly be driven from public life.
Yes, many take great umbrage at the award, but keep in mind the characters who are doing the awarding. It’s a small, exclusionary, and self-congratulatory clique comprised of Lefty-Loony poseurs, frauds, hypocrites, and lamebrains. So, one ought not be surprised they’d bestow upon one of their ilk, recognition of his equally Lefty-Loony-ness. What has always astonished and amused me, is how passionate these creatures are when defending their own ignorance, proclaiming it as somehow noble and righteous their incapacity for genuine substance, such as facts, and celebrating their own conceit as though superior, infallible, and immune from examination and question.