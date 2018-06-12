Bill Maher rooting for recession to bring down Trump: ‘Sorry if that hurts people’

Late-night comedian Bill Maher on Friday lamented the country’s growing economy under President Trump, saying the only way to preserve our democracy is to “root for a recession.”

“I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point. And by the way, I’m hoping for it,” Mr. Maher said on Friday’s episode of HBO’s “Real Time.”

“Because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So please, bring on the recession,” he said to a smattering of applause. “Sorry if that hurts people, but it’s either root for a recession or you lose your democracy.”

Mr. Maher made the comments after acknowledging that the economy under Mr. Trump “is going pretty well.”

His remarks come amid record unemployment rates and rising consumer confidence levels. A Pew survey recently found that 58 percent of the country thinks the economic situation is very or somewhat good, up from 44 percent last spring.

Prominent liberals like Mr. Maher have credited former President Barack Obama for the economic growth.

Video: @BillMaher: “One way you get rid of @realDonaldTrump is a crashing economy, so please bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it’s either root for a recession or lose your democracy.” #RealTime #TTT pic.twitter.com/wSd6jNYueC — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) June 9, 2018

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)