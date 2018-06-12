Bill Maher rooting for recession to bring down Trump: ‘Sorry if that hurts people’

Late-night comedian Bill Maher on Friday lamented the country’s growing economy under President Trump, saying the only way to preserve our democracy is to “root for a recession.”
“I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point. And by the way, I’m hoping for it,” Mr. Maher said on Friday’s episode of HBO’s “Real Time.”
“Because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So please, bring on the recession,” he said to a smattering of applause. “Sorry if that hurts people, but it’s either root for a recession or you lose your democracy.”
Mr. Maher made the comments after acknowledging that the economy under Mr. Trump “is going pretty well.”
His remarks come amid record unemployment rates and rising consumer confidence levels. A Pew survey recently found that 58 percent of the country thinks the economic situation is very or somewhat good, up from 44 percent last spring.
Prominent liberals like Mr. Maher have credited former President Barack Obama for the economic growth.
Video: @BillMaher: “One way you get rid of @realDonaldTrump is a crashing economy, so please bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it’s either root for a recession or lose your democracy.” #RealTime #TTT pic.twitter.com/wSd6jNYueC
— Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) June 9, 2018
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Bill is either off his meds or they need to up the dosage because he is certifiably insane.
In what Bozo world does this dolt imagine we are less free with a thriving economy?
Oh right, the one where he is the supreme leader and if things don’t go his way he will plunge the world into darkness because only he knows how things should be
Just another liberal totalitarian masquerading as an advocate for democracy and a threat to everyone’s life
Would “Bill’s gotten tolerant to the meds, so they’re no longer effective, and his insanity is showing through full-blast” do?
Sure, why not, he’s a millionaire, he could care less. The libs will bite off their noses to spite their faces…they don’t care except to bring down our president.
Wonderful! So, the only way for America to win is for American’s to loose?
If this were true then America should have been the greatest nation in the world under Obama….
Okay, Bill “Mare”…you want a recession? Give away ALL your stuff – quit your “comedy” show, cancel all contracts, gift your belongings, donate all your money, give your drugs to the addicts and share your pedophilia with Horny Weinstein. Make yourself broke and YOU go through a recession and let us know how it feels. This liberal moron is an enemy of the state: there’s only one way to deal with trash like him.
That is absolutely nuts! I am firmly convinced Obama is the worst president in my lifetime (I am 63) but I would never have rooted for bad things to happen to America to “bring him down”. Maher has taken a giant leap away from his common sense and decency.
If Bill wants a recession, then elect a Democrat.
Bill is no scientist. He has “Cause” and “Effect” reversed.